Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Office Depot and OfficeMax Stores Permanently Closing, Beginning TodayJoel EisenbergOrlando, FL
A 14-year-old girl was killed by her father in an apparent murder-suicideSan HeraldBaldwinsville, NY
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekendGrant JohnsonSyracuse, NY
Syracuse Police's Violent Arrest Leads to Citizen Review Board InvestigationJot BeatSyracuse, NY
VP Kamala Harris will attend the burial while prosecutors consider more charges.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
Related
iheartoswego.com
Marlene June Schneider – January 31, 2023 Featured
Marlene June (Wacker) Schneider, 90, of Oswego, died on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Marlene (Molly) was born in Owensville, Missouri on June 26, 1932, and was the daughter of the late Walter H. and Sophia Albertine (nee Schalk) Wacker. Molly received her Nursing degree from Washington University in St. Louis...
iheartoswego.com
8th Annual Out Run Autism Goes IRISH Featured
The 8th Annual “Out Run Autism” has gone Irish this year with a new date, new look, but same worthy cause. Bundle up for an early 5k walk/run on Saturday, March 4, as this year’s event kicks off a day of community fun the morning of the Oswego St. Patrick’s Day Celebration Parade.
iheartoswego.com
Mayor Barlow Announces Art Mural Competition at East Side Community Garden Featured
Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the City of Oswego is looking for youth painters between the ages of 7-17 to submit art proposals to the Oswego Youth Bureau to be painted along a cement wall to further beautify the East Side Community Garden on Schuyler Street. “Last year, we worked...
iheartoswego.com
4-H Sparks – Be the Star Chef Featured
Food demonstrations are a fun and informative type of public presentation. Oswego County 4-H is hosting Sparks – Be the Star Chef at 6:30 p.m. on Fridays, March 3rd and 17th. Participants will learn to conduct a food demonstration better than the chefs on the Food Network. Linda Brosch, Oswego County 4-H Team Coordinator, will lead the workshop teaching the youth how to organize their workspace, measure dry and wet liquids, how to choose a recipe, and so much more. During the second meeting, participating youth will have the opportunity to Be the Star Chef and conduct their food demonstration. Sparks – Be the Star Chef is not a cooking class. It is a program to learn how to speak in public using a food demonstration as a means.
iheartoswego.com
Letter: Dr. Calvin to Depart OCSD March 18th Featured
The following is a letter to the Oswego City School District Community from Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mathis Calvin II:. It is with mixed emotions that I write to share that I will be leaving the district in the near future to pursue a different leadership position. Earlier this evening I was appointed as the new Superintendent of Schools for the Lockport City School District in Lockport, N.Y. Given this appointment, I will be resigning as Superintendent, effective March 18, 2023, at the next Board of Education Meeting.
iheartoswego.com
Riverside Artisans Introduces New Member and Welcomes Back Former Member Featured
The Riverside Artisans co-operative introduces a new member and welcomes back a former member to their gallery and shop in downtown Oswego. The art cooperative welcomes Melissa Flinn and her stylish and charming felted wool hats and accessories. Melissa hand spins the wool for many of her hats, and often combines the wool with other fibers before hand-felting and shaping them to create colorful and appealing designs. Felted mittens, headbands and knit scarves round out her collection. Perfect for Oswego winters and that special gift, because one size fits most, if not all heads!
iheartoswego.com
Dr. Mary Walker to Appear on 2024 Quarter Coin Featured
Dr. Mary Edwards Walker will be honored by the United States Mint by having her likeness engraved on a coin in 2024. Walker was a Civil War-era surgeon, abolitionist and women’s rights activist who is also the only woman to be awarded the Medal of Honor. She was born in 1932 in the Town of Oswego, and is buried in Rural Cemetery.
iheartoswego.com
Sawyer Fredericks to Perform Feb. 11 at Oswego Music Hall Featured
On February 11 the Oswego Music Hall welcomes Sawyer Fredericks to the Main Stage at the McCrobie Civic Center, 41 Lake Street in Oswego. Americana singer-songwriter, Sawyer Fredericks, hailing from his family farm in central New York State, cut his teeth at the age of 13, playing local farmers markets, open mics, and iconic New York Venues like Caffe Lena, the Towne Crier Cafe, and The Bitter End. With his deep, beyond-his-years original lyrics and melodies, raw, soulful vocals, and powerful live performances, Sawyer seemed an unlikely match for reality TV, but having been scouted by casting directors at 15, he quickly won over broad audiences with his genuine delivery and unique arrangements of classic songs, going on to win season 8 of NBC's The Voice.
iheartoswego.com
Oswego County Habitat For Humanity Completes Work on Liberty St. Home Featured
With the help of volunteers, local companies and unions, and the sweat equity of future homeowners, Oswego County Habitat for Humanity, (OCHFH), recently completed renovations to a home at 21 Liberty St., for the Tunaley family in Oswego, said Samuel Raponi, OCHFH executive director. The extensive renovations included new insulation,...
iheartoswego.com
Paisley Grace Doane – January 30, 2023 Featured
Paisley Grace Doane, infant daughter of Gregory and Ashley (Curtin) Doane, went into the arms of the Lord Monday January 30, 2023. Paisley is also survived by her brother Parker Doane, sister Claire Doane, her maternal grandparents Susan and David Rose Jr., and Mike and Patti O’Neil, and her paternal grandmother Dorothy Doane.
iheartoswego.com
Jane Heisler – February 1, 2023 Featured
Jane Heisler, 93 of Oswego passed away Wednesday morning at St. Joseph’s Hospital. She was born in Oswego and was the daughter of late Frederick and Beatrice Barton Heisler. Ms. Heisler had retired from the City of Oswego Water Department. She had been a long time Communicant of St....
iheartoswego.com
Adopt A Pet Today: Pippi Rabbit Featured
Can't you just see lil' Pippi Longstocking skipping down the lane!?. This sweet bun has been well-socialized with people and is endlessly curious wherever she goes. If you are interested in adopting, you can download our Adoption Application at tinyurl.com/oswego-humane-application. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!
Local man wanted for assault
The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Tyrone West on an outstanding warrant and is asking for assistance from Broome County residents.
Comments / 0