About '50 Train Cars' Derailed in Ohio, Causing Massive Fire and Village Mayor Declared a 'State of Emergency'Zack LoveEast Palestine, OH
Train Derailment in East Palestine Results in No Injuries or Structural DamagecreteEast Palestine, OH
Attorney Convicted of Trying to Swindle $1.3 Million From IRSTaxBuzzYoungstown, OH
"A Man Murdered A Woman And Her Kids And Got Away With It." The Story Of Jameila WestThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Our 5 Favorite Antique Shops in DelawareEast Coast TravelerNewark, DE
2 men plead guilty to human trafficking at Ohio RTA station
Two men plead guilty to human trafficking at an RTA station in Cleveland in April 2022.
Local doctor pleads guilty to unnecessary opioid prescriptions
A doctor who had a practice in Niles has entered a plea agreement in his case on charges that he prescribed unneeded opioids, including those to patients he was involved with sexually.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Police Vice Unit search warrant leads to drug, money, gun confiscations; 6 arrested
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Department on Friday said its Vice Unit and VCRT confiscated a “significant” amount of narcotics, money and a firearm during an executed search warrant. The search warrant was executed on a home on Bernard Avenue, according to a department Facebook post.
3 NE Ohio men facing child exploitation charges
Three Northeast Ohio men are facing child exploitation charges in separate incidents.
cleveland19.com
2 men convicted of human trafficking at Cleveland RTA station
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men pleaded guilty Wednesday in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas in connection with a human trafficking incident at a Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (RTA) station in April 2022. <. Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said Sean Simpkins, 40, and David McCord, 44, assaulted...
Man charged in Ohio for prank calling police dispatchers between 100-500 times a day
Officials say Samuel Hall of Carlisle, South Carolina is charged on 21 counts of disrupting public services.
Mahoning County indictments: Feb. 2, 2023
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday:
cleveland19.com
Portage County Sheriff’s Office seizes 24 pounds of pills
PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Portage Aggressive Crime Enforcement (P. A. C. E.) Unit seized 24 pounds of pills in a traffic stop Wednesday, according to a Facebook post from the Portage County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say the driver denied consent to search after being pulled over, but...
Lorain County prison guard smuggled drugs into facility, authorities say
A 35-year-old corrections officer is facing federal charges for allegedly smuggling drugs into Lorain Correctional Institution, according to U.S. District Court records.
Ohio man, considered a serious danger to community, issued the most serious jail sentence
An Ohio Sheriff says one Ohio man, who the Sheriff labeled as a serious danger to the community, was issued the most serious jail sentence. The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office said after a drug investigation, a search warrant was issued on May 11, 2021 on 5th street in New Philadelphia where they found large amount […]
cleveland19.com
Man pleads guilty to murdering woman, dumping her body in East Cleveland field
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man who murdered a 28-year-old East Cleveland woman in 2021 pleaded guilty in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas. Lexx Meeks, 28, killed Kalyn Moore and dumped her body in Hawley Park in East Cleveland. A person walking their dog found Moore’s body on Dec....
What police found in home of teen charged in robbery
A 14-year-old boy is charged in connection with a stolen cell phone during an arranged meeting from Facebook Marketplace. Two AK-47-style rifles were also reportedly found during the arrest.
cleveland19.com
FUGITIVES: Brothers wanted for allegedly using gun in Cleveland apartment robbery
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Eddie and Marvin Porter are wanted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department for their alleged roll in an armed robbery in June of 2021. According to Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, the pair knocked on an apartment door and used to gun to try and rob the victims.
cleveland19.com
Man charged in connection to murder of woman found in Shaker Heights apartment
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The 24-year-old man arrested in Florida in connection to the murder of a woman found in a Shaker Heights apartment building received new charges on Friday. Officers arrived at the building in the 3500 block of Tolland Road early Tuesday night when they discovered the...
Gun and ammo found in Tuscarawas Co. middle schooler’s bookbag: Police
A student was taken into custody after investigators say a firearm was found inside their bookbag Thursday afternoon.
Akron teen gets life in prison for 2021 fatal shooting
AKRON, Ohio — An 18-year-old Akron male received a life sentence Wednesday for fatally shooting a man in a home in 2021. Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Alison Breaux did rule that Jalen Butler will be eligible for parole after serving 20 years for the slaying of Steven Sitts, 48, of Akron. Butler was sentenced after pleading guilty on Jan. 23 to murder with a gun specification and tampering with evidence.
Ohio police arrest middle school student after gun and ammunition found in a backpack
Ohio police in New Philadelphia, Ohio said a middle school student was arrested after a gun was found in a backpack. Police say they were contacted at 2:30 pm by Welty Middle School after the firearm was found, the gun was brought to the attention of the principal by another student. Officials say the school […]
Retired Independence police officer survives heart scare, encourages healthy living
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — If you're looking for 62-year-old Dan Luciano, you can probably find him on his bike, riding around Northeast Ohio. "As far as cycling goes, I have always done something to stay fit," Dan tells us. "Things start to hurt more when you get into your 40s and 50s, as far as running goes, so as I switched from running to cycling when I was in my early to mid-50s, I loved it."
COVID-19 hospitalizations decrease, CDC warns of Norovirus spike
CLEVELAND — Over a month ago, health officials were warning of a new COVID-19 variant and bracing for a possible surge. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. After the expected surge didn't hit, doctors believe...
A look inside the lab where medical miracles are made at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
CLEVELAND — It's no secret we live in a medical mecca of sorts. People come to Northeast Ohio from all over the world to access our facilities. But now, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center has opened a rare type of laboratory not found in many places. It's a lab that may provide the next big breakthrough in cancer research and bring some of the brightest minds to Northeast Ohio.
