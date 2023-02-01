ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

TUSD investigates cybersecurity threats as resources return

By Bivian Contreras
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FsACX_0kY9ZtnB00

Tucson Unified School District emailed TUSD families and staff with an update on the cybersecurity threats from Jan. 30.

Their main focus is to protect the security and privacy of personal information.

RELATED: Cyber threat takes down Tucson Unified School District's internet network

"Early Monday morning we experienced a data security incident, which impacted some of our systems," said TUSD. "Upon learning of the issue, we immediately commenced an investigation and began working with national external cybersecurity experts who regularly analyze these types of incidents. The forensic investigation is in its early stages and ongoing. We appreciate the patience of our community as we take essential steps to secure our network and ensure confidential information remains safe."

TUSD schools are operating at full capacity, and students have access to the resources they need to carry on with their education and stay on track.

——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9 . Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Axios

Two U.S. school districts hit with ransomware attacks this week

School districts in Tucson, Arizona, and Nantucket, Massachusetts, are responding to ransomware attacks on their networks this week — with at least one district canceling classes as it mitigates the impact. Driving the news: Schools in Nantucket are closed Wednesday as the district works to understand the scope of...
NANTUCKET, MA
kjzz.org

Banner introduced Valley fever training — with mixed results

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates Valley fever actually occurs six to 14 times more often than reported. A clinical education program developed by Banner – University Medicine and the Valley Fever Center for Excellence at the UA College of Medicine – Tucson seeks to change that.
TUCSON, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Rents in Tucson area settle down

Rents in the Tucson area are stabilizing after more than two years of significant spikes. In January, there was no measurable increase in average rental prices from December locally, but rents in the Tucson area are still up by 38.1% since the start of the pandemic for all rentals in March 2020, according to Apartment List data.
TUCSON, AZ
Fronteras Desk

Tucson police chief calls for aid resources at the border

Border communities are still digesting President Joe Biden’s recent visit to El Paso, Texas, late last year and his administration’s roll out of new border enforcement protocols. In a blog post from the Law Enforcement Immigration Task Force, a group of law enforcement leaders in various cities around...
TUCSON, AZ
ExecutiveBiz

Raytheon Missiles & Defense Relocates to University of Arizona Tech Park

Raytheon Missiles & Defense has agreed to move into the new UA Tech Park at the Bridges, leasing around 14,000 square feet of office space near the University of Arizona. The Raytheon Technologies unit is relocating to The Refinery building, one of the first multi-tenant buildings at the 65-acre research park, UA Tech Park manager Tech Parks Arizona said Tuesday.
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

33K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kgun9.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy