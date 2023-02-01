Suns small forward Cam Johnson will not suit up Friday when Phoenix takes on the Boston Celtics due to right knee injury management, the team announced. Johnson is coming off a six-point, one-rebound outing in Phoenix’s 132-100 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. He played just over 15 minutes in the defeat after seeing no less than 25 minutes in each of the three matchups prior.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO