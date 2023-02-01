Read full article on original website
Idaho legislators push for discussions about moving the state’s border with Oregon
Two Idaho legislators are pushing a longshot proposal to have certain rural eastern Oregon counties secede from the state and join Idaho. Reps. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, and Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, are sponsoring House Joint Memorial 1, a nonbinding petition that invites the Oregon Legislature to begin discussions with the Idaho Legislature about the potential to relocate the Idaho/Oregon border. A similar joint memorial was introduced in Oregon earlier this year, KOIN reported.
Opinion: Not a good choice
Carrie: One of the most controversial issues being discussed is “school choice.”
Kohberger's attorney submits discovery response
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — An update in the case of Idaho v. Bryan Kohberger on Friday, February 3rd. The state requested discovery from the defendant, meaning Kohberger's attorneys would have to disclose and share any evidence they plan to share at trial in his defense. Kohberger's attorneys have responded...
State objects to Vallow Daybell motion to dismiss
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — In the case of Idaho v. Lori Vallow Daybell, Daybell's attorney's filed a request to dismiss the case on the grounds that the court violated her 6th amendment rights to a speedy trial. The state has filed an objection to the defendant's motion to dismiss...
Scientists say they've found T. rex's early ancestor in northeast Montana
Northeast Montana has once again produced an unusual fossil find — a new ancestor of the formidable Tyrannosaurus rex. Daspletosaurus wilsoni — Wilson’s frightful reptile — is believed to link two other Daspletosaurus dinosaurs, according to a recently published research paper by Montana State University student Elias Warshaw and Badlands Dinosaur Museum curator Denver Fowler, an MSU grad.
Frustrated Texans endure winter storm with no power, heat
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Thousands of frustrated Texans shivered in homes without power for a second day Thursday, most of them around booming Austin, and fading hopes of a quick fix stirred grim memories of a deadly 2021 blackout after an icy winter storm across the southern U.S. The...
Temperatures continue to warm this week, expect scattered showers over the weekend
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Expect to see a lot of clouds on Friday in the Treasure Valley with temperatures in the 40s. 42 degrees is going to be the high for today. There may be some sun breaks from the clouds in the afternoon and some slightly breezy conditions as well, breaking up the inversion.
Caddie for amateur at Pebble Beach collapses during tourney
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The caddie for an amateur in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am collapsed on the 11th fairway Friday, and CPR was performed on him until an ambulance arrived to take him to the hospital. In a tournament known for its easy vibe with celebrities and...
