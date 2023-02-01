Read full article on original website
Labs Producing 42% of U.S. Baby Formula Under Criminal Investigation Over Formula Shortage, Infant DeathsEden ReportsSturgis, MI
US Department of Justice investigates Abbott Laboratories following baby formula illness outbreaksEdy ZooSturgis, MI
Ohio witness says ball of light appeared and disappeared crossing skyRoger MarshBlakeslee, OH
North Manchester man arrested for battery after no-contact order was filed
This from inkfreenews.com: SYRACUSE, IN — A North Manchester man was arrested after allegedly battering a woman four days after a no-contact order was filed. Scott Michael Dingess, 37, 1633 E. 900N, North Manchester, is charged with domestic battery and invasion of privacy, both class A misdemeanors; domestic battery with a child under 16 present, a level 6 felony; and domestic battery with a sentence enhancement, a level 5 felony.
WOWO News
Lima Road Walmart evacuated after suspect pulls gun
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Police Department say a suspect pulled a gun in the Walmart located on Lima Rd. Thursday evening. Police were called shortly after 7 p.m. because of a disgruntled customer that had pointed the gun in the air. The store’s loss prevention team believed that the suspect was still in the store, but security footage showed the suspect left before police arrived.
WANE-TV
‘Disgruntled customer’ pulls gun inside Lima Road Walmart
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A person described as a ‘disgruntled customer’ caused the Walmart located on Lima Road on Fort Wayne’s north side to be temporarily evacuated Thursday evening according to Fort Wayne police. Police were sent to the store just after 7 p.m. after a person...
WISH-TV
Police: Angry customer pulled out gun in Fort Wayne Walmart
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — An angry customer at a Walmart store in Fort Wayne pulled out a gun and pointed it in the air Thursday night, police said. Officers from the Fort Wayne Police Department were to the Walmart Supercenter at 10105 Lima Rd. just after 7 p.m. on a report of a customer with a black handgun.
WOWO News
Arrest made in 2021 Fort Wayne murder
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police have made an arrest in a 2021 murder. Shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday, the FWPD’s homicide unit served a warrant in the 2600 block of River Cove Trail that resulted in the arrest of 23-year-old Torrese Bobo. The arrest was...
WNDU
Driver of stolen vehicle leads police on chase, suffers severe injuries in Elkhart crash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Police say a driver suffered severe injuries after leading them on a chase that started in Goshen and ended in a crash in Elkhart on Friday morning. According to the Goshen Police Department, officers were alerted at 11:15 a.m. of a stolen Kia out of...
inkfreenews.com
Hyde Arrested After Escaping From Police Vehicle
PIERCETON — A North Manchester woman was recently arrested after allegedly battering a man and escaping from a police officer’s vehicle. Raleen Kay Hyde, 36, 500 E. SR 13 No. 127, North Manchester, is charged with escape, a level 5 felony; domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, a level 6 felony; and domestic battery, a class A misdemeanor.
abc57.com
Police arrest man accused of walking away from crash, public intoxication
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested on Monday after allegedly driving while intoxicated and walking away from the scene of a crash, according to the probable cause affidavit. Daniel Hoff, 51, was charged with the following:. Operating a vehicle with an ACE of .08 or more with...
22 WSBT
Stolen vehicle crash disrupts major Mishawaka intersection
Mishawaka, IN — Several Mishawaka police officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Capital Avenue and Lincoln Way on Thursday. Police say that it happened just before noon and that a stolen vehicle was involved. That vehicle was reported stolen at Barnaby’s on Grape Road. The stolen...
WANE-TV
Home destroyed following southwest Fort Wayne fire, no injuries
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A home was destroyed after a large house fire in southwest Fort Wayne Friday evening. Crews responded to the 100 block of Chestnut Hills Parkway on reports of a large structure fire around 5:40 p.m., according to Fort Wayne Dispatch. Crews on scene said the homeowner was able to get out safely and no one was hurt. Crews said a ladder fire truck was used to help put out the fire. At least five departments were on scene.
One injured following shooting near Kalamazoo
Kalamazoo County Deputies say they're investigating a shooting that send one person to the hospital.
abc57.com
Man reports attack in Elkhart grocery store parking lot
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating after a man reported being attacked by an unknown man in the parking lot of a grocery store on Jackson Boulevard. At 11:43 p.m. on Friday, police were called to the area for a battery report. The victim who made the...
WANE-TV
Man accused of shooting mom’s supposed killer enters plea deal
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man accused of fatally shooting his mom’s supposed killer in 2021 entered a plea agreement Wednesday, according to court documents. Ahmad Pearson, also known as Ahmad Thomas according to court documents, was arrested by Fort Wayne Police back in August 2021 and charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of 40-year-old Travis Jones.
WANE-TV
Phone call scam threatens arrest, demands money for missing jury duty in Allen County
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A “bogus” phone scam is circling Allen County again that accuses citizens of missing jury duty, demands payment and threatens jail time. Allen Superior Court said in a release bogus calls have been reported this week demanding money to cover fines that resulted from skipping out on jury duty. The caller claims to be a police officer, saying a warrant has been issued for the juror’s arrest.
abc57.com
Woman arrested in connection with shots fired incident on East Donald Street
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- A woman has been arrested in connection with a shots fired report on East Donald Street Sunday. During law enforcement's response to the incident, a South Bend Police officer discharged his weapon but did not hit anyone. The Mishawaka Police Department arrested 32-year-old Jacquise Mickens...
abc57.com
Elkhart Police investigating possible arson on A Lane
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating a possible arson incident that happened on Saturday, according to reports. At 4:32 a.m., officers were called to the 3400 block of A Lane for a report of a vehicle on fire. Fire crews were already on scene when police arrived.
MSP: Man called 911 before murder-suicide near Decatur
Police say a man called 911 to report a murder-suicide before shooting a woman and then himself near Decatur last week.
max983.net
Two Arrested in Marshall County Traffic Stop
Two people were arrested during a traffic stop Monday, January 30 at 1:15 a.m. ET in the area of Hoham Drive and N. Michigan Street in Plymouth. Police say a deputy pulled over a black 2014 Mitsubishi SUV and during the traffic stop K9 Officer Templeman and K9 Bear arrived at the scene. The K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle which led to a search of the vehicle, according to the report.
A town divided: 62 years after the killing of Nancy Eagleson, Paulding residents have many suspects, but no closure
PAULDING, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the third story in a series about the 1960 killing of Nancy Eagleson. Also readpart one and part two. On Sept. 20, members of Nancy Eagleson’s family went to court to ask Paulding County Judge Michael Wehrkamp for permission to exhume Nancy’s body.
WANE-TV
Trial: Accused attends his own trial, going home after day’s proceedings
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Closing arguments in the Donte Curry murder trial begin Thursday morning in Allen Superior Court. Jurors will have to decide whether or not the 42-year-old Curry is guilty of the November 2015 shooting death of Harold Von Harrington, 26, after he was allegedly hired to kill him over $20,000 stolen money.
