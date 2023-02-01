Read full article on original website
Related
Julie Chrisley's First Meal Behind Bars Revealed As Reality Star Begins 7-Year Prison Sentence
Julie Chrisley will luckily have dinner made for her tonight — only it will be served in a prison. According to Radar, the Chrisley Knows Best star will be feasting on a chicken cheese steak sandwich during her first evening meal at the Federal Medical Center Lexington in Kentucky after surrendering on Tuesday, January 17. Fortunately for Julie, if she's not feeling like chowing down on meat, officials at FMC Lexington revealed she can also choose bean salad, pasta salad, carrots or prison bread rolls to substitute. TODD CHRISLEY REACTS TO RUMORS HE'S GAY, HAD AFFAIR WITH FORMER BUSINESS ASSOCIATEEarlier...
Julie Chrisley Was Sent to a Medical Center for Inmates — What Happened?
Fans of Chrisley Knows Best followed Julie Chrisley and husband Todd Chrisley’s legal woes as the couple was accused of bank fraud and tax evasion and then sentenced to prison time in separate federal prisons. When they were to report to their respective facilities to begin their sentences, however, Julie Chrisley was instead taken to a federal medical center. So, is Julie Chrisley sick?
'They Are In A Panic': Todd & Julie Chrisley's Luxury-Loving Kids Considering Tell-All Offers As 'New Reality Is Setting In'
With their parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, behind bars for fraud, sources say their oldest kids, Savannah, 25, and Chase, 26, are allegedly panicking about how to keep their luxury-loving family afloat, RadarOnline.com has learned.Todd and Julie are serving 12 and 7 years, respectively, in separate federal prisons, while their children are considering a dishy tell-all in a desperate attempt to raise some cash."TV bosses and book publishers are making offers," an insider said. The offers aren't lowballing either, with the source claiming, "We're talking millions of dollars."While Savannah and Chase — along with Todd's oldest from his first marriage:...
Grayson Chrisley had a ‘breakdown’ after parents went to jail: Savannah
Savannah Chrisley says her younger brother, Grayson Chrisley, had a “breakdown” after his parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, began their total 19-year prison sentence this month. “Grayson is 16 years old, [and] there’s so much growth going on with him right now, and it breaks my heart to know that my parents are missing out on that,” Savannah, 25, said while crying on Tuesday’s episode of her podcast, “Unlocked,” which was recorded on Jan. 24. “Last night, Gray had a breakdown, and he’s trying to process my parents and the situation that they’re in and how that’s not the image that he...
Wendy Williams' Ex-Husband Seeks Financial Support to Resume as Lifestyle Enjoyed with Mistress
Wendy Williams has recently stopped providing alimony payments to her ex-husband over the past year as she has suffered from numerous health conditions as well as lost financial control over her money. However, this didn't stop her philandering ex Kevin Hunter Sr. from expecting her to support his lifestyle after Williams was no longer able to earn a living.
The Hollywood Gossip
Vinny Guadagnino Clears the Air: Yes, I Hooked Up With Angelina Pivarnick, But I Still Find Her Annoying AF!
Well, a new season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is upon us, and that means it’s time to once again to obsessively dissect the relationship between Vinny Guadagnino and Angelina Pivarnick!. Usually, when two reality stars seem to be perennially on the verge of hooking up, it’s the viewers...
Teen Mom's Cheyenne Floyd Says She and Husband Zach Davis Are Discussing Possibility of Adoption
Cheyenne Floyd has set the record straight on adding to her family biologically, but says they may not be done growing yet in a new episode of her Think Loud Crew podcast Cheyenne Floyd is opening up about her plans for her family's future. Speaking on her podcast, Think Loud Crew, the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star told co-hosts Shanan Cablayan and R KyleLynn Floyd about her discussions with husband Zach Davis about growing their family. The couple — who share son Ace, 19 months, in addition to Floyd's daughter...
Sister Wives’ Robyn Says She Wants Kody and His Estranged Wives to ‘Leave Me the Hell Out of It’ When It Comes to Their Drama
TLC At her breaking point! Sister Wives’ Robyn Brown shared her true feelings about her spouse, Kody Brown, seemingly pinning her against Meri, Janelle and Christine Brown. During part 3 of Sister Wives: One-on-One, which aired on Sunday, January 8, Janelle, 53, claimed that Robyn, 43, received preferential treatment when it came to her needs […]
Todd Chrisley Admits Prison ‘May Be’ His ‘Future’ Before Reporting to Serve Sentence, Addresses Health Before Julie Chrisley Was Sent to Medical Center
Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley admitted they weren't worried about their future before reporting to prison to start serving out their individual sentences. "I think that that's why I'm in a better place with it, because I know that this is not my final destination," Todd, 53, explained during a prerecorded episode of "Chrisley Confessions" […]
'Sister Wives' star Robyn Brown says Kody Brown 'still' had 'romance' with former wives when they had 'weight gain' and 'money problems'
Robyn Brown also said on "Sister Wives" that she finds it hard to "sympathize" with Kody's former partners and cited their "nagging."
What Loretta Lynn’s Husband Doolittle Told Her to Keep in Mind When Revealing Their Relationship Issues in Her Memoir
Loretta Lynn's husband Oliver Vanetta Lynn, Jr, known as 'Doolittle' to the singer' encouraged her to be honest about their relationship in her book.
bravotv.com
Vicki and Her Boyfriend, Michael, Celebrate Their First Anniversary
The RHUGT cast member and her beau honored their dating anniversary with gorgeous flowers and a few sweet selfies. It’s time for Vicki Gunvalson to whoop it up after hitting this relationship milestone!. The Real Housewives of Orange County alum celebrated her first anniversary with her boyfriend, Michael, on...
Teen Mom 2 star Taylor Lewis has been found dead aged 29
Teen Mom 2 star Taylor Lewis has died at the age of 29. Lewis, from North Carolina, appeared on the hit reality show back in 2014 when her ex-best friend Jenelle Evans told her about her pregnancy. While the pair 'had gone their separate ways' at the time of Lewis'...
Lisa Marie Presley's Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood Files Docs To Find Out Who Will Be In Charge Of Late Star's Estate
Nearly two weeks after Lisa Marie Presley's sudden passing on January 12, ex-husband Michael Lockwood — the father of her 14-year-old twins, Finley and Harper — filed docs to try and find out how the singer's assets will be divvied up.According to Radar, Lockwood's attorney notified the court of the death and said, "We do not currently know the intended Executors and Trustees that the late Lisa Marie Presley had named.”Lockwood's confusion doesn't come as much of a surprise given he and the late star were in an ongoing divorce battle over monthly child support payments, though they eventually came...
‘RHONJ’ Melissa Gorga’s Pledge: She and Teresa Giudice’s Brother Joe ‘Don’t Hold Back’ From Family Drama During Season 13
'RHONJ' star Melissa Gorga pledges she and Teresa Guidice's brother Joe 'don't hold back' from family drama during season 13.
Todd and Julie Chrisley are doing 'really well' in prison, where they are running card games and sharing the word of God, daughter says
Savannah Chrisley said in a podcast episode that her parents are making friends and keeping busy as they serve their respective prison sentences.
Erika Jayne’s Estranged Husband Tom Girardi Indicted for Embezzling $15 Million From Clients
A major legal setback. Erika Jayne's estranged husband, Tom Girardi, was indicted for allegedly embezzling more than $15 million from his clients. The Justice Department announced the news in a press release on Wednesday, February 1. Tom, 83, was charged with five counts of wire fraud, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in […]
Southern Charm’s Kathryn Dennis fired from show after 8 seasons due to her ‘no-shows’ on set & ‘treating people poorly’
SOUTHERN Charm's Kathryn Dennis has been fired from the reality show after her eight-season run. The U.S. Sun can exclusively reveal Kathryn, 31, was reportedly not offered a new contract for the next season because of multiple "no-shows" and for treating staff poorly. Instagram account @queensofbravo first reported the rumor,...
Are ‘Teen Mom’ Stars Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Still Together? Details on Their Marriage
Calling it quits? Teen Mom stars Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Edwards (née Standifer) haven’t always had the easiest relationship, and the father of three sparked split rumors by sharing a cryptic post that seemingly referred to their marriage via Instagram. Keep scrolling to find out if Ryan and Mackenzie are still together, learn about their relationship and more.
‘RHOP’ star Robyn Dixon admits husband Juan cheated again after denying rumors
Robyn Dixon admits there was some truth to the rumors alleging that her husband, Juan Dixon, cheated on her during the COVID-19 pandemic. “What I will say is, yes, Juan was an idiot and communicated with this woman on Instagram, the “Real Housewives of Potomac” star said on Monday’s episode of her “Reasonably Shady” podcast with Gizelle Bryant. “Because he’s bored, he needs attention, it’s a pandemic, blah, blah, blah, whatever.” Robyn addressed a viral TikTok video where a woman messaged influencer @georgiosays and claimed she “dated [Juan] during the end of COVID for over a year.” The woman also sent a hotel...
People
395K+
Followers
67K+
Post
275M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 8