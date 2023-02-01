ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gephardt Daily

Orem man jailed after alleged exploitation of 2 juvenile girls

OREM, Utah, Feb. 4, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — An Orem has been booked into the Utah County Jail on 16 felony charges related to alleged sexual abuse of two juvenile females. The man, whose name Gephardt Daily is withholding to protect the privacy of the victims, was charged on suspicion of:
OREM, UT
kslnewsradio.com

SLCPD makes arrest connected to fatal stabbing case

SALT LAKE CITY – The Salt Lake City Police Department announced the arrest of 26-year-old Ivy Chase Grant today. Grant was booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail with one charge of obstruction of justice. On Friday, February 3, 2023, members of SLCPD’s SWAT Team, working with the...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Reporting of missed, failed drug tests not mandated by State of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Nine months ago, two three-year-old boys were killed when a parolee with a documented history of meth addiction slammed through a horse stable and hit them. 2News chief investigative reporter Wendy Halloran uncovered failures in the supervision of Kent Cody Barlow that could have...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Missing Arizona girl found in home of West Valley man convicted of child sextortion

WEST VALLEY CITY — A missing Arizona girl has been found in Utah in the home of a man convicted of sexually extorting a teenage girl in 2020. Agents from Adult Probation and Parole received information from authorities in Arizona that a 14-year-old runaway girl was missing from that state and was possibly with 26-year-old Jordan Daniel Sorenson, according to the Utah Department of Corrections.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
KSLTV

Felony charges for contractor accused of ripping off several Utahns

KEARNS, Utah — Landscaping work: paid for, but not completed. Jessy Nguyen told KSL Investigators a man named Ofa showed up at his mom’s house last June, offering to do some work. His mom hired Ofa to pour concrete, put in a fence, and do some landscaping work, paying more than $40,000.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

SLCPD arrest two people in connection to a Wednesday shooting

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police announced Thursday night the arrest of two individuals in connection to a fatal shooting Wednesday evening at 1665 S. Riverside Drive. Police say Oliver Spencer Avila-Jimenez, 23, and Julio Steven Cardona, 30, have been booked into the Salt Lake County Jail in connection to the death of 35-year-old Guthrie Serawop.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Idaho State Journal

‘A line has been crossed’: Idaho Supreme Court alarmed at harassment and threats targeting state's judges, their families and staff

Idaho judges, their spouses and children, and employees of the courts have been targeted with harassment and threats, the Idaho Supreme Court said in a statement Wednesday afternoon. The statement suggested that the attacks are meant to undermine the independence of the judicial branch and to interfere with Idahoans’ constitutional rights. However, the statement did not say whether the attacks seem to be related to specific cases or court rulings. ...
IDAHO STATE
KPCW

Park City lawyer Joe Wrona’s preliminary court date approaching

After being postponed several times, Joe Wrona’s preliminary court hearing is scheduled for Feb 17 in Third District Court before Judge Richard Mrazik. Wrona was charged in March of 2022 with one count of first degree felony rape of his biological daughter. KPCW does not name victims of sexual violence without their consent. Wrona’s daughter is an adult who lives in another state.
PARK CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

West Valley City PD hopes to revive cold case murder probe

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Feb. 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police here seek the public’s help in getting movement on a near-20-year-old cold case murder. “Someone shot Jose Morales and left him to die in the parking lot of an apartment complex,” the West Valley City Police Deportment says. “That was nearly 20 years ago, and to this day, that person has yet to be held accountable for Jose’s murder.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
ksl.com

3 teens arrested in connection with Magna drive-by shooting

MAGNA — Three 15-year-olds were arrested Thursday night in connection with a drive-by shooting police believe is gang-related. Just before 6 p.m., Unified police responded to a report of shots fired near 3200 South and 7200 West. A house was struck by gunfire but no injuries were reported, said Unified Police Sgt. Melody Cutler. Details on where the shots ended up were not immediately available.
MAGNA, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Three sticks of dynamite removed from Salt Lake City home

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department Hazardous Devices Unit (HDU) safely removed three sticks of dynamite from a house earlier this week. On Wednesday, police were notified that a man had found three sticks of dynamite while cleaning out his attic. Police responded to the residence in the area of 200 S. Iowa Street just before 10 p.m.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

