Niles, OH

2 men convicted of human trafficking at Cleveland RTA station

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men pleaded guilty Wednesday in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas in connection with a human trafficking incident at a Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (RTA) station in April 2022. <. Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said Sean Simpkins, 40, and David McCord, 44, assaulted...
CLEVELAND, OH
Portage County Sheriff’s Office seizes 24 pounds of pills

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Portage Aggressive Crime Enforcement (P. A. C. E.) Unit seized 24 pounds of pills in a traffic stop Wednesday, according to a Facebook post from the Portage County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say the driver denied consent to search after being pulled over, but...
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
Akron teen gets life in prison for 2021 fatal shooting

AKRON, Ohio — An 18-year-old Akron male received a life sentence Wednesday for fatally shooting a man in a home in 2021. Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Alison Breaux did rule that Jalen Butler will be eligible for parole after serving 20 years for the slaying of Steven Sitts, 48, of Akron. Butler was sentenced after pleading guilty on Jan. 23 to murder with a gun specification and tampering with evidence.
AKRON, OH
Retired Independence police officer survives heart scare, encourages healthy living

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — If you're looking for 62-year-old Dan Luciano, you can probably find him on his bike, riding around Northeast Ohio. "As far as cycling goes, I have always done something to stay fit," Dan tells us. "Things start to hurt more when you get into your 40s and 50s, as far as running goes, so as I switched from running to cycling when I was in my early to mid-50s, I loved it."
INDEPENDENCE, OH
A look inside the lab where medical miracles are made at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center

CLEVELAND — It's no secret we live in a medical mecca of sorts. People come to Northeast Ohio from all over the world to access our facilities. But now, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center has opened a rare type of laboratory not found in many places. It's a lab that may provide the next big breakthrough in cancer research and bring some of the brightest minds to Northeast Ohio.
CLEVELAND, OH
