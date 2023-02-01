This episode, we were supposed to focus on the newest crop of Cornhusker signees. After all, it was National Signing Day!. But the conversation quickly turned towards Name-Image-Likeness, from Nick Saban and Alabama refusing to pay to prospective Roll Tide’rs a sum of $1,300,000 (and I believe get one of their girlfriends into law school) to the Florida recruit and the $13,000,000 deal that was undone. Mostly it’s about how out front Nebraska is with its NIL, between the NIL collectives, the administration, and the coaching staff. We have no doubt that there’s a NIL Coordinator or two on Matt Rhule’s staff to help keep an eye on the ever-changing landscape of Name-Image-Likeness.

