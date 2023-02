Barnegat Routs Pennsauken Tech 66-36 in Boys Hoops Contest

BARNEGAT - Coach Mike Puorro is hosting a big hoops event Saturday at Barnegat High School Barnegat will host the first-annual Battle at Barnegat Showcase on Saturday The showcase matches up boys basketball teams from the Shore Conference with the Cape-Atlantic League. There will be seven teams from each conference. The first game will be at 10 a.m., and the last is at 7 p.m. Tickets are good for the whole day and will be $8 for adults and $5 for seniors and children. Attendees will be stamped at the door and can come and go as they please. Here is the full schedule: 10 a.m. — Howell vs. Hammonton 11:30 a.m. — Manchester Twp. vs. ACIT 1 p.m. — Ocean Twp. vs. Lower Cape May Reg. 2:30 p.m. — Raritan vs. Cedar Creek 4 p.m. — Red Bank Catholic vs. Millville 7 p.m. — Barnegat vs. Absegami

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO