Corn Nation

Wrestling: Minus Three Starters, Huskers Still Comfortably Down Boilermakers

One day after downing No. 21 Illinois 27-19 in Champaign, the Huskers took out another Big Ten foe in Purdue on their home mat. Nebraska chose not to wrestle three of its best wrestlers but still managed a 22-12 dual win. Sitting on the bench were Liam Cronin (No. 3 at 125 pounds), Peyton Robb (No. 1 at 157) and Mikey Labriola (No. 2 at 164). Filling in for them were Jacob Van Dee, Antrell Taylor and Elise Brown Ton, respectively.
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Wrestling: Huskers Use Bonus Points to Put Away Illini

The 10th-ranked Huskers were able to go on the road Friday night and put away No. 21 Illinois in a dual 27-19. Nebraska won six of the ten matchups with four of those wins coming with bonus points. There were some interesting lineup wrinkles along with a Husker forfeit that made things interesting.
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Alexis Markowski Named to Lisa Leslie Award Top Ten

Nebraska sophomore Alexis Markowski advanced to the list of 10 contenders for the 2023 Lisa Leslie Award, which was announced Friday, Feb. 3, by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the WBCA. The Lisa Leslie Award honors the nation’s top center in NCAA Division I women’s basketball and...
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Wrestling: Huskers Hit the Road to Face Illini and Boilermakers

The 10th-ranked Huskers will look to keep their impressive Big Ten season going. Despite a lopsided loss to No. 2 Iowa, the Huskers are still 3-1 in the conference (7-3 overall) with wins over No. 12 Minnesota, No. 13 Northwestern and No. 15 Wisconsin. Next up for the Huskers is...
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Five Heart Podcast 314: NIL and NSD

This episode, we were supposed to focus on the newest crop of Cornhusker signees. After all, it was National Signing Day!. But the conversation quickly turned towards Name-Image-Likeness, from Nick Saban and Alabama refusing to pay to prospective Roll Tide’rs a sum of $1,300,000 (and I believe get one of their girlfriends into law school) to the Florida recruit and the $13,000,000 deal that was undone. Mostly it’s about how out front Nebraska is with its NIL, between the NIL collectives, the administration, and the coaching staff. We have no doubt that there’s a NIL Coordinator or two on Matt Rhule’s staff to help keep an eye on the ever-changing landscape of Name-Image-Likeness.
LINCOLN, NE

