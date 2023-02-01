Effective: 2023-02-04 19:07:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-05 13:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting St. Tammany Parish, Hancock and Pearl River Counties. Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Washington, St. Tammany Parishes, Hancock and Pearl River Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Pearl River. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, When the river is falling, water on low lying property and over the lower portions of streets in River Gardens Subdivision will slowly begin to drain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - The estimated stage was 17.5 feet at 6:00 PM CST Saturday. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 15.8 feet Tuesday, February 14. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA ・ 7 HOURS AGO