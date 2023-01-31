Hamilton School's 2023 Summer Camp Registration Now Open

HAMILTON, NJ -- Registration for the Hamilton Township School District's 2023 Summer Camp is now open for local children in grades Kindergarten through Grade 12.

Once again, the Hamilton Township School District (HTSD) is offering four weeks of camp to provide enrichment in Humanities, Science, Technology, Music, Arts, Engineering, Math, and Sports. All camps are taught by our talented certified teaching staff.

“Each summer HTSD offers an exciting and engaging group of program offerings for a variety of student interests. The summer of 2023 will be another great season for enrichment, fun and engaging sessions that children in our community will enjoy,” said Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Scott Rocco.

There will be four weeks of camp programming:

Week 1: July 10 through 14

Week 2: July 17 through 21

Week 3:: July 24 through 28

Week 4: July 31 through August 4

Each camp class is open to 15 students in grades kindergarten through 12 who live in Hamilton Township, regardless of the school that they regularly attend.

The camp operates multiple sessions per day -- morning session which run from 9:00 am until noon; afternoon sessions run from 12:30 pm until 3:30 pm; full-day programs that run between 9:00 am until 3:30 pm.

Camp classes will be held at Crockett Middle School.

The camp classes, taught by certified HTSD staff, offer programs for children interested in anything from music to art to Harry Potter to drones. For the youngest campers in kindergarten there are programs tailored to their age including Kindergarten Kickstart, Finger Painting, Dinosaur Dig, and R is for Reading.

Previous campers shared what they enjoyed most during their 2022 Summer Camp(s):

"Gardening! The teacher made it so fun and interesting. My daughter learned a lot and can’t wait to come back next year!"

"My daughter was engaged the whole time and really loved that she met kids from other schools."

"My children enjoyed doing something new and making new friends during camp."

"The activities… my son wished it lasted longer!"

"My son thought the Maritime Science: Sail To STEAM Camp was so interesting and actually taught us things at dinner. He loved cookie decorating and even wanted to bake more."

"My son was absolutely thrilled with the Maritime Science: Sail To STEAM Camp. We learned so much when discussing his afternoons during dinner. The history, the lessons, and his camp instructor's enthusiasm was refreshing and exciting. I could only hope for more experiences and the same lessons for him in his future education.

Registration can be completed on the Hamilton Township School District website. Parents or guardians can pay online with a credit or debit card or download / print the Camp Registration Form and submit a money order.

Camp registration is accepted on a first come, first served basis.



