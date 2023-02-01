ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, NJ

Boys Basketball; Madison's Hot Streak Comes to a Stop in Loss to Chatham

By Susie Scholz
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 4 days ago

CHATHAM, NJ – The Madison boys basketball lost Tuesday night by a score of 76-40 to the Chatham Cougars. Coming into tonight these two teams were some of the hottest in the Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference combining for 19 straight wins between the two programs.

But it was the Cougars who were home cooking in this one as they got off to a quick 24-10 lead in the first quarter that they would never relinquish. Chatham pressured Madison from the get-go and the Dodgers never really found an answer for it constantly turning the ball over leading to easy points for the Cougars. Madison struggled to find the rhythm offensively that they have been in over their now snapped seven game winning streak. The 40-point total was Madison’s lowest since a December 26th lost to Mendham when they put up just 25 points.

In the second quarter Madison managed to find themselves a bit offensively cutting the Chatham lead to as few as nine points at 28-19 but the Cougars again used their press to force turnovers and extend their cushion back out to double digits before halftime leading 36-22 after 16 minutes played.

Chatham would not give Madison any sniff of a comeback attempt in the second half. In the third quarter the Cougars had a 6-0 spurt and outscored the Dodgers 15-6 in the opening four minutes of the second half stretching out their lead to 51-28 and finishing the quarter 51-28. Chatham was able to coast in the fourth quarter extending their own winning streak to 13 and handing Madison their first lost since January 12th.

One of the great successes for Chatham Tuesday night was their ability to disrupt Madison’s offense. The Dodgers have been potent on the offensive end of the floor during their seven game winning streak coming into tonight’s game, averaging 67 points per game over that span. The Dodgers fell well short of that tally against Chatham a main factor being the Cougars’ implementation of a full court press that never allowed Madison to find their footing as head coach Joe Reel explains.

“We really struggled with pressure,” Reel said. "We have not seen a team that pressures quite like that all year…I thought we played fairly well offensively shots just were not falling, I thought we got great looks almost every time down the floor. Lot of layups rimmed out; lot of threes rimmed out that we have been hitting recently. And this was a game that we needed to be the tougher team…and we didn’t do that. So I am most disappointed at what we call our compete level, our toughness factor, I thought we lost in that area but we’ll bounce back.”

The road ahead does not get any easier for Madison as the Dodgers have a quick turnaround to face Morris Knolls in the first round of the Morris County Tournament before finishing off the season with six games in 10 days. Reel had a short and simple message as to how his team can put this game in the behind them and focus on the task ahead.

“The focus right now put this one right in the rear view mirror because we have to start preparing for Morris Knolls as soon as we left that locker room.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CxnDu_0kY9fuOM00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

Chargers Girls Varsity Basketball Team Falls to Princeton

PRINCETON, NJ - The Spotswood High School girls varsity basketball team lost to Princeton High School Saturday morning 54-26. Spotswood's loss was the sixth of the season for the Greater Middlesex Conference Blue Division champs.  Tatum Jones was the Chargers' top scorer with seven points. Ava Fama put up six and Lizzie Calandruccio scored five points. Molly Walsh had three points. Teagan Jones and Violet Tharney added two. Meaghan Bicsko chipped in one. Anna Winters, Rachel Luo and Riley Devlin all scored 14 for Princeton.  Spotswood returns to the court on Monday when the team travels to Montgomery High School. Montgomery has an overall season record of 2-19. Game time is at 4 p.m. The Chargers are the eighth seed in the upcoming Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament that began on Saturday. Spotswood has a bye for the play-in and preliminary rounds. The Chargers first round game will be on Wednesday. Spotswood plays the winner of the preliminary round game between ninth seeded Middlesex High School and 25th seeded Carteret High School. Carteret defeated 24th seeded Sayreville High School 46-33 in the play-in round on Saturday. Middlesex received a play-in round bye. 
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Nutley Girls and Boys Basketball Hit the Court Again Tuesday

Girls Basketball The Raiders earned a 43-30 victory on the road Thursday night at Cedar Grove led by Riley Sebastiano, who totaled 18 points, six rebounds and three steals. Anna Green added 11 points and seven assists and Grace Christie had 14 points and three blocks. The win was the second straight for Nutley (7-11), which also defeated Hoboken, 43-25, on Monday afternoon. Grace Christie (18 points, three blocks, two rebounds), Isabel Riccardi (six points, 10 rebounds, seven blocks, three assists, three steals) and Mina Shaw (three points, six rebounds, three blocks) led the way. Nutley's next game is a road contest on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at Newark Central at 7 p.m. Boys Basketball Anthony Pinal and Erik Thompson scored 13 and 11 points, respectively, as Nutley suffered a 47-40 loss to Livingston on Thursday in Nutley. Donte Dubose-Carter added seven points for the Raiders (6-16), who led, 14-8, after the first quarter but was outscored, 28-18, in the middle quarters. Dubose-Carter continues to lead the team in scoring with a 13.2 average. Thompson (11.4 ppg.), Pinal (9.1 ppg.) and Jordan Small (7.0 ppg.) round out the top four scorers. Nutley is scheduled to play host to Newark Academy on Feb. 7 at 4 p.m.  
NUTLEY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball: Dayton Edges North Plainfield, 52-50

SPRINGFIELD, NJ -- Dayton survived a comeback effort by North Plainfield to come away with a 52-50 girls basketball victory on Saturday. Caitlyn Del Duca scored 17 points for the Bulldogs (13-5), who led, 37-29, after three quarters. The 17 points tied a career high for Del Duca, a junior. North Plainfield (14-6) closed to within a point in the final 20 seconds. Sami Casey totaled 16 points for Dayton and Amiel Dillard connected for nine points.
NORTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Livingston Wins Over Mt. Olive, 46-35

LIVINGSTON, NJ — The Livingston High School boys basketball team rallied from an eight-point halftime deficit to come back for a 46-35 victory over Mt. Olive on Saturday. The Lancers (13-7) trailed, 24-16, after Mt. Olive ran off a 15-2 spurt in the second quarter. Dylan Perlstein scored 16 points for Livingston, which closed out the game with an 11-3 showing in the fourth quarter. Luke Cohen finished with 10 points for the Lancers, who have won seven of their last eight games.
LIVINGSTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Columbia Girls Basketball Upsets Newark Academy 46-42 in Electrifying Fashion

LIVINGSTON - Columbia’s girls’ basketball team took a trip to Newark Academy High school to face the 16-3 minutemen. In a Saturday morning contest full of excitement, the underdogs kept their cool and knocked off Newark Academy in the quarterfinals of the Essex County Tournament. Talia Baptiste led the Cougars with 14 points. The first quarter began slower than expected. Columbia could only grab four points compared to Newark Academy’s nine. The second quarter was much better offensively for the Cougars. Columbia scored 17 points and cut the lead to one. Shana Desir, who leads the team in scoring, rebounding, and steals,...
NEWARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

South Plainfield Tigers Fall to the Middlesex Bluejays

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ - The South Plainfield Tigers suffer a tough loss at home to the Middlesex Bluejays, 67-56. The Bluejays have one of the leading scorers in the state, senior point guard Neysa Aguilar, who proved to give the Tigers trouble throughout the game. However, the Tigers didn’t shy away from the prolific scoring from Aguilar, in fact, they answered it repeatedly. Despite the tough loss, the Tigers had three players record over 10 points. In the first quarter, the Tigers appeared slow in and out of transitions leading to easy fast break points for Middlesex. However, offensively they came...
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball: Columbia Defeats Newark Academy, 46-42, in ECT Quarterfinals

LIVINGSTON, NJ -- The Columbia girls basketball team advanced in the quarterfinal round of the Essex County Tournament with a 46-42 victory over Newark Academy on Saturday. Talia Baptiste scored 14 points for the Cougars (9-13), who trailed by five points after one quarter. Columbia outscored Newark Academy, 16-11, in the fourth quarter. Bella Galatt finished with nine points for Columbia, which moves on to the semifinal round against top-seeded Montclair Immaculate next Saturday at West Orange High School. Fourth-seeded Newark Academy is 16-4.
LIVINGSTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Sparta Boys Basketballs Defeats Newton on 2023 Senior Night

SPARTA, NJ -  After honoring the team’s senior players and statisticians and student singing group Shacapella presenting the National Anthem, the Spartans when on to beat the Newton Braves 61-33.  Sparta started the game hot with the first seven goal coming from three-point range with the first quarter ending 21-7.  Eleven Spartans put points on the board with John Cristillo leading the effort with 11 including three 3’s. Nick Ryan had nine; all three pointers.  Jack Hill added eight.  Matthew Maresca and Finn Mell each put up seven.  Dan Lyden had six and James Weisbeck added five.  Brayden DiBlasio, Brandon Joefield, Edan Alkovic...
SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Castellano’s Late Goal Propels Roxbury Hockey Over Park Regional

ROXBURY, NJ – Roxbury High School senior Dan Castellano on Thursday scored the go-ahead goal with 3:48 left to lift Roxbury ice hockey to a 7-5 victory over Park Regional. The win, at Mennen Arena in Morris Township, brought the Gaels record to 11-4. Senior Jake Calanni scored four goals to help Roxbury secure the victory. In the first period, Park Regional (8-8-3) launched the offensive action and scored two goals in the first six minutes to take an early lead. Roxbury answered with an unassisted goal by senior Tyler Peterson (22). Less than a minute later, the Gaels scored again to tie the...
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Overtime Loss Eliminates Morristown Boys Basketball From County Tournament

MORRISTOWN, NJ - The 11th-seeded Colonials dropped a 66-62 overtime contest to sixth-seeded Jefferson in the Morris County Tournament first round Thursday night. Morristown (9-9) saw a three-game winning streak end. Four Morristown players finished in double figures: Zion Baitey and Finn Rodgers each with 16 points, Chris Galligan with 14 points and Christian Clark-Stokes with 11 points. Jason Eisele led Jefferson with 20 points. The Colonials blew past No. 22 Seed Dover 72-21 in the Preliminary Round.  The loss pushes Jefferson to the Quarterfinal round where they will now face No. 3 Chatham on Saturday February 4 at Randolph High School.   Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MorristownTAP/ and on Twitter at @MorristownTAP and on Instagram at @tapintomorristown Download the TAPinto App!   Click here for Android.  Click here for iOS
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS Wrestling: Hasbrouck Heights Edges Leonia/Pal Park on Senior Night

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ – Hasbrouck Heights defeated Leonia/Palisades Park, 38-36 Friday evening in a wrestling meet at Hasbrouck Heights High School.   Hasbrouck Heights improves to 14-4 on the season with the win. Before the matches, the Aviators honored seven wrestlers names for their contribution to the program on Senior Night. Head Coach Kurt Freund honored the seniors from their dedication to the program, whether it started in the rec program, or at the high school level. Each wrestler, Max Castro, Tyler Dimone, Derek Fermin, Oliver Fermin, Damian Lalama, Armaan Mahajan, and AJ Parente, was called and posed for photos with their families. Four straight victories late in the match sealed the win for Hasbrouck Heights.  David Drezek scored a pinfall win at 165 pounds to get the streak started. Connor Scuilla followed with a pinfall at 175 pounds.  Max Castro scored a 10-1 majority decision at 190 pounds, and Armaan Mahajan scored a pinfall at 215 pounds to seal the match. Nico Nipitella (106) opened with a 42-second pinfall victory for the Aviators.  Kyle von Seidlemann recorded an 11-3 majority decision for the Aviators as well.
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
TAPinto.net

South Plainfield Tigers Dominant Win on Senior Night Against the Rahway Indians

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ - During senior night for South Plainfield, the Tigers won in dominating fashion beating the Rahway Indians, 63-42. It seemed fitting that two seniors led the charge in a convincing win over the Indians. Tonight, the Tigers played with a different energy in front of their friends and families and it showed throughout the game.  The Tigers were led by senior Tareak Williams pitching offensively and defensively. Although the leading scorer for the Tigers is senior guard Brandon Dean, oftentimes Williams facilitates and helps the offense flow. Tonight, however, it appeared Dean and Williams switched roles slightly. Dean...
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Columbia Beats Caldwell. 52-49, in Essex County Tournament Quarterfinals

WEST CALDWELL, NJ -- If the boys basketball teams and Columbia and Caldwell high schools played each other 10 times this season, there's a pretty good chance they'd each win five games. After losing two close regular-season games to Caldwell this winter, Columbia turned the tables with a 52-49 victory over the Chiefs on Saturday in the quarterfinal round of the Essex County Tournament. Third-seeded Caldwell (16-3) was seeking its second consecutive trip to the ECT semifinals, after reaching the Final Four for the first time in program history in 2022. But a quick, deep and resourceful Columbia team--the No. 6 seed--lent...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS Boys Basketball: Wood-Ridge Rips New Milford, 72-45

NEW MILFORD, NJ – A 21-9 run in the third quarter put the game away and lifted Wood-Ridge to 72-45 victory over New Milford in NJIC basketball action.  The win lifts Wood-Ridge to 8-12 on the season.  New Milford is 8-10 overall. The Blue Devils led 17-16 after the first quarter and took a 38-29 lead into halftime before blowing the game open in the third quarter. Eric Barton led the charge in the third quarter with 11 of his game high 21 points.  Ryan Lagrasta added 16 points while Owen Caprio chipped in 14 and Christian Nario added 11 to the Wood-Ridge offense.  Martin Alpar led New Milford with 13 points. Wood-R+A1:F31idge (8-12) 17 21 21 13 72 New Milford (8-10) 16 13 9 7 45              Wood-Ridge 2PT 3PT FTM PTS   Ryan Lagrasta 5 2 0 16   Ryan George 1 0 1 3   Owen Caprio 0 4 2 14   Eric Barton 8 1 2 21   Jeremiah Arunga 0 0 0 0   Daniel Castro 0 1 0 3   Dante Fabi 0 0 0 0   Jaydin Punt 1 0 0 2   Klejdi Elezaj 1 0 0 2   Lucas Mendoza 0 0 0 0   Christian Nario 1 3 0 11   Totals: 17 11 5 72               New Milfor  2PT 3PT FTM PTS   Dylan Murphy 0 1 0 3   Vincent Arroyo 1 0 0 2   John Giannoulis 0 0 0 0   Martin Alpar 5 1 0 13   Travis Valluzzi 0 0 0 0   Jaiden Ortiz 1 2 0 8   Michael Minaya 0 0 2 2   Amaurys Beato 0 0 1 1   Wilburt Rodriguez 3 0 0 6   Luis Placido 4 0 0 8   Jake Johnson 1 0 0 2    
NEW MILFORD, NJ
TAPinto.net

WHRHS Wrestling: Watchung Hills Takes Down Middlesex on Senior Night 2023

WARREN, NJ — Watchung Hills defeated Middlesex on Senior Night Friday, 60-12. Prior to the match Watchung Hills senior wrestlers and their parents were recognized. SEE WHO THEY ARE HERE “Great night celebrating the seniors! They have worked very hard all season to put themselves in position to succeed,” said WHRHS head coach Jim Huff. “We enjoy this one tonight and then move on to Mondays State tournament as the two seed. We have 2 home matches Monday and need all the support we can get! The 2nd match will start at 7:30! Go Warriors!” The Warriors improved to 13-6 with the win. Results are: 132 Michael Samayoa won by pin :45 138 Lorenzo Percario won by forfeit 144 Cody Pritzlaff won by pin 3:23 150 Christian Calvo won by pin :28 157 Harry Liu won by decision 4-1 165 Matt Mina won by decision 13-7 175 David Labib lost by decision 4-2 190 Joe Vecchio was pinned 2:30 215 Jon Barrera won by pin 3:41 285 Hunter  Seubert won by pin 1:34 106 Nic Pietrrantuono won by forfeit 113 Anthony DiAndrea won by forfeit 120 Cameron Kolakowski won by pin 3:39 126 Nick Valenti lost by decision 5-1
WARREN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Chargers-Bears-Rams Ice Hockey Loses to Colonia

WOODBRIDGE, NJ - The East Brunswick-Spotswood-South River High School ice hockey team lost to Greater Middlesex Conference leading Colonia-Woodbridge High School on Friday at the Club at Woodbridge 13-2. Colonia is undefeated in the GMC this season. Michael Rodrigues and Tanner Stein scored the goals for CBR. Ryan Fitzgerald and James Tomasini had assists in Friday's loss. Braeden Rafferty had four goals for Colonia-Woodbridge. Ray Obolsky and Ryan Douglas both scored a pair. Colonia-Woodbridge also had goals from Hubert Polchlopek, Patrick Renne, Ryan Zwiebel, Chris Walusz and Nick Santeramo. Eryk Miastkowski faced 30 shots for CBR and made 17 saves. Noah Gibb faced 12 shots and made 10 saves for Colonia-Woodbridge. Gibb picked up the victory in goal. CBR returns to the ice on Monday at the ProSkate Ice Rink in South Brunswick for a home game against Monroe Township High School at 4:15 p.m. Monroe has an overall season record of 13-4-1 and is second in the GMC. 
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS Swim: Garfield/Hasbrouck Heights Girls Finish Fourth in NJIC Championships

LYNDHURST, NJ – The Hasbrouck Heights/Garfield girls swim team finished fourth in the NJIC League Championship meet held at the Lyndhurst High School pool on Saturday. Leonia/Palisade Park won the championship with 187 points, with Rutherford coming in second with 115 points.  Secaucus edged out Hasbrouck Heights/Garfield by a score of 87 to 73 for third place. Top finishers for Hasbrouck Heights/Garfield were Abigail Hernandez, Xenia and Lucia Lopez.  Hernandez finished second in the Individual Medley and the 100 Butterfly. Xenia Lopez finished third in the 200 Freestyle and 500 Freestyle while Lucia Lopez was second in the 100 Freestyle and 100 Backstroke.  The trio teamed with Kanzy Hassan to finish third the Medley Relay and second in the 400 Freestyle Relay. Final Scores:  Leonia 187 2.  Rutherford 115 3. Secaucus 87 4. Garfield 73 5. New Milford 22, 6. Harrison 14, 7. Weehawken 6,  8. Lyndhurst 4
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Plainfield QTN News Student Writer Sums Up Senior Night

PLAINFIELD, NJ — Plainfield QTN News Student Writer Tania Alvarado provides her view of Senior Night on January 30, which highlighted the Cardinal senior athletes who have competed in swimming, basketball and cheerleading. Alvarado also summed up the competition between the Cardinals and Piscataway, the basketball game that included a packed gym filled with passionate fans. Here's to reading more of Alvarado's work featuring the talents of Plainfield's student athletes! Follow Plainfield QTN here for more updates. Senior Night Thriller for Plainfield Boys Varsity Basketball Senior night is always a career highlight for high school athletes. It serves as an opportunity to celebrate the...
PLAINFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Chatham Senior Sprinter Filip Gache Breaks Own School Record in Winning 55-Meter NJSIAA State Sectional Championship in 6.59

TOMS RIVER, NJ -- His record didn't even last a week.  Chatham senior sprinter Filip Gache broke his own school record in winning the 55-meter dash in 6.59, helping Chatham win the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 2, Group 3 state indoor track & field championship on Saturday at the Bennett Center. Gache had the fastest preliminary time of 6.69 before taking the final (see below). Gache was named the Chatham Wealth Management Athlete of the Week after he broke his own school record last Monday at the Morris County Championships.  
CHATHAM, NJ
TAPinto.net

Doyle Curry, Konevych Each Score a Hat Trick for Chatham Ice Hockey in 10-0 Win vs. Madison; Konevych 22 Goals on Season

MORRIS TOWNSHIP - Doyle Curry collected three goals and three assists and Nikita Konevych contributed three goals and two assists for Chatham in a 10-0 boys ice hockey win vs. Madison on Saturday at Mennen Sports Arena. Konevych, a sophomore defenseman, boosted his season totals to 22 goals and nine assists. Ryan Burke had a goal and an assist for Chatham (11-3-5). Madison is 4-14.  
CHATHAM, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
575K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy