Savannah Guthrie Shares the Emotional Backstory Behind Her New Tattoo

The host is showing off her sentimental new ink.

Savannah Guthrie is debuting her very first tattoo, and the meaning behind her new ink is so sweet.



On the morning of Jan. 31, the Today Show host, 51, showed off a new tattoo that's inspired by her father. The morning show also aired a pre-recorded interview, conducted by Sheinelle Jones , where Guthrie and longtime friend Drew Barrymore chatted about going in to get tattooed together.

“She has a very special one that she’s getting,” Barrymore told Jones, while Guthrie admitted, “I’ve never had a tattoo. I know, it’s really scary. I can’t believe I’m doing it. I mean, I haven’t told anyone.”

The ink that the host decided to get, which is on her right forearm, reads "all my love" in her father's handwriting.

“This is an exact carbon copy of my father’s handwriting," she said, per today.com . “‘All my love.’ He wrote a love letter to my mom and this is his writing. And, so that’s the first time in my life , I’m 51 years old, that I’ve had a tattoo, that I ever wanted a tattoo. And it’s not only his writing, so he’s with me, but I’m trying to make it my mantra for life.”

Guthrie's tattoo didn't happen on a whim, though. Nearly a year ago, she appeared on Barrymore's talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, where she admitted to wanting a tattoo.



"I kind of want to right now, like, my mother's just rolling her eyes," she said, adding, "I would like something – I'm copying someone actually that I work with, she had her mom's handwriting lightly done like yours is, and her mom wrote 'love you more' cause that's what they say to each other. So I would actually like something cool like that with my mom." She added, "My mom turns 80 today, by the way."



“I feel like we need to leave this studio and go get this tattoo in honor of her 80th birthday !” Barrymore said, to which Guthrie replied, “I would get a tattoo with you anytime."



Although Guthrie didn't end up getting her mom's handwriting, she still honored one of her parents with their penmanship.

