Suns’ Devin Booker not named a 2023 NBA All-Star Game reserve
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker was not selected as a reserve for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game taking place on Feb. 19. It would have marked Booker’s fourth-straight All-Star appearance and fourth overall as a pro. While he missed out on being named a reserve, he could still potentially...
Chris Paul pushes for Suns’ Damion Lee 3-point contest appearance
In the midst of an up-and-down season filled with injuries to Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Cam Johnson, sixth-year guard Damion Lee has been a consistent bright spot for the Phoenix Suns. Lee, who led the league in 3-point percentage going into Wednesday night’s game versus the Hawks, is putting...
Reports: Kyrie Irving requests trade from Nets, opening door for wild deadline
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has requested a trade before the NBA trade deadline next Thursday, according to multiple reports, and now what looked like a sleepy trade season could suddenly jolt to life. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic’s Shams Charania report that Irving, who is on an expiring...
Report: Suns emerge as potential suitors for Nets G Kyrie Irving
The Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks have emerged as potential suitors to acquire Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania. TNT’s Chris Haynes adds that Phoenix is viewed as one of the few teams capable of getting a deal done with Brooklyn that could keep both teams in pursuit of a championship.
Phoenix Suns’ Cam Johnson out Friday vs. Celtics due to knee management
Suns small forward Cam Johnson will not suit up Friday when Phoenix takes on the Boston Celtics due to right knee injury management, the team announced. Johnson is coming off a six-point, one-rebound outing in Phoenix’s 132-100 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. He played just over 15 minutes in the defeat after seeing no less than 25 minutes in each of the three matchups prior.
Former Mercury guard Kia Nurse signs with Seattle Storm
After spending two seasons in Phoenix with the Mercury, All-Star guard Kia Nurse is signing with the Seattle Storm, she announced on Friday. On Thursday afternoon, Nurse posted a goodbye message on Twitter thanking the Mercury organization and its fanbase for their support over the past two years. “Thank you...
Phoenix Suns respond with complete effort to beat Boston Celtics
It was going to take their full arsenal in a shorthanded state to come out with a win, and that’s what the Phoenix Suns deployed on the Boston Celtics in a 106-94 Friday victory to start a five-game road trip on the east coast. Phoenix (28-26) had one of...
Suns’ Devin Booker, 2K Foundations renovate south Phoenix court
PHOENIX — It would take some mental fortitude for it not to be driving Devin Booker crazy. The Phoenix Suns guard, known for his competitive drive even by NBA standards, missed his 19th straight game Wednesday due to a left groin strain. It is the longest consecutive stretch of missed games in Booker’s career and only the second absence in his eight NBA seasons that reached double digits.
Phoenix Suns’ Tuesday matchup vs. Nets flexed to TNT
The Phoenix Suns’ game against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday has been flexed to TNT, the NBA announced Thursday. The matchup will also be broadcasted live on Arizona Sports 98.7. Additionally, the association moved the Los Angeles Lakers’ contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder to TNT and took off...
Suns bench drops 36 points in road win over Celtics
The Phoenix Suns got a big boost from their bench in a 106-94 win over the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Friday night. The quartet of the wing Damion Lee, guard Saben Lee, forward Ish Wainright and center Jock Landale combined for 36 points — or 34% of the team’s total.
Raptors, Suns reportedly talked Deandre Ayton sign-and-trade last summer
The Toronto Raptors have a bevy of tradeable, starting-caliber players. They presumably have more trade offers on the table than they know what to do with heading into next week’s trade deadline. Toronto has been heavily linked to the Suns because any of its current players could mark a...
Suns continue to find success through Ayton, Bridges in win vs. Pistons
The Phoenix Suns continue to put together wins in the last three weeks, a huge surprise considering they are still playing without Devin Booker (left groin strain) and Cam Payne (right foot sprain). It appears the Suns have had enough time to adjust to life without two of their three...
Diamondbacks add jersey patch ad featuring tech company Avnet
Technology distributor and provider Avnet has agreed to a multiyear deal to have its logo featured as a jersey patch on the uniforms of the Arizona Diamondbacks, the parties announced on Thursday. The company’s “A” logo and name will appear on the sleeves of D-backs players’ jerseys starting in 2023....
D-backs top prospects Jordan Lawlar, Brandon Pfaadt among 28 NRIs to MLB camp
The Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday announced 28 non-roster invitees to attend Major League camp in Spring Training. The invitees include prospects and veterans signed to minor-league deals looking to earn a roster spot or gain experience. Among the group were four of Arizona’s top six prospects ranked by MLB Pipeline,...
Coyotes’ Clayton Keller scores 3 times in 2023 NHL All-Star Game
Arizona Coyotes forward Clayton Keller had himself a productive Saturday afternoon in the 2023 NHL All-Star Game. Keller contributed three goals and an assist to the Central Division’s run to the final, where it fell to the Atlantic Division. In the event that features four teams in a small...
The Ain’t No Fang Podcast: D-backs should reunite with Archie Bradley, Andrew Chafin
Going into the offseason, one of the top priorities for the Arizona Diamondbacks was to improve the bullpen. Outside of Joe Mantiply, who was an MLB All-Star in 2022, the bullpen struggled. As a whole, it produced a 4.58 ERA last season. So far, general manager Mike Hazen has made...
D.J. Foster is ‘living proof of concept’ for Kenny Dillingham’s recruiting pitch to ASU
TEMPE — Valley football legend D.J. Foster is back at Arizona State as a manager of player development. He represents everything that head coach Kenny Dillingham preaches in his recruiting pitch, which resonates even more with in-state recruits. “He is living proof of concept,” Dillingham said Thursday. “We want...
ASU student breaks down Phoenix’s light-pole situation for Eagles fans at the Super Bowl
Philadelphia Eagles fans and light poles, two things that go hand and hand. Even when greased by their local law enforcement, Eagles fans just find a way to rise above the crowd in celebration. So with the Eagles heading to the desert for Super Bowl LVII, Philadelphia fan and Walter...
Two Cardinals make ESPN’s list of the top-50 NFL free agents
Zach Allen did not fly under the radar for NFL analysts during his breakout 2022 season on a 4-13 Arizona Cardinals team. The defensive end is well-regarded and consistently regarded, too. After Pro Football Focus listed him as the 23rd-best free agent of the 2023 offseason, ESPN’s Matt Bowen did the same in a story published Wednesday.
