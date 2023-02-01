ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Local equality advocates highlight importance of Black History Month

By Mina Wahab
News Channel 3-12
 4 days ago
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- February 1st marks the start of Black History Month.

We spoke to local equality advocates about the importance of understanding history.

“The way that we understand how we got to where we are dictates how we move forward,” said Blake Thomas, who is the Director of Intercultural Programs at Westmont.

He uses a relationship analogy to explain how different ways of understanding the past can lead to pain and conflict.

“If you've ever been dating someone and they're like, Hey, you did this, and you're like, No, I didn't do that. That creates some tension in your relationship, especially if what happened was deeply painful for you and it wounded you,” said Thomas.

He says if you fail to acknowledge the pain you cause someone it makes it difficult to have a healthy relationship with them.

Similarly, he says the way every person views history can help us understand each other better.

“There are things that happen, contributions that have been made by Black people that are also part of our American history, that we all benefit from, that are all a part of our collective identity, even if we don't recognize them or understand them," said Thomas.

In Santa Barbara County, the month of February is dedicated to celebrating the legacy and achievements of Black Americans through a wide range of events including panel discussions, live music, and story time for kids.

Jordan Killebrew, Cofounder Juneteenth Santa Barbara:
“It honors our ancestors and honors the stories that they told us on all their efforts that they've done to bring justice to our communities,” said Jordan Killebrew, who is Cofounder of Juneteenth Santa Barbara.

Event supporters want people to know that Black history isn’t just important for the Black community— it’s important for everyone.

“A strong community, in my opinion, is one that is multigenerational and culturally nourished,’ said Killebrew.

For a list of events taking place in the community visit juneteenthsb.org.

