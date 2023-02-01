Read full article on original website
Gephardt Daily
Orem man jailed after alleged exploitation of 2 juvenile girls
OREM, Utah, Feb. 4, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — An Orem has been booked into the Utah County Jail on 16 felony charges related to alleged sexual abuse of two juvenile females. The man, whose name Gephardt Daily is withholding to protect the privacy of the victims, was charged on suspicion of:
ksl.com
Assault against Utah corrections officer brings up safety concerns at new state prison
SALT LAKE CITY — Concerns are rising over safety at the new Utah state prison after the Department of Corrections confirmed an inmate attacked an officer and sent them to the hospital. The concerns are sparking discussions on Capitol Hill, between corrections officers advocates and lawmakers. The Utah State...
KUTV
Questions left unanswered from top Utah officials following deaths of two 3-year-old boys
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 2News investigation uncovered supervision failures by Adult Probation and Parole before the deadly wreck that claimed the lives of two three-year-old boys last May at a horse stable in Eagle Mountain. Hunter Jackson and Odin Ratliff were killed on May 2, 2022, after...
kslnewsradio.com
SLCPD makes arrest connected to fatal stabbing case
SALT LAKE CITY – The Salt Lake City Police Department announced the arrest of 26-year-old Ivy Chase Grant today. Grant was booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail with one charge of obstruction of justice. On Friday, February 3, 2023, members of SLCPD’s SWAT Team, working with the...
KUTV
Parolee charged in killings of 2 young boys tested positive for drugs weeks before crash
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Exactly nine months ago, two three-year-old boys were killed when a parolee with a documented history of meth addiction slammed through Cedar Valley Stables in Eagle Mountain and hit them. Odin Ratliff and Hunter Jackson were playing with toy tractors inside a round pen...
KUTV
Reporting of missed, failed drug tests not mandated by State of Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Nine months ago, two three-year-old boys were killed when a parolee with a documented history of meth addiction slammed through a horse stable and hit them. 2News chief investigative reporter Wendy Halloran uncovered failures in the supervision of Kent Cody Barlow that could have...
ksl.com
Missing Arizona girl found in home of West Valley man convicted of child sextortion
WEST VALLEY CITY — A missing Arizona girl has been found in Utah in the home of a man convicted of sexually extorting a teenage girl in 2020. Agents from Adult Probation and Parole received information from authorities in Arizona that a 14-year-old runaway girl was missing from that state and was possibly with 26-year-old Jordan Daniel Sorenson, according to the Utah Department of Corrections.
KSLTV
Felony charges for contractor accused of ripping off several Utahns
KEARNS, Utah — Landscaping work: paid for, but not completed. Jessy Nguyen told KSL Investigators a man named Ofa showed up at his mom’s house last June, offering to do some work. His mom hired Ofa to pour concrete, put in a fence, and do some landscaping work, paying more than $40,000.
kslnewsradio.com
A Utah lawmaker and her sister at odds: Should rape victims need to contact police before getting an abortion?
SALT LAKE CITY — Both sisters had tears in their eyes. Rep. Kera Birkeland, R-Morgan, sat in her office at the Utah Capitol in Salt Lake City. On the other side of the Salt Lake Valley, her younger sister by 10 years, Samantha Hansen, sat in the kitchen of her Herriman home.
State wants Utah Lake islands lawsuit thrown out
The Utah Attorney General's Office is asking a judge to throw out a lawsuit challenging the state's rejection of a controversial project to dredge Utah Lake and build islands with it.
kslnewsradio.com
SLCPD arrest two people in connection to a Wednesday shooting
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police announced Thursday night the arrest of two individuals in connection to a fatal shooting Wednesday evening at 1665 S. Riverside Drive. Police say Oliver Spencer Avila-Jimenez, 23, and Julio Steven Cardona, 30, have been booked into the Salt Lake County Jail in connection to the death of 35-year-old Guthrie Serawop.
‘A line has been crossed’: Idaho Supreme Court alarmed at harassment and threats targeting state's judges, their families and staff
Idaho judges, their spouses and children, and employees of the courts have been targeted with harassment and threats, the Idaho Supreme Court said in a statement Wednesday afternoon. The statement suggested that the attacks are meant to undermine the independence of the judicial branch and to interfere with Idahoans’ constitutional rights. However, the statement did not say whether the attacks seem to be related to specific cases or court rulings. ...
KSLTV
Police were warned rapist could reoffend 24 years ago. Now he’s charged again.
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Christopher Lee Browning is accused of attacking a woman in her Taylorsville home on January 18, the same day he walked away from a halfway house. New records obtained by the KSL Investigators reveal Browning had a lengthy history of sex offenses. “He could...
Park City lawyer Joe Wrona’s preliminary court date approaching
After being postponed several times, Joe Wrona’s preliminary court hearing is scheduled for Feb 17 in Third District Court before Judge Richard Mrazik. Wrona was charged in March of 2022 with one count of first degree felony rape of his biological daughter. KPCW does not name victims of sexual violence without their consent. Wrona’s daughter is an adult who lives in another state.
Police searching for two suspects wanted in deadly Salt Lake City stabbing
The Salt Lake City Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying two men wanted in connection with the deadly stabbing on Thursday, Feb. 2.
Gephardt Daily
West Valley City PD hopes to revive cold case murder probe
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Feb. 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police here seek the public’s help in getting movement on a near-20-year-old cold case murder. “Someone shot Jose Morales and left him to die in the parking lot of an apartment complex,” the West Valley City Police Deportment says. “That was nearly 20 years ago, and to this day, that person has yet to be held accountable for Jose’s murder.
ksl.com
Utah man claims he burglarized same home under construction 10 times
PLEASANT GROVE — A man who claims he burglarized the same home under construction about 10 times, because he was in debt, has been arrested. Spencer Gordon Olson, 33, of Pleasant Grove, was booked into the Utah County Jail on Wednesday for investigation of five counts of burglary and three counts of theft.
ksl.com
3 teens arrested in connection with Magna drive-by shooting
MAGNA — Three 15-year-olds were arrested Thursday night in connection with a drive-by shooting police believe is gang-related. Just before 6 p.m., Unified police responded to a report of shots fired near 3200 South and 7200 West. A house was struck by gunfire but no injuries were reported, said Unified Police Sgt. Melody Cutler. Details on where the shots ended up were not immediately available.
kslnewsradio.com
Three sticks of dynamite removed from Salt Lake City home
SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department Hazardous Devices Unit (HDU) safely removed three sticks of dynamite from a house earlier this week. On Wednesday, police were notified that a man had found three sticks of dynamite while cleaning out his attic. Police responded to the residence in the area of 200 S. Iowa Street just before 10 p.m.
ksl.com
Prison ordered for Clinton man who robbed, murdered man walking down Ogden street
OGDEN — Clinton Burrows could talk to anyone. He was never malicious or aggressive. And at the time of his death, he had been living with his mother so he could help care for her. Burrows' sister, Becky Kroger, shared these and other details in a 2nd District courtroom...
