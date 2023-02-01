ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, KS

Great Bend Post

Kan. felon charged after found with 13-year-old at motel

SEDGWICK COUNTY—A Kansas man with a history of crime is facing child sex crime charges. On Jan. 27, Lorenzo Gary, 37 of Wichita, was charged with 2 counts of rape, aggravated indecent liberties with a child, contributing to a child’s misconduct or deprivation, and incest, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Police: Suspects took $1500 in merchandise from Kan. Boot store

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and are asking for help to identify suspects. Security camera show three individuals who over the past few days have stolen $1,500.00 in merchandise from Boot Barn at 6501 W. Kellogg Drive in Wichita. If you recognize these thieves please...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Alexandria Shelton

Weeks have passed since a young teenager was reported missing from south-central Kansas. Alexandria Shelton, 14, was last seen on Dec. 8, 2022, in Wichita. She is believed to be a runaway. ALEXANDRIA SHELTON. Missing from: Wichita, Kan. Missing since: Dec. 8, 2022. Age when reported missing: 14. Height then:...
WICHITA, KS
foxkansas.com

Wichita delivery driver fired for racist comment

A Wichita FedEx driver lost her job after a viral video of a delivery stop. The video has more than 3 million views and shows a heated exchange between the FedEx driver and a customer. But according to the driver's apology, there's more to the situation than the video shows.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

1 killed in Reno County rollover

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - Laura Manwarren was killed after she rolled her truck multiple times on K14 in Reno County. The incident happened at 9:55 p.m. on Feb. 1, around four miles south of Sterling, Kansas. The 45-year-old from Missouri was headed south on K-14 when she left the...
RENO COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

2 critically injured in crash on K-96

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people have been critically injured in a crash on K-96 in the I-135 exit lane. The on-ramp was closed after the crash in the 8 o’clock hour Thursday morning as crews worked the scene. Both directions of K-96 were affected by the crash. A...
WICHITA, KS
Great Bend Post

Jury finds Kansas man guilty of double-murder

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Reno County jury on Thursday found 37-year-old Kyle Hardwick guilty in the August 2021 deaths of 56-year-old Marion “Ed” Bates and 58-year-old Phillip Anstine both of Hutchinson. Hardwick was convicted of two counts of intentional and premeditated murder in the first degree and...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

Victim identified in Sunday’s deadly crash on Kellogg

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Police have identified 22-year-old Konstance Harris of Wichita as the victim in Sunday’s crash on Kellogg near Washington. Harris was killed in a one-vehicle crash. She was driving west on Kellogg when she drove into a concrete wall, went over it, and landed on Washington. No other people were involved.
WICHITA, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

