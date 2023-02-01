Police: Woman dead after apartment shooting in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police were called to investigate a homicide in the downtown Las Vegas area on Tuesday night after a report that a woman had been shot.

The incident occurred at 1000 block of South 3rd Street, near Charleston and Las Vegas boulevards.

Police received a call from a man in his 20s who stated he had accidentally shot his girlfriend and that she was inside an apartment.

When officers arrived at an apartment complex the girlfriend who is described as a female in her 20s was located inside an apartment.

The man who had called the police walked out and turned himself in, he was then taken into custody by officers.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lt. Jason Johansson with Metro police stated at a news conference that the man and woman were in a “dating relationship” and both lived at the apartment.

“There was some type of verbal altercation that occurred between the two of them that escalated into a physical altercation, at some point during the altercation a gun was introduced and it was shot and it struck the female,” Johansson added.

Investigators with Metro police are attempting to determine who shot the firearm involved in the incident.

Police emphasized that no charges have been filed in the case as the investigation is ongoing.

Those with information can call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

Third Street is closed between Coolidge and Charleston to drivers as the investigation is ongoing.

No other information has been released regarding the incident at this time.

