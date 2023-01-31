Read full article on original website
Georgia struggles to protect residents from debt collectors
(The Center Square) — Georgia's consumer protections against debt collectors are among the worst in the nation. That's according to a new report from the National Consumer Law Center, which gave The Peach state an "F" for its protections. The group's "No Fresh Start" report looks at states' "exemption...
Illinois hiring 40 new conservation specialists to help farmers with smart conservation practices
(The Center Square) – The Illinois Department of Agriculture is hiring to help farmers and landowners in conservation efforts. The Illinois Natural Resources Conservation Service from the U.S. Department of Agriculture has put together federal funding to match with state funding to hire 40 “boots on the ground” conservation practitioners who will work for the Illinois Department of Agriculture. The new hires will work with soil and water conservation districts across the state to walk through conservation practices on a one-to-one basis with farmers in their fields.
DuPage County sheriff says he is not changing stance on enforcing the gun ban
(The Center Square) – Despite public and internal pushback, DuPage County Sheriff Jim Mendrick says he will not change his stance on enforcing Illinois' gun ban. Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted the ban on certain semi-automatic firearms and magazines on Jan. 10, with a requirement that already possessed weapons be registered with Illinois State Police by Jan. 1, 2024.
White County issues temporary restraining order against Illinois’ gun ban
(The Center Square) – Another temporary restraining order is on the books against Illinois' gun ban. A White County judge issued a ruling Thursday temporarily prohibiting the state from enforcing the ban on certain semi-automatic weapons and magazine capacities against 1,690 plaintiffs in the case. Among those named in the case brought by attorney Thomas DeVore are former state Sen. Darren Bailey, who ran for governor against incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker last year, and state Reps. Adam Niemerg, R-Dieterich, and Blaine Wilhour, R-Beecher City.
As rural areas lose population, some suggest ways to attract residents
(The Center Square) – As Illinois continues to lose population, especially in rural areas, smaller communities are exploring ways to attract new residents. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 81 of Illinois’ 102 counties lost population in 2021. While the state’s most populous areas are losing the largest number of residents, population decline is occurring at the fastest rates in Illinois’ more rural areas.
As Texas hit with freezing temps, natural gas drives Texas energy grid
(The Center Square) – As Texas continues to grapple with winter conditions and about 1% of Texans lost power due to icy conditions, statewide, the power, heat, lights and water are on, largely fueled by the Texas natural gas industry. According to ERCOT, the state’s regulatory agency that manages...
