As shoppers ran from Target, some took shelter in local business

By KMTV Staff
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uzSTx_0kY9cUSX00

Tuesday’s shooting at the Super Target sent shoppers fleeing — some to other nearby businesses.

3 News Now Anchor Zach Williamson spoke with an employee at Koko's Korean Chicken who took shelter themselves.

An employee with the restaurant said that about 10 law enforcement vehicles drive into the parking lot, but she didn’t know what it was for until a customer said there was a shooting.

“That was probably what like really clicked was him saying ‘I heard gunshots at Target.’ You can’t just take that. You got to really listen to that and do something with that information,” said the employee.

Her friend did text her soon after to say that the friend’s aunt was in the store but immediately ran out of it when the shots were fired, leaving her coats and keys inside.

The employee said that the restaurant was then closed and went into lockdown for around an hour.

