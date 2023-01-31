ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton Township, NJ

Hamilton School's 2023 Summer Camp Registration Now Open

By Elizabeth Meyers
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 5 days ago

HAMILTON, NJ -- Registration for the Hamilton Township School District's 2023 Summer Camp is now open for local children in grades Kindergarten through Grade 12.

Once again, the Hamilton Township School District (HTSD) is offering four weeks of camp to provide enrichment in Humanities, Science, Technology, Music, Arts, Engineering, Math, and Sports. All camps are taught by our talented certified teaching staff.

“Each summer HTSD offers an exciting and engaging group of program offerings for a variety of student interests. The summer of 2023 will be another great season for enrichment, fun and engaging sessions that children in our community will enjoy,” said Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Scott Rocco.

There will be four weeks of camp programming:

Week 1: July 10 through 14
Week 2: July 17 through 21
Week 3:: July 24 through 28
Week 4: July 31 through August 4

Each camp class is open to 15 students in grades kindergarten through 12 who live in Hamilton Township, regardless of the school that they regularly attend.

The camp operates multiple sessions per day -- morning session which run from 9:00 am until noon; afternoon sessions run from 12:30 pm until 3:30 pm; full-day programs that run between 9:00 am until 3:30 pm.

Camp classes will be held at Crockett Middle School.

The camp classes, taught by certified HTSD staff, offer programs for children interested in anything from music to art to Harry Potter to drones. For the youngest campers in kindergarten there are programs tailored to their age including Kindergarten Kickstart, Finger Painting, Dinosaur Dig, and R is for Reading.

Previous campers shared what they enjoyed most during their 2022 Summer Camp(s):

"Gardening! The teacher made it so fun and interesting. My daughter learned a lot and can’t wait to come back next year!"
"My daughter was engaged the whole time and really loved that she met kids from other schools."
"My children enjoyed doing something new and making new friends during camp."
"The activities… my son wished it lasted longer!"
"My son thought the Maritime Science: Sail To STEAM Camp was so interesting and actually taught us things at dinner. He loved cookie decorating and even wanted to bake more."
"My son was absolutely thrilled with the Maritime Science: Sail To STEAM Camp. We learned so much when discussing his afternoons during dinner. The history, the lessons, and his camp instructor's enthusiasm was refreshing and exciting. I could only hope for more experiences and the same lessons for him in his future education.

Registration can be completed on the Hamilton Township School District website. Parents or guardians can pay online with a credit or debit card or download / print the Camp Registration Form and submit a money order.

Camp registration is accepted on a first come, first served basis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I10Q8_0kY9fvH500

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

Hillsborough Graduates Earn High Marks at Colleges and Universities

HILLSBOROUGH, NJ - Graduates from Hillsborough have earned Deans' List honors for the fall semester, 2022 at several colleges and universities: HEMPSTEAD, NY - Ritika Michael of Hillsborough achieved a perfect 4.0 GPA during the Fall 2022 semester, earning a spot on the Provost's List at Hofstra University. Ritika's major is Fine Arts. NASHVILLE, TN - Kylee Ludwig and Jordan Ludwig of Hillsborough achieved the Dean's List at Belmont University for the Fall 2022 semester. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C. DOYLESTOWN, PA - Matthew Skikus, a resident of...
HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto Mount Laurel's Weekly Recap

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ — With lots happening in Mount Laurel you may have missed some of TAPinto Mount Laurel's top stories this past week. Here is your chance to catch up on what you've missed before the week ahead begins! Mt. Laurel Fire Department Celebrates Cadet's Graduation from County Fire Academy: The Burlington County Fire Services welcomed 18 new firefighters into their ranks during the Burlington County Fire Academy Graduation and Certificate Ceremony, held on January 31 at the Burlington County Institute of Technology's Westampton campus. One of the newly-minted firefighters was Dominic DiTore of the Mount Laurel Fire Department, who will now be assigned to...
MOUNT LAUREL, NJ
TAPinto.net

Piscataway Resident Named to Seton Hall Dean’s List

PISCATAWAY, NJ – Gabriella Robinson of Piscataway was named to Seton Hall University’s Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester. Robinson, a student in the School of Diplomacy and International Relations also recently met with Csaba Körösi, the 77th President of the United Nations General Assembly as a representative of the Black Diplomacy Student Organization at the SHU World Leaders Forum in January. Seton Hall University is a private Catholic research university located in South Orange, New Jersey. TAPinto is free and published daily made possible through sponsorships and advertising. Get Your Town's News in Your Inbox:  Click Here to sign up. Contact piscataway@tapinto.net for sponsorship and advertising information. Market Your Business Using TAPinto Download the TAPinto App!   Click here for Android.  Click here for iOS.
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

First African-American Students at WOHS Fondly Remembered

The history of West Orange High School dates to 1893 when the first high school class graduated from the St. Mark's School on Main Street. A historical roadside marker placed by the Downtown West Orange Alliance now marks that location at 80 Main Street. Prior to 1893 West Orange students wishing to continue their education beyond 8th grade attended high school in Orange and paid tuition. Prior to occupying the first building for a new high school that opened on Gaston Street in 1898 West Orange High School graduated its first black student. The distinction goes to Anna Easter Brown. She...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Morristown Wrestling Defeated Belvidere and Lost to Hillsborough On Saturday

MORRISTOWN, NJ – The Morristown High School wrestling team competed against Belvidere and Hillsborough on Saturdy, Feb. 4. The Colonials (8-11) defeated Belvidere, 59-9, and fell to Hillsborough, 54-9.  In the win over Belvidere, Eddie Jordan (126), Sean Curnow (144), Oliver Aung (165) and Henry Saxon (175) all won by pin, JuanDavid Argueta prevailed by technical fall at 157 and Robert Murphy (215) and Jayson Castro (285) won by decisions. In the loss to Hillsborough, Jack Myers pinned at 138 and Aung won by a 3-0 decision at 165.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball: South Brunswick Routs Edison, 61-34

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ -- The South Brunswick girls basketball team learned on Friday that it has been seeded second for the upcoming Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament, then went out and defeated Edison, 61-34. It was the second victory in 24 hours for the Lady Vikings, who defeated East Brunswick Thursday night, 80-49. Alexis Lease-Springer scored 21 points for South Brunswick (15-6), which outscored Edison, 16-8, in the third quarter to take a 42-29 lead. Leilani Pinder finished with 13 points and Meher Vig connected for 10 points for South Brunswick. Vig led the Vikings against East Brunswick with 19 points and four assists. St. Thomas Aquinas was awarded the top seed in the GMC Tournament. St. Thomas Aquinas defeated South Brunswick in the 2022 GMC Tournament championship game.
SOUTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Woodbridge Mayor’s Message, Feb 3, 2023

This is Woodbridge Mayor John McCormac. Today is Friday, Feb.3rd. The Township had 145 new cases of Coronavirus in the last seven days, which is about our average for the last few weeks. We unfortunately had our second COVID death of the year with the passing of a 91-year-old man. Please keep him and his family in your thoughts and prayers. We have two vaccination clinics at our Health Center for those 12 and up on Tuesday, Feb. 7 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., and Wednesday, Feb. 15 from 4-to-6 p.m. Call (732) 855-0600, Ext. 5004 for an appointment. Homeowners received annual...
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Piscataway HS wrestling, basketball honor their seniors

PISCATAWAY, NJ -- Piscataway High School girls basketball, wrestling, and boys basketball all celebrated their Senior Nights this past week. And not only were the seniors honored, they all earned victories in their respective games and matches as well. Girls basketball took down North Brunswick, 55-48, behind a 20-point, 18-rebound double-double effort by senior Autumn John. She also had four blocks and three steals. The other senior on the team, Sky Johnson, scored just two points, but pulled down six rebounds. Alyssa Rice also scored 13 points with four rebounds and four steals and Courtney Edmundo netted 10 points to go along with...
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Greater Middlesex Conference Seeds Announced

WOODBRIDGE, NJ — Colonia High’s Patriots are seeded second in the Greater Middlesex Conference boys basketball tournament, which gets under way with preliminary rounds this weekend. The No. 1 seed went to the St. Thomas Aquinas Trojans. That Edison high school (formerly Biship Ahr) has defeated Colonia twice this season. But, In their second season meeting on Thursday, the Trojans won by just one point in overtime against the Patriots. St. Thomas Aquinas is the defending tournament champion. Locally, the Woodbridge Barrons are seeded 12th; the Carteret Rambers,20th; JFK’s Mustangs, 25th; and New Brunswick High’s Zebras at 26th. The top four seeds, after St....
COLONIA, NJ
TAPinto.net

Southern Regional to Host NJSIAA South Jersey Group V Wrestling Round 1 & 2 on Monday, February 6

MANAHAWKIN, NJ - The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association South Jersey Group V Wrestling Tournament will begin on Monday, February 6. Southern Regional will be hosting Round 1 and 2 with weigh-ins beginning at 3:30 p.m. and the match beginning at 5 p.m.  Southern Regional will take on Egg Harbor Township while Highland-Triton will wrestle against Rancocas Valley Regional High School. The winners of Round 1 will move on to Round 2 at 6:45/7 p.m. 
TAPinto.net

HS Boys Basketball: Wood-Ridge Rips New Milford, 72-45

NEW MILFORD, NJ – A 21-9 run in the third quarter put the game away and lifted Wood-Ridge to 72-45 victory over New Milford in NJIC basketball action.  The win lifts Wood-Ridge to 8-12 on the season.  New Milford is 8-10 overall. The Blue Devils led 17-16 after the first quarter and took a 38-29 lead into halftime before blowing the game open in the third quarter. Eric Barton led the charge in the third quarter with 11 of his game high 21 points.  Ryan Lagrasta added 16 points while Owen Caprio chipped in 14 and Christian Nario added 11 to the Wood-Ridge offense.  Martin Alpar led New Milford with 13 points. Wood-R+A1:F31idge (8-12) 17 21 21 13 72 New Milford (8-10) 16 13 9 7 45              Wood-Ridge 2PT 3PT FTM PTS   Ryan Lagrasta 5 2 0 16   Ryan George 1 0 1 3   Owen Caprio 0 4 2 14   Eric Barton 8 1 2 21   Jeremiah Arunga 0 0 0 0   Daniel Castro 0 1 0 3   Dante Fabi 0 0 0 0   Jaydin Punt 1 0 0 2   Klejdi Elezaj 1 0 0 2   Lucas Mendoza 0 0 0 0   Christian Nario 1 3 0 11   Totals: 17 11 5 72               New Milfor  2PT 3PT FTM PTS   Dylan Murphy 0 1 0 3   Vincent Arroyo 1 0 0 2   John Giannoulis 0 0 0 0   Martin Alpar 5 1 0 13   Travis Valluzzi 0 0 0 0   Jaiden Ortiz 1 2 0 8   Michael Minaya 0 0 2 2   Amaurys Beato 0 0 1 1   Wilburt Rodriguez 3 0 0 6   Luis Placido 4 0 0 8   Jake Johnson 1 0 0 2    
NEW MILFORD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Southern Falls to Mainland 44-39 in Battle at Barnegat Action

BARNEGAT -  Southern gave 18-2 Mainland a scare on Saturday in the Battle at Barnegat.   Mainland recorded a 44-39 win over Southern.  Tim Travagline made four 3-pointers in the second quarter and finished with 18 points.  The Battle at Barnegat matched Cape-Atlantic League teams against their Shore Conference counterparts.  Thomas Menegus scored 13 points and grabbed 15 rebounds for Southern.  Southern's record dropped to 12-9 on the season.    Mainland (19-2) 9 16 12 7 44 Southern (12-9) 14 9 11 5 39   Player Stats Mainland Game Stats Player 2PT 3PT FTM FTA PTS REB AST BLK STL Rocco Debiaso 1 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 Keaton Loewenstern 0 1 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 Shaun Williamson 1 0 1 2 3 0 0 0 0 Jamie Tyson 2 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 0 Tim Travagline 1 5 1 4 18 0 0 0 0 Cohen Cook 6 0 2 6 14 0 0 0 0 Totals: 11 6 4 12 44 0 0 0 0 Southern Game Stats Player 2PT 3PT FTM FTA PTS REB AST BLK STL Pat Gaffney 2 1 0 0 7 0 0 0 0 Justin Silva 2 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 0 Caden Schubiger 0 1 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 Max DiPietro 3 0 0 0 6 0 0 0 0 Tom Menegus 5 0 1 10 11 0 0 0 0 Cooper Dempsey 0 2 0 0 6 0 0 0 0 Totals: 12 4 1 10 37 0 0 0 0
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Barnegat Wrestlers Get Three Big Victories on Saturday

PEMBERTON - The Barnegat High School wrestling squad had a very successful Saturday competing in the Pemberton Quad Tournament.  The Bengals racked up three victories defeating Pemberton, Burlington City and Willingboro. See stats and details listed below.    Barnegat 36, Pemberton 30   106 Lillian Krohn (Pemberton Township) over Blake Burkle (Barnegat) (Fall 0:35)   113 John Giblock (Barnegat) over Thomas Kupsch (Pemberton Township) (Fall 1:53)       120 Gregory Mamola (Barnegat) over Ryan Lambert (Pemberton Township) (Fall 3:37)       126 Trey DeMeo (Barnegat) over Jason Fagens (Pemberton Township) (Dec 9-2)       132 Gianni Marfia (Barnegat) over Journey Riddick (Pemberton Township) (Fall 2:48)       138 Willie Nunez (Pemberton Township) over Aiden O`Halloran (Barnegat) (Dec 6-0)       144 Jaden Edwards (Pemberton Township) over Miguel Sendecki (Barnegat) (Dec 7-6)       150 Anthony Ryan...
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

East Brunswick: EBHS Senior is One of New Jersey's Youngest Patent Holders

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - Though just a senior at East Brunswick High School, Srikar Srinivasan is one of New Jersey’s youngest patent holders. At only fourteen, Srinivasan received a US patent for his automatic pet paw washer and dryer in March 2020. Since then, he has finished the innovation’s prototype and is looking to bring it to market.  Years of tiresome efforts to wash his dog’s paws after each walk inspired Srinivasan to create the automatic pet paw washer and dryer. Today, most paw washers today come in the form of a tube that must be filled with water and require dog...
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Woodbridge, Carteret Celebrate Black History Month

Woodbridge and Carteret have a host of February events to celebrate Black History Month, and recognize the many contributions that African-Americans have made to our nation, state and local communities. Woodbridge’s annual series of Black History Month events begins at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7 with a flag-raising ceremony outside the Municipal Complex on Main Street, said Mayor John E, McCormac. Meanwhile, the Woodbridge Human Rights Commission will unveil an insightful display of Black American achievements in the Municipal Complex lobby. Families and school groups are welcome to visit for free from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays until Feb.28th. Other free local...
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Cole Toddings Hits for 23 Points as Barnegat Upsets Absegami 65-45 in Battle at Barnegat Nightcap

BARNEGAT - Cole Toddings scored a career-high 23 points to lead Barnegat to a 65-45 decisive victory over Absegami. Absegami was 16-7 entering the contest. This was solid victory for the Bengals. Shawn Javines added 14 and Jamari Smith chipped in with 11. Barnegat was up 32-28 at halftime and then stretched out the lead in the second half. Absegami (16-8) 11 17 10 7 45 Barnegat (9-12) 15 17 15 18 65 Player Stats Absegami Game Stats Player 2PT 3PT FTM FTA PTS REB AST BLK STL Rameer Pender 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jeremiah Akpassa 3 0 3 5 9 0 0 0 0 Manny Torres 0 0 1 2 1 0 0 0 0 JJ Pawlowski 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Hassan Bey 3 1 2 2 11 0 0 0 0 Charles Jerkins 9 2 0 0 24 0 0 0 0 Baseem Taliaferro 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Totals: 15 3 6 9 45 0 0 0 0 Barnegat Game Stats Player 2PT 3PT FTM FTA PTS REB AST BLK STL Tommy Szukalski 0 1 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 Mason Krey 3 1 0 0 9 0 0 0 0 Luke Tortorici 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Shawn Javines 6 0 2 3 14 0 0 0 0 Cole Toddings 9 1 2 2 23 0 0 0 0 Stephen Griffin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Todd Muhammad 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kyle Greenleaf 1 0 3 5 5 0 0 0 0 Jamari Smith 5 0 1 5 11 0 0 0 0 Totals: 24 3 8 15 65 0 0 0 0
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Broken Utility Pole Disrupts Traffic on Sparta Avenue this Afternoon

SPARTA, NJ – A car crashed into a utility pole on Sparta Avenue near Upper Lake Plaza in front of the toy shop by Our Lady of the Lake, causing  it to snap in half.  Police and fire department personnel are on the scene and traffic  and traffic signals in the area are affected. According to Sparta Police a car struck the pole. JCP&L is reporting approximately 1,264 customers are without power because of the accident. “A crew is on site attempting to restore as many customers as possible via switching until all repairs are completed,” according to Sparta Police. The is no information about the condition of the driver that struck the pole, at this time. Information will be updated as it is available.
SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

New Jersey’s Own Tahaad Pettiford Commits to Auburn University

New Jersey, a state that is rich with producing basketball talent, just continued its history when Tahaad Pettiford announced to the world that he would commit to Auburn University. With Kentucky, Kansas, UConn, Ole Miss, and Seton Hall also being a part of his top schools list, Pettiford chose Bruce Pearl as his coach for his college career, as well as a learning tool to hopefully get to the ultimate level in the NBA. Pettiford has made a huge name for himself this past year, as he has put on a show wherever he graced his skills. As a member of the...
AUBURN, AL
TAPinto.net

Howell Man Dies After Crashing into Barnegat Toll Plaza on the Garden State Parkway Thursday

BARNEGAT – A Howell Township crashed into a concrete divider at the Barnegat toll plaza on the Garden State Parkway Thursday according to the New Jersey State Police. 94-year-old Mario Medici was behind the wheel of a Honda Accord heading south in Barnegat when the collision occurred at exit 68.9.  Police confirmed he died at the scene. The crash took place around 3:13 p.m. and it is unclear as to what caused the accident. There were no other vehicles involved and no other injuries. 
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
605K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy