Boys Basketball; Madison's Hot Streak Comes to a Stop in Loss to Chatham

CHATHAM, NJ – The Madison boys basketball lost Tuesday night by a score of 76-40 to the Chatham Cougars. Coming into tonight these two teams were some of the hottest in the Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference combining for 19 straight wins between the two programs.

But it was the Cougars who were home cooking in this one as they got off to a quick 24-10 lead in the first quarter that they would never relinquish. Chatham pressured Madison from the get-go and the Dodgers never really found an answer for it constantly turning the ball over leading to easy points for the Cougars. Madison struggled to find the rhythm offensively that they have been in over their now snapped seven game winning streak. The 40-point total was Madison’s lowest since a December 26th lost to Mendham when they put up just 25 points.

In the second quarter Madison managed to find themselves a bit offensively cutting the Chatham lead to as few as nine points at 28-19 but the Cougars again used their press to force turnovers and extend their cushion back out to double digits before halftime leading 36-22 after 16 minutes played.

Chatham would not give Madison any sniff of a comeback attempt in the second half. In the third quarter the Cougars had a 6-0 spurt and outscored the Dodgers 15-6 in the opening four minutes of the second half stretching out their lead to 51-28 and finishing the quarter 51-28. Chatham was able to coast in the fourth quarter extending their own winning streak to 13 and handing Madison their first lost since January 12th.

One of the great successes for Chatham Tuesday night was their ability to disrupt Madison’s offense. The Dodgers have been potent on the offensive end of the floor during their seven game winning streak coming into tonight’s game, averaging 67 points per game over that span. The Dodgers fell well short of that tally against Chatham a main factor being the Cougars’ implementation of a full court press that never allowed Madison to find their footing as head coach Joe Reel explains.

“We really struggled with pressure,” Reel said. "We have not seen a team that pressures quite like that all year…I thought we played fairly well offensively shots just were not falling, I thought we got great looks almost every time down the floor. Lot of layups rimmed out; lot of threes rimmed out that we have been hitting recently. And this was a game that we needed to be the tougher team…and we didn’t do that. So I am most disappointed at what we call our compete level, our toughness factor, I thought we lost in that area but we’ll bounce back.”

The road ahead does not get any easier for Madison as the Dodgers have a quick turnaround to face Morris Knolls in the first round of the Morris County Tournament before finishing off the season with six games in 10 days. Reel had a short and simple message as to how his team can put this game in the behind them and focus on the task ahead.

“The focus right now put this one right in the rear view mirror because we have to start preparing for Morris Knolls as soon as we left that locker room.”



