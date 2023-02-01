ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo Disaster Center handing out free supplies for those in need

By Erin Fe
KSBY News
KSBY News
 4 days ago
Many people are still in need after the historic floods earlier this month.

The non-profit Global Empowerment Mission is here at the disaster recovery center in San Luis Obispo, with basic supplies for people who were affected by the recent storms.

Tuesday and Wednesday, people can line up at the San Luis Obispo Veterans Memorial Building for supplies to help them recover from the floods.

“Everything on the east side of my garage went along with that deluge of water and mud," said Los Osos resident, Phyllis Schoonbeck. "The other side of my house went down the hallway and into my dining room”

“Since we're a household of six, it was very important for me to be able to come here with my father and get supplies,” said Santa Maria resident. Yascsiri Chumacero

The County of San Luis Obispo Office of Emergency Services is teaming up with the Global Empowerment Mission to pass out the supplies.

"We have cleaning supplies, toiletries, feminine hygiene products, food to give away. Our goal is we want the trucks to go back empty-handed," said Emergency Services Coordinator, Rachel Dion.

Elizabeth Jernberg is the Director of USA West Coast Operations for the Global Empowerment Mission and said, “Partnerships that just kind of come along and donate the items that's needed. And then we bring what we feel is like a necessity for certain disasters.”

About fifteen workers help people pack up the products into their arms or even into their cars.

“I mean, the outpouring has been phenomenal and I am so grateful,” said Schoonbeck.

The team will be out Wednesday starting at 8 a.m. until supplies run out. Documentation is not necessary, people can just pull up.

KSBY News

KSBY News

