East Lansing, MI

The State News, Michigan State University

MSU obtains rare emergency readiness accreditation

Michigan State University announced today it obtained a second accreditation term from the Emergency Management Accreditation Program, or EMAP, a nonprofit which sets and reviews standards for institutions' emergency readiness. MSU remains the only university in the Midwest and in the Big Ten to hold an EMAP accreditation.The "emergency readiness" reviewed in the process can include everything from mass-shootings, natural disasters and public-health emergencies like the COVID-19 pandemic.The status lasts for five years. MSU was first accredited in 2017 and the university spent much of the 2021-2022 academic year attempting to meet EMAP's requirements for a second term.EMAP Executive Director...
EAST LANSING, MI
CBS Detroit

Proposed bill aims to expand access involving Child Protective Services laws in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Lawmakers and the family of Ethan Belcher continue their fight for justice. On Thursday, a press conference was held at the state Capitol in Lansing with talks of a proposed bill targeting Child Protective Services. Police say 5-year-old Ethan Belcher was beaten to death by his parents. Ethan's aunt, Ashley Belcher, says the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office declared blunt force trauma as the cause of death. RELATED: Detroit couple charged with killing 5-year-old son, abusing 3-year-oldWhile Thursday's press conference was another tough day for the family members of Ethan Belcher, it was one step...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Capitol Confidential

8 Republicans voted for Lansing's $946M spending spree

At a Tuesday press conference in Lansing, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed Senate Bill 7, and its $946 million of spending, into law. Whitmer touted the speed of the bill’s progress, which was passed and signed into law just one month into the new Legislature, which is under Democratic Party control.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Woody says early spring on the way for Michigan

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s official groundhog, Woody, made her annual Groundhog Day prediction Thursday morning. With a large crowd gathered around “Woody’s House” at the Howell Nature Center, the bundled-up onlookers saw Woody emerge to not see her shadow, signaling an early spring, according to the Groundhog Day legend.
HOWELL, MI
abc12.com

Mid-Michigan schools close ahead of bitter cold Friday morning

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of students across Mid-Michigan will get to stay home in warmth when bitterly cold weather settles in the region Friday morning. Several school districts canceled classes for Friday to avoid sending students outdoors when wind chills are expected to reach -15 degrees or colder in Mid-Michigan.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
WNEM

School: Investigation underway into fight following basketball game

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - Police are investigating a fight following a boys’ high school basketball game that broke out Friday night, according to Saginaw Township Community Schools. The school district announced Saturday morning that there was a fight after a game between Heritage High School and Saginaw Arthur...
SAGINAW, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing man transferred to Sparrow Hospital following Ohio Turnpike pileup

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sparrow leaders have helped 21-year-old Jacob Taylor of Lansing return home for care at Sparrow Specialty Hospital after weeks of intense treatment in Ohio following a horrific accident on the Ohio Turnpike. Background: Officials identify victims killed in Ohio Turnpike pileup crash during winter storm. Sparrow...
LANSING, MI
100.7 WITL

Something New is Coming to the Old Leo's Outpost in Lansing

The Lansing restaurant scene has changed so much over the last couple of years. Whether it's due to Covid, supply chain shortages, hiring challenges, or something else, sadly we've seen many a restaurant close its doors for the last time. Places like American Bistro, Punk Taco, and Wings Over East Lansing are just a few examples.
LANSING, MI
fox2detroit.com

Pawn Stars Do America coming to two Michigan cities

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - The trio of Rick, Corey, and Chumlee from the popular show Pawn Stars are taking their show on the road for another season of their spinoff series. A post shared on their Facebook page announced the show Pawn Stars Do America will be heading to 15 cities, including Ann Arbor and Detroit. The announcement comes with an invitation for anyone with something interesting to show off to bring it on.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WLUC

Cannabis Regulatory Agency suspends licenses of Candid Labs

CORUNNA, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan’s Cannabis Regulatory Agency announced Friday that is has summarily suspended licenses held by Candid Labs, a marijuana processing facility near Lansing. The Cannabis Regulatory Agency (CRA) issued formal complaints and announced summary suspensions of the medical and adult-use processor licenses held by Candid Labs,...
CORUNNA, MI
mycitymag.com

Evening News Anchor WNEM TV5

Regular viewers of WNEM TV5’s evening newscasts are familiar with this lovely lady they invite into their homes Monday through Friday at 5, 6 and 11pm. We thought you’d like to know a little bit more about her!. Originally from the Northeast, Meg came to mid-Michigan in 2014...
BAY CITY, MI

