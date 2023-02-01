Read full article on original website
Grocery Store Meijer Has Opened Two Stores in MichiganBryan DijkhuizenMichigan State
Lake Orion Welcomes New Grocery Store MeijerBryan DijkhuizenLake Orion, MI
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
Major supermarket chain opening new Michigan store next weekKristen WaltersLake Orion, MI
Neighbor finds dead mom and son in their Ohio home, year and a half after they diedWestland DailyCarroll County, OH
Finally solved, Michigan sheriff reflects on 25-year-old homicide case he never gave up on
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson held on to Frances Prieur’s obituary. She died when she was 98 years old, and he’d promised her he’d find the man who sexually assault and killed her sister, Mary Prieur, in Lennon in 1997. Frances would...
WNEM
Police: Missing teen may be in Saginaw, Lansing
MT PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - A missing Mt. Pleasant teenager may be in the Saginaw or Lansing area, Michigan State Police said. Jade Lee Sackett, 17, has not been heard from since Jan. 25. Sackett is 5′ and 90 pounds. She has blonde hair, blue eyes, and a tattoo on...
WNEM
1997 cold case killer sentenced to prison
LENNON, Mich. (WNEM) - A Michigan man who pleaded guilty to the 1997 assault and killing of an 88-year-old woman was sentenced to prison on Friday, Feb. 3. Michael Bur was arrested in November 2021 for the murder of Mary Prieur. He was charged with one count of second-degree murder, one count of kidnapping, and one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.
Wanted fugitive arrested in Flint by U.S. Marshals
FLINT, MI — A man wanted by police for several felony firearm charges was arrested Thursday, Feb. 2, in Flint. The U.S. Marshals arrested James Ashley in the 2000 block of Borderline Drive in partnership with the Mount Pleasant Police Department, which is where Ashley was charged with the firearm felonies.
WNEM
Neighbors react to fire at former Midland Genji’s location
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Firefighters in Midland braved bitter temperatures Saturday morning as they tried to contain a fire at the former location of Genji’s Japanese Restaurant. The building, located on 2929 S. Saginaw Road was was being transformed into another restaurant. The Benihana was expected to be open...
WNEM
Mid-Michigan Therapy Dogs recruiting next classes
GOODRICH, Mich. (WNEM) - Are you a dog owner who is looking to give back to the community?. If so, a mid-Michigan therapy dog training program is inviting pet owners to give back through pet therapy. Mid-Michigan Therapy Dogs announced they will be starting two new sessions of training classes...
WNEM
Buddy Bench at Freeland Elementary School
Here are some of the top stories we're following today. Local celebrities ‘shoot their shot’ for a donation to a charity of their choice. Local celebrities dusted off their archery skills to benefit a charity of their choice in an event held Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland. Man sentenced...
Police confirm bodies found were missing Lansing rapper and friends
Police announced on Thursday that three bodies had been found but did not identify them as Kelly, Givens, and Wicker until Friday.
FBI arrests Wayne County cousins for joining violent mob during Jan. 6 insurrection
One of the officers cried out in a video, ‘We’re being trampled’
fox2detroit.com
Woman convicted of murdering her child's father in 2021 stabbing
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 24-year-old woman who stabbed the father of her child to death two years ago has been found guilty of first-degree murder. Damia Imani Foster, who was 22 at the time of the incident, was convicted after a jury trial Feb. 2, Wayne County Prosecutors said Thursday. She's scheduled to be sentenced to prison in March.
abc12.com
Man wanted for felony firearm charges in Mount Pleasant arrested in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – U.S. Marshals arrested a man on Thursday who is wanted for felony firearm charges committed in Mount Pleasant. Authorities tracked down James Ashley in the 2000 block of Borderline Drive in Flint. The partnership of the U.S. Marshals Service and Mount Pleasant Police Department requested...
WNEM
Police identify bodies found as missing rappers
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (WNEM) - State police have positively confirmed the bodies found in the Highland Park apartment are the three rappers who went missing. The three bodies found in a vacant Detroit-area apartment building during an investigation into the disappearance of three aspiring rappers were sent to a medical examiner’s office for autopsies, Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw said Friday.
Family remembers slain Lansing rapper
Lansing rapper Armani Kelly, also known by his stage name Marley Whoop, went missing alongside two of his friends on January 21.
WNEM
Midland police officer pleads guilty to charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - A Midland police officer pleaded guilty to a charge of driving while intoxicated, Midland County Prosecutor J. Dee Brooks said. Jason Gatrell was placed on administrative leave after he was involved in a one-car crash on Oct. 1 in the area of Monroe and N. Sturgeon Road in Midland County’s Larkin Township.
WNEM
Crime-fighting kiosk could help solve cold cases
Cary Ann’s Hallmark Shop in Flushing will be closing after nearly 30 years in business. Here are some of the top stories we're following today. Local celebrities ‘shoot their shot’ for a donation to a charity of their choice. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Local celebrities dusted...
WNEM
Michigan family calls for transparency after 5-year-old dies
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A family is mourning while trying to fix what they say is a broken system. Ethan Belcher, 5, died near Detroit last week and now his parents are facing charges. Ethan’s aunts said Child Protective Services knew about the abuse. Now, the family hopes a proposal...
Arizona woman challenges grandson’s arrest in Saginaw street party
SAGINAW, MI — At 16, Keon D. Sanders’ life was upended. His mother having died, he left behind Saginaw for the warm, dry-heat climate of Arizona to live with his grandmother. Less than a year later, Keon visited Saginaw to attend his great-grandmother’s funeral. Before he could return...
WNEM
Mother’s fear confirmed after son’s body found
DETROIT, Mich. (WNEM) - A mother’s fears were confirmed when her son, one of the three rappers who went missing in Detroit, was found dead. On Tuesday, Jan. 31, Lorrie Kemp told TV5 that her son Armani Kelly, from Oscoda, was one of the three men who had been reported missing.
GR activist, psychologist react to graphic video of Tyre Nichols's death
Corewell Health psychologist: it's okay not to watch graphic video depicting death of Tyre Nichols .
