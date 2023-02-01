Read full article on original website
Fatal collision closes I-80 in Placer County
(KTXL) — A fatal collision along westbound I-80 on in Placer County on Saturday has forced a closure of the freeway, according to California Highway Patrol Auburn. CHP said that all westbound lanes and the number one eastbound lane have been closed and there is not current estimated time of reopening. – Video above: Travelers […]
[UPDATE 1:36 p.m.:] Crash on Hwy 20 Stops Traffic
An ambulance is responding to a crash on Hwy 20 near the Lake County/ Colusa County that occurred at 12:53 p.m. A pickup pulling a commercial-style car hauler overturned onto its side. Traffic stopped in both directions, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. Please remember that information gathered...
Traffic Alert: Nighttime lane closures planned on I-5 in Red Bluff due to construction
Tehama County Public Works is warning drivers along I-5 in Red Bluff about planned lane closures in February. According to public works, work is planned on sections of the Sacramento River Bridge on Interstate 5 in Red Bluff, between Antelope Boulevard and Diamond Avenue, for bridge joint replacement operations. A...
1 dead in Highway 32 crash near Sacramento River
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - 8:14 P.M. UPDATE - A woman is dead after a head-on crash on Highway 32 near the Sacramento River in Butte County, according to the CHP dispatch. CHP says the crash occurred just after 3 p.m., when a 2002 Acura was traveling northbound on Highway 32, east of Gianella Road, turned into the left, eastbound lane and directly into the path of a 1999 Chevrolet truck. Officials say the driver of the Chevrolet attempted to evade the oncoming Acura but was unsuccessful and was struck head-on.
Ten acres of driftwood debris floating on Lake Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. - Crews are working to remove massive amounts of driftwood debris floating on Lake Oroville. California State Parks and Department of Water Resources (DWR) are using large booms to collect it. A spokesperson for DWR said the amount of driftwood measures eight to ten acres. They said that...
1 dead in I-80 crash near Auburn involving tour bus, five cars
AUBURN, Calif. — One person has died after a crash involving at least five cars and a bus that forced the multi-hour closure of all westbound lanes and some eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 near Auburn, officials with the CHP say. The crash happened around 12:17 p.m. Saturday on...
Head-On Collision Near Grass Valley Results in a Fatality
Fatal Head-On Collision Reported on Rough and Ready Highway. A head-on collision near Grass Valley on January 30 killed one person and seriously injured another. The collision occurred during the evening along Rough and Ready Highway close to Greenwood Road. The incident report said an Auburn man driving an Infiniti, 18, was going west when he crossed over into the opposing traffic lane and struck a Subaru head-on.
Lake Oroville Is On Its Way to Filling Up Again This Spring, After Several Dry Years
As a visual representation of where we stand in terms of drought and water resources, you can't do much better than Lake Oroville, the man-made reservoir in Butte County that is the second largest in the state. Photos of Lake Oroville, with boats floating in what looked like a puddle...
Wave surf park planned for Highway 65 corridor
After looking at parcels in Loomis and El Dorado Hills, developers have now chosen a Placer County Highway 65 corridor location for an artificial wave-surfing resort. Town of Loomis officials said El Dorado County-based Inland Surf Company approached the town last summer with plans to build Northern California's first wave-surfing resort, Alchemy Surf Park, at Horseshoe Bar Road and Interstate 80. The company also took the plan before the El Dorado County Advisory Committee in February 2022.
Rising water levels at Lake Oroville lifting hopes for recreation
LAKE OROVILLE, Calif. - With boat ramps back in the water many people are wasting no time getting back in their boats. People come from all over the state to visit the lake including AJ Borges, of Lodi. Borges has visited Lake Oroville several times to fish and is getting ready to compete in a Wild West Bass Trail tournament next weekend at the lake.
No injuries after car crashes into Chico home
CHICO, Calif. 9:40 A.M. UPDATE - Traffic control is in effect along W. East Avenue in Chico after a vehicle crashed into a home Friday morning. The southwest lanes are closed for emergency vehicles. Authorities at the scene say no one was injured in the collision. The crash was near...
Unnamed female driver in the hospital after crash offroad into a tree
CHICO, Calif. - CHP confirms a 25-year-old woman sustained major injuries resulting from a crash off Highway 99 and into a tree. CHP says the unnamed female driver was driving southbound in the #2 lane on Highway 99 when she turned off to the right and off the roadway, where she collided with a tree just south of Highway 32.
92 tons of trash removed from Chico’s Teichert Ponds
CHICO, Calif. - The City of Chico was able to remove 92 tons of trash from Teichert Ponds. The city says it removed 410 yards of debris after weeks of delay. Crews began removing debris from the area of Tuesday.
Storm Tracker Forecast - Gray On Saturday With More Rain And Snow On The Way
The first of our two northern California storms is on its way out, but not before delivering a little welcome rain and snow. The cloudy weather will continue Saturday, and the second storm arrives this weekend, too. Our first, relatively weak storm brought most areas less than 0.50" of rain with light amounts of high elevation snow. Most of the clouds will remain tonight and good portion of Saturday, leading to a night that won't be quite as cold, but a day that won't be quite as warm. Overnight lows will range from the 20s in the mountains to the 40s in the valley. Saturday will be a mostly cloudy to cloudy day with the next round of rain beginning in the mid to late afternoon continuing through Saturday night and early Sunday morning.
Accident leads to Main Street chase, crashes, arrest
A Garden Grove woman faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon, felony evading a peace officer, driving under the influence of alcohol, hit and run causing property damage and driving on a suspended driver’s license following a series of late evening incidents in Susanville on Wednesday, Feb 1.
Northern California city sued over approval of housing in wildfire-prone area
CHICO, Calif. (CN) — Environmental groups sued the Northern California city of Chico on Friday over its approval of a plan to build thousands of new homes without properly assessing wildfire risks. A coalition of environmental groups claims the approval of the Valley’s Edge development, which designates a large...
Vehicle crashes into Oroville realtor's office
OROVILLE, Calif. — Oroville Police responded to a vehicle that crashed into the Oroville Association of Realtors Wednesday night. Sergeant Collins with Oroville Police says they received the call around 10:11 p.m. of the crash at 2120 Robinson Street. When first responders arrived, the driver and any passengers had...
SPD issues 16 citations during Traffic Enforcement Operation
The Susanville Police Department conducted a traffic safety enforcement operation Tuesday Jan. 31. This traffic safety enforcement operation focused primarily on speed violations, distracted driving and seatbelt violations. The SPD issued 16 citations and completed 24 traffic stops during this enforcement operation. The SPD would like to remind the public...
Winter storm watch issued for Greater Lake Tahoe, Sierra Nevada
(KTXL) — A winter storm watch has been issued for the Greater Lake Tahoe area and the Sierra Nevada, according to the FOX40 Weather Center. The FOX40 Weather center said the Greater Lake Tahoe area will be under a winter storm watch from 7 p.m. until Sunday evening. The West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada, Western […]
Paradise home is the first in California to get special wildfire designation
PARADISE, Calif. - The state’s first newly constructed home with special wildfire designations is located on Dean Rd. in Paradise. The home received Wildfire Prepared Home Plus designation under the Wildfire Prepared Home program of the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety. The materials used for the home...
