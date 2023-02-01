ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainfield, CT

Police officer dragged by speeding woman in possession of 166 bags of drugs

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
A woman was arrested in Plainfield, Connecticut for dragging a police officer and having over 150 bags of drugs in her possession.

On Thursday, Plainfield Police Department officers spotted Lynn Navan, 33, speeding in the area of Norwich Road, WTNH reported. During the traffic stop, the officer recognized the car from a prior incident.

According to police, Navan refused to identify herself. When asked to get out of the car, she refused. According to WTNH , Navan shut the car door and drove away as officers tried to open the door, dragging the officer a short way.

The officer was not injured, according to WFSB. Other officers tried to stop the car, but couldn’t .

Connecticut State Police located Navan in Danielson. According to WFSB , they tried to stop Navan as well, but had to also “disengage” for the same reasons.

Navan reportedly drove back to Plainfield and was last seen in Central Village, according to WFSB . Investigators were able to find an address where she may have been hiding on Gendron Road in Moosup. When officers arrived at the house, they spoke with Adrienne Galipeau, 32, who claimed Navan was not there. She was reportedly uncooperative with police.

Officers watched the residence and later saw Galipeau allegedly trying to sneak Navan out of the back of the house, according to WFSB .

Police arrested Navan and Galipeau, who was charged with interfering with police.

Navan allegedly had 166 bags of fentanyl, cocaine, Xanax, and other drug paraphernalia in her possession along with $800 in cash, according to WTNH.

Navan has been charged with traveling unreasonably fast, reckless driving, possession of drug paraphernalia, and multiple other charges, according to WTNH.

She is being held on a $50,000 bond, according to WFSB .

