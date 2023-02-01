ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Boondocks Just Dropped an 18-Year-Old Bourbon Collectors Will Clamor For

By Jonah Flicker
Robb Report
Robb Report
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zCJAB_0kY9fmZm00

Just when you think you’re out, they pull you back in—so goes the Mafia, and so goes the whiskey industry. At least that’s the case with ex- Woodford Reserve distiller David Scheurich, who founded Boondocks American Whiskey in 2016 after four decades in the business. Now the brand is dropping a new 18-year-old bourbon priced at nearly $300.

Scheurich certainly knows a thing or two about making and blending whiskey. His resume includes 14 years with Seagrams, a short two years at Wild Turkey, and over 20 years working for Brown-Forman, the parent company of Woodford , Jack Daniel’s and Old Forester . He started out as facilities manager for the B-F corporate headquarters in 1989, ultimately working his way up to the position of general manager and distiller at Woodford , a position from which he retired in 2010. He then started a consulting business called High Spirits Enterprise and became master distiller at Boondocks a few years later (the brand is owned by Royal Wine Corp).

Boondocks’ core lineup consists of sourced whiskeys, with a range that includes American whiskey (96 proof and cask strength), bourbon , rye and something called the Spice Project, an American whiskey blended with spices. The latest expression to join the family is part of the Boondocks’ Signature Series Collection, the 18 Year Old Straight Bourbon Whiskey (52.7 percent ABV). According to a rep for the brand, Scheurich sourced a few barrels of Tennessee bourbon aged nearly 17 years for this release, and these were brought to Bardstown, KY to further mature until he felt they were ready. The exact mashbill is not revealed, but it’s estimated to be about 70 percent corn. We have not sampled this limited-edition bottle, and 18 years is pushing the upper limits of bourbon maturation before the liquid becomes an oak bomb. That being said, the official tasting notes sound interesting (as they do) and include toffee, dark maple syrup and some spice on the palate, along with Tahitian vanilla, butterscotch, and dark roasted coffee.

Boondocks 18 Year Old Straight Bourbon Whiskey is in short supply—just 1,620 bottles are being released to the public with an SRP of $279.99. And these bottles are only available at retailers in eight states, which means it might be time for a whiskey roadtrip if you don’t happen to live in one of them.

More from Robb Report Best of Robb Report

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

How to Make a Revolver, the Crowd-Pleasing Bourbon Cocktail With a Hint of Coffee Liqueur

The Revolver, as a cocktail, is a star. The world may not fully know it yet—it’s indisputably a modern classic, though it is curiously absent from most cocktail books—but that doesn’t matter. It’s not about popularity or external validation. True star power comes from within. To become a classic, a cocktail needs certain things. It needs first to be reproducible, and at a dead-simple three ingredients—bourbon, coffee liqueur and orange bitters—the Revolver is certainly that. Classics also need to be delicious, obviously, and they need to be lucky and  have a great name—the Revolver hit all of those marks. But there’s...
Robb Report

Heaven Hill’s Latest Limited Release Will Have Bourbon Nerds Clamoring for Corn Whiskey

Heaven Hill is well known for its high-quality, affordable bourbon brands like Evan Williams and Elijah Craig. But the Kentucky distillery also has some limited-edition expressions up its sleeve that are destined to become unicorn bottles. The latest is the new Heritage Collection release, and this time it’s a 20-year-old corn whiskey instead of bourbon. This is the second release in the Heritage Collection—the first, a 17-year-old bourbon, was dropped last year. Each release will highlight one of the six mashbills that the storied distillery produces; the recipe for this new whiskey is 80 percent corn, 12 percent malted barley and...
KENTUCKY STATE
Robb Report

How This New Premium Tequila Went Old School to Make Its Blanco and Reposado

It seems like a new tequila brand hits the market every month, and that’s really not much of an exaggeration. One of the latest to arrive is Santaleza, a new premium tequila that uses traditional production methods, as well as a quirky take on said methods in the form of a mechanical donkey named Pepe. Santaleza is the collaborative effort of Chopin Imports, known for its eponymous vodka brand, and the Lopez-Villareal family. The tequila is produced at the Bonanza distillery, or Destiladora Bonanza (NOM 1604). No diffusers or additives are used during the process, according to the brand, something that...
TENNESSEE STATE
Robb Report

Aston Martin and Bowmore’s Newest Whisky Collab Is a Subtly Smoky 22-Year-Old Single Malt

Whisky and cars go together like… well, they really shouldn’t literally go together in most circumstances for obvious reasons. But if you’re into luxury automotive design aesthetic and ultra-premium single malt scotch, there’s a new bottle you should check out from Bowmore and Aston Martin. Bowmore is a single malt scotch distillery located on the island of Islay, a region known in particular for its smoky, peated whisky. While Bowmore does indeed produce peated whisky, its level of smoke is somewhat lower than what you might expect from distilleries like Laphroaig, Lagavulin and the raging bonfire that is the Port Charlotte...
Robb Report

Taste Test: Scotland’s Best Sherry Cask Single Malt Gets Even Better at Higher Proofs

In the same way that older doesn’t necessarily mean better in the world of whisky, a higher proof isn’t always going to ensure a more flavorful tasting experience. Except, of course, when it does—as is the case with the new batch of The GlenDronach Cask Strength single malt scotch whisky. I’ve covered the age statement myths here before, and many smart consumers recognize that a whisky matured for 25 years isn’t necessarily going to be better than one that is 15 years old. These same consumers might be looking for something higher proof than the minimum 80, and for good reason—the...
Robb Report

Jennifer Lopez’s $42.5 Million Bel-Air Mansion Comes With an Outdoor Amphitheater for Home Concerts

Despite plans to renovate, Jennifer Lopez has decided to offload her Bel-Air estate instead. And if you’re willing to dish out a whopping $42.5 million, you can live just like J. Lo once did.   The actress and singer is selling the French Country mansion which she bought back in 2016 from fellow celeb Sela Ward, the Wall Street Journal first reported. At the time, Lopez dropped a cool $28 million on the California compound—so she’ll earn an eye-watering profit if the asking price is met. The eight-acre spread includes a nine-bedroom main house, a guest cottage, an infinity pool and a putting...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Robb Report

‘Today’ Host Savannah Guthrie’s Sprawling NYC Loft Just Hit the Market for $7.1 Million

While most morning show hosts offer viewers a glimpse into their daily lives, Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie is taking things one step further and welcoming buyers into her New York City home—currently on the market for a cool $7.1 million. The NBC News broadcaster is selling the Tribeca apartment that she and her husband, Michael Feldman, bought together back in 2017, reported The Wall Street Journal. The condo, which spans an impressive 3,735 square feet, occupies an entire floor inside a boutique residential building. Internally, you’ll find four bedrooms and three and a half baths. The stylish digs have also been professionally...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

Princess Diana’s Purple Evening Dress Sold for More Than $600,000 at Auction

More than 25 years later, Princess Diana is still turning heads and breaking records. Last week, Sotheby’s New York sold one of the late Duchess of Wales’ favorite gowns, a purple evening number designed by Victor Edelstein in 1989. The dress, which Diana wore for the 1991 royal portrait, hammered down for $604,800 (including premiums), more than five times the presale estimates. It is now the most expensive dress worn by the late royal to be sold at auction. The strapless gown is made of aubergine silk velvet and features intricate ruching around the bodice, a tulip-shaped skirt and delicate gold...
Robb Report

Michael Schumacher Drove This Race Car in His Formula 1 Debut. Now It’s Up for Grabs.

The Bonhams Grandes Marques du Monde à Paris auction on February 2 will be filled with all manner of motorsport exotica for sale, but one emerald-green open-wheel racer will be taking center stage—the 1991 Jordan-Ford 191-6 Formula 1 car used by a very young Michael Schumacher. During the initial practice session of his first Formula 1 appearance, Schumacher surprised all in attendance by clocking the eighth-fastest time. The car he did it in, chassis No. 191/6, will fall under the hammer barely 18 months after it was last sold by Speedmaster Cars for £1.25 million (approximately $1.53 million). Bonhams has since...
Robb Report

Home of the Week: An Historic 1940 Cape Cod Estate Hits the Market for the First Time—for a Cool $16.5 Million

Summer may still feel far away, but the time is now to consider a dream waterfront estate – such as a new listing on Massachusetts’ rugged Atlantic coast. Known as “High Scatteree,” this nine-bedroom, seven-bathroom haven is set in the idyllic seaside town of Chatham on Cape Cod about 90 miles east of Boston. Priced at $16.5 million, the 7,200 square-foot property is elegant, isolated and historic—in other words, a perfect New England retreat.  “North Chatham is a coveted enclave of seaside homes at the “elbow” of Cape Cod, right where the sun rises and the expansive sandy beaches seem to go...
CHATHAM, MA
Robb Report

This Stylish New All-Electric Travel Trailer Is Basically a One-Bedroom Home on Wheels

Aero Build is serious about making trailers that you can feel at home in even on a long road trip. The Tennesse-based company has just unveiled an all-electric travel trailer called the Coast that’s basically a chic tiny home on wheels. The vehicle comes packed with all the technological features you need to make sure you never have to rough it, even if you’re spending some time off the grid. Some caravan makers may look to the past for inspiration, but Aero Build’s gaze is pointed forward. The Coast has a minimalistic design that comes off as both sleek and modern. It...
Robb Report

Forget an Airport. Thailand Is Building an Epic New $9 Billion ‘Aviation City’ for Tourists.

A historic airport in Thailand will soon be taken to new heights. The Thai government is spending $8.8 billion (฿290 billion) to turn the country’s Vietnam War–era U-Tapao airport into a new “Eastern Aviation City,” as reported by Reuters. Construction on the massive megastructure is set to begin early this year, government spokesperson Tipanan Sirichana said in a statement shared last Friday. The project will reportedly generate 15,600 additional jobs in the first five years and bolster Thailand’s aviation industry. Covering approximately 1,040 hectares (2,570 acres) in the country’s industrial east, the new transport hub is aiming to attract more tourists to...
Robb Report

Ford Is Cutting the Price of Its Mustang Mach-E by Almost 6 Percent

The electric-vehicle wars are heating up in a pretty interesting way. After Tesla dropped some EV prices by up to 20 percent, Ford is announcing price cuts of its own. The Mustang Mach-E, the American marque’s flagship EV, is seeing its price decrease by an average of 5.85 percent, The Verge reported on Monday. Some versions are seeing a cut of almost $6,000, while others are seeing a more modest $600 or $900 drop. “We are responding to changes in the marketplace,” Marin Gjaja, the chief customer officer for Ford’s Model E division, said in a briefing with reporters last week. “We...
Robb Report

This Speedy New 26-Foot Electric Tender Is Like a Tesla on the High Seas

Stylish, sustainable and speedy, Falcon’s newest model is a true triple threat. The 26-footer, known as the Falcon E8, pairs a high-performance electric power train with a sleek body and a sophisticated interior. Penned by the UK’s ThirtyC Yacht Design, the runabout is billed as a “modern-day classic” and will bring a refined edge to all manner of tasks. “We wanted to create a no-frills stylish tender that doesn’t just look good or perform well, but will also complement any mothership,” ThirtyC’s creative director Rob Armstrong said in a statement. “The Falcon E8 is an elegant boat for guest transfers but is...
Robb Report

Yellowstone IRL? You Can Now Rent Kevin Costner’s Colorado Ranch for $36,000 a Night

While Kevin Costner’s character on Yellowstone refuses to sell his cattle ranch in Montana, the actor has no problem opening his 160-acre Colorado homestead IRL. In fact, the Dutton-esque dwelling is currently up for rent for a whopping $36,000 per night.   Dubbed Dunbar Ranch, Costner’s Aspen compound is aptly named after the lieutenant he played in the Oscar-winning film Dances With Wolves. He originally bought the parcel of land back in 2000, before turning it into the wilderness retreat it is today, reported the New York Post. The pastoral property sits at the base of Independence Pass, hidden amongst the Elk...
ASPEN, CO
Robb Report

The One-of-a-Kind Bugatti Chiron Profilée Sells for $10.7 Million to Become the Most Expensive New Car Ever Auctioned

Bugatti has another record-breaker on its hands. The one-of-a-kind Chiron Profilée sold for €9,792,500 (about $10.7 million) at RM Sotheby’s Paris auction on Wednesday. The stunning gavel price makes the gorgeous hypercar the most expensive new car ever sold at auction. Wednesday’s sale—which included a buyer’s premium but not VAT, which could add an additional $2 million to the total—makes the vehicle one of the most expensive Bugattis ever sold at auction, as well as the most expensive Chiron period. The sale also easily topped the car’s pre-sale estimate of €4.2 million ($4.6 million) to €5.5 million ($6 million). It’s easy to see...
Robb Report

This New 164-Foot Superyacht Concept Has a Swimming Pool at Both Ends

AES Yachts’s latest concept is a true modern classic. The 164-footer has all the features one has come to expect from a contemporary superyacht and clean, elegant lines that will stand the time. Christened simply AES 50, the newcomer pairs a sleek steel displacement hull with a lightweight aluminum superstructure. Penned in-house by the Turkish yard, the exterior is characterized by two distinctive wings that flow off the bridge deck to create prime vantage points for seafarers. The sundeck is another spot where you can enjoy incredible ocean views, along with a pool, a shaded seating area and a bar forward and...
Robb Report

How to Make a Rob Roy, the Classic Whisky Cocktail Where a Smoky Single Malt Gets to Shine

The Rob Roy, as a cocktail, is also-ran. It was born in the shadow of Manhattan, literally and figuratively, and has stayed there its entire life. It is, however, despite this, extremely famous and often the only scotch-based cocktail a person can name. Why does it persist? Because the cocktail, like that of Rob Roy himself, is the story that keeps getting told. Before the Rob Roy was a drink, there was Robert “Roy” MacGregor, born in Scotland in 1671. He is sometimes referred to as the “Scottish Robin Hood” and his legacy is that of a roguish outlaw—he participated in...
Robb Report

Watch: This Elvis Impersonator Flew Above the Vegas Strip in a New One-Person eVTOL

A pilot dressed in an Elvis costume recently cruised the Vegas strip—in a one-person eVTOL. The event happened during CES earlier this month when the Ryse Recon made multiple flights from the Las Vegas convention center to show off the electric aircraft’s flight-readiness. Flying Elvis was a way to supersize publicity, says Ryse CEO Mick Kowitz. “It took a lot of time to secure the filming permits and work with different state and city agencies,” he told Robb Report. “But it was worth the effort. We had people stopping in the streets staring up at us.” The bright-lights, big-city display turned into...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Robb Report

Robb Report

50K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy