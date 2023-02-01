ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

WNEM

Police: Missing teen may be in Saginaw, Lansing

MT PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - A missing Mt. Pleasant teenager may be in the Saginaw or Lansing area, Michigan State Police said. Jade Lee Sackett, 17, has not been heard from since Jan. 25. Sackett is 5′ and 90 pounds. She has blonde hair, blue eyes, and a tattoo on...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

1997 cold case killer sentenced to prison

LENNON, Mich. (WNEM) - A Michigan man who pleaded guilty to the 1997 assault and killing of an 88-year-old woman was sentenced to prison on Friday, Feb. 3. Michael Bur was arrested in November 2021 for the murder of Mary Prieur. He was charged with one count of second-degree murder, one count of kidnapping, and one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
MLive

Wanted fugitive arrested in Flint by U.S. Marshals

FLINT, MI — A man wanted by police for several felony firearm charges was arrested Thursday, Feb. 2, in Flint. The U.S. Marshals arrested James Ashley in the 2000 block of Borderline Drive in partnership with the Mount Pleasant Police Department, which is where Ashley was charged with the firearm felonies.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Neighbors react to fire at former Midland Genji’s location

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Firefighters in Midland braved bitter temperatures Saturday morning as they tried to contain a fire at the former location of Genji’s Japanese Restaurant. The building, located on 2929 S. Saginaw Road was was being transformed into another restaurant. The Benihana was expected to be open...
WNEM

Mid-Michigan Therapy Dogs recruiting next classes

GOODRICH, Mich. (WNEM) - Are you a dog owner who is looking to give back to the community?. If so, a mid-Michigan therapy dog training program is inviting pet owners to give back through pet therapy. Mid-Michigan Therapy Dogs announced they will be starting two new sessions of training classes...
GOODRICH, MI
WNEM

Buddy Bench at Freeland Elementary School

Man sentenced...
SAGINAW, MI
fox2detroit.com

Woman convicted of murdering her child's father in 2021 stabbing

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 24-year-old woman who stabbed the father of her child to death two years ago has been found guilty of first-degree murder. Damia Imani Foster, who was 22 at the time of the incident, was convicted after a jury trial Feb. 2, Wayne County Prosecutors said Thursday. She's scheduled to be sentenced to prison in March.
DETROIT, MI
abc12.com

WNEM

Police identify bodies found as missing rappers

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (WNEM) - State police have positively confirmed the bodies found in the Highland Park apartment are the three rappers who went missing. The three bodies found in a vacant Detroit-area apartment building during an investigation into the disappearance of three aspiring rappers were sent to a medical examiner’s office for autopsies, Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw said Friday.
DETROIT, MI
WNEM

Crime-fighting kiosk could help solve cold cases

Cary Ann's Hallmark Shop in Flushing will be closing after nearly 30 years in business.
FLUSHING, MI
WNEM

Michigan family calls for transparency after 5-year-old dies

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A family is mourning while trying to fix what they say is a broken system. Ethan Belcher, 5, died near Detroit last week and now his parents are facing charges. Ethan’s aunts said Child Protective Services knew about the abuse. Now, the family hopes a proposal...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Mother’s fear confirmed after son’s body found

DETROIT, Mich. (WNEM) - A mother’s fears were confirmed when her son, one of the three rappers who went missing in Detroit, was found dead. On Tuesday, Jan. 31, Lorrie Kemp told TV5 that her son Armani Kelly, from Oscoda, was one of the three men who had been reported missing.
DETROIT, MI

