Penn State will try to climb through the logjam in the middle of the Big Ten Conference standings when it visits Nebraska on Sunday afternoon in Lincoln, Neb. The Nittany Lions (14-8, 5-6) entered the weekend tied for 10th in the 14-team league, but they were only a game out of fourth place and just two games back of second.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 15 HOURS AGO