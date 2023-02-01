Read full article on original website
Cannabis Delivery Drivers in Michigan Under SiegePen 2 PaperMichigan State
Wrestling: No. 6 Buckeyes earn weekend victories over No. 5 Michigan, Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
"A Intense Rivalry Between Michigan State and Michigan: A Look at the Bad Blood and High Stakes on the Field and Beyond"Pen 2 PaperEast Lansing, MI
This is the Best Diner in Michigan According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenMichigan State
‘At what cost?’ Michigan communities fight mega sites despite promise of jobs
About 15 miles west of Lansing, a chunk of farmland roughly the size of 1,000 football fields could become a high-tech manufacturing site. In Southwest Michigan, almost 1,900 rural acres have been pegged for potential development. And largescale properties south of Flint in Mundy Township and Shiawassee County are also...
MSU obtains rare emergency readiness accreditation
Michigan State University announced today it obtained a second accreditation term from the Emergency Management Accreditation Program, or EMAP, a nonprofit which sets and reviews standards for institutions' emergency readiness. MSU remains the only university in the Midwest and in the Big Ten to hold an EMAP accreditation.The "emergency readiness" reviewed in the process can include everything from mass-shootings, natural disasters and public-health emergencies like the COVID-19 pandemic.The status lasts for five years. MSU was first accredited in 2017 and the university spent much of the 2021-2022 academic year attempting to meet EMAP's requirements for a second term.EMAP Executive Director...
Proposed bill aims to expand access involving Child Protective Services laws in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Lawmakers and the family of Ethan Belcher continue their fight for justice. On Thursday, a press conference was held at the state Capitol in Lansing with talks of a proposed bill targeting Child Protective Services. Police say 5-year-old Ethan Belcher was beaten to death by his parents. Ethan's aunt, Ashley Belcher, says the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office declared blunt force trauma as the cause of death. RELATED: Detroit couple charged with killing 5-year-old son, abusing 3-year-oldWhile Thursday's press conference was another tough day for the family members of Ethan Belcher, it was one step...
Michigan Capitol Confidential
8 Republicans voted for Lansing’s $946M spending spree
At a Tuesday press conference in Lansing, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed Senate Bill 7, and its $946 million of spending, into law. Whitmer touted the speed of the bill’s progress, which was passed and signed into law just one month into the new Legislature, which is under Democratic Party control.
WILX-TV
Woody says early spring on the way for Michigan
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s official groundhog, Woody, made her annual Groundhog Day prediction Thursday morning. With a large crowd gathered around “Woody’s House” at the Howell Nature Center, the bundled-up onlookers saw Woody emerge to not see her shadow, signaling an early spring, according to the Groundhog Day legend.
wkzo.com
Representative Lightner claims Governor is attempting to block an automatic income tax cut for Michigan residents
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – An area lawmaker is criticizing Governor Whitmer for reportedly attempting to block an automatic income tax cut set to take effect this year that is expected to return $700 million to Michigan families. State Representative Sarah Lightner, Republican vice chair of the House Appropriations...
abc12.com
Mid-Michigan schools close ahead of bitter cold Friday morning
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of students across Mid-Michigan will get to stay home in warmth when bitterly cold weather settles in the region Friday morning. Several school districts canceled classes for Friday to avoid sending students outdoors when wind chills are expected to reach -15 degrees or colder in Mid-Michigan.
Feds seized records, phone of former Michigan House leader
The details were disclosed in a lawsuit against Rick Johnson and his wife, Janice, over fees charged by the Grand Rapids law firm Secrest Wardle.
fox2detroit.com
Felon accused of posing as therapist at Michigan autism treatment center ordered to trial
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - An Oakland County woman with a felony record who is accused of faking her credentials to work as a therapist for children with autism is headed to trial. Kimberly Casey Coden-Diskin is accused of lying about her education and certifications to get a job...
Marshall High School lockdown cleared but closed for remainder of day
Marshall High School and Walters Elementary have cleared their lockdowns.
WNEM
School: Investigation underway into fight following basketball game
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - Police are investigating a fight following a boys’ high school basketball game that broke out Friday night, according to Saginaw Township Community Schools. The school district announced Saturday morning that there was a fight after a game between Heritage High School and Saginaw Arthur...
WILX-TV
Lansing man transferred to Sparrow Hospital following Ohio Turnpike pileup
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sparrow leaders have helped 21-year-old Jacob Taylor of Lansing return home for care at Sparrow Specialty Hospital after weeks of intense treatment in Ohio following a horrific accident on the Ohio Turnpike. Background: Officials identify victims killed in Ohio Turnpike pileup crash during winter storm. Sparrow...
Family remembers slain Lansing rapper
Lansing rapper Armani Kelly, also known by his stage name Marley Whoop, went missing alongside two of his friends on January 21.
Something New is Coming to the Old Leo’s Outpost in Lansing
The Lansing restaurant scene has changed so much over the last couple of years. Whether it's due to Covid, supply chain shortages, hiring challenges, or something else, sadly we've seen many a restaurant close its doors for the last time. Places like American Bistro, Punk Taco, and Wings Over East Lansing are just a few examples.
fox2detroit.com
Pawn Stars Do America coming to two Michigan cities
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - The trio of Rick, Corey, and Chumlee from the popular show Pawn Stars are taking their show on the road for another season of their spinoff series. A post shared on their Facebook page announced the show Pawn Stars Do America will be heading to 15 cities, including Ann Arbor and Detroit. The announcement comes with an invitation for anyone with something interesting to show off to bring it on.
Lansing home that caught on fire was red tagged
As it turns out, the couple should not have been living in that house in the first place.
WLUC
Cannabis Regulatory Agency suspends licenses of Candid Labs
CORUNNA, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan’s Cannabis Regulatory Agency announced Friday that is has summarily suspended licenses held by Candid Labs, a marijuana processing facility near Lansing. The Cannabis Regulatory Agency (CRA) issued formal complaints and announced summary suspensions of the medical and adult-use processor licenses held by Candid Labs,...
eastlansinginfo.news
East Lansing’s City Clerk and Deputy City Clerk Resign, Adding to Turmoil (Updated)
East Lansing’s City Clerk Jennifer Shuster has tendered her resignation. Deputy City Clerk Kathryn Gardner submitted her resignation last week. These resignations add to a wave of departures of key city staff that began in advance of City Council deciding to terminate the contract of City Manager George Lahanas last month.
mycitymag.com
Evening News Anchor WNEM TV5
Regular viewers of WNEM TV5’s evening newscasts are familiar with this lovely lady they invite into their homes Monday through Friday at 5, 6 and 11pm. We thought you’d like to know a little bit more about her!. Originally from the Northeast, Meg came to mid-Michigan in 2014...
Car stolen in Lansing with dog inside
Around 1:00 p.m., Lansing Police officers responded to a report of a car theft at Logan Square Plaza.
