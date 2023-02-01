LENNON, Mich. (WNEM) - A Michigan man who pleaded guilty to the 1997 assault and killing of an 88-year-old woman was sentenced to prison on Friday, Feb. 3. Michael Bur was arrested in November 2021 for the murder of Mary Prieur. He was charged with one count of second-degree murder, one count of kidnapping, and one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

