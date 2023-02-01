Read full article on original website
Army’s parental leave policy will mirror private sector more closely
The Army’s parental leave policy will mirror policies more common in the private sector, a top Army official said during a media event on Friday. Assistant Secretary of the Army for Manpower and Reserve Affairs Agnes Schaefer told reporters that the new parental leave policy builds on the already-granted six weeks of convalescent leave a mother can use after birthing a child.
Vets unemployment improves, national jobless rate lowest since 1969
The veterans unemployment rate in January fell below 3% for the 10th time in the last 11 months amid more positive jobs news for workers across America. According to estimates released Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the unemployment rate last month among all veterans across the nation was 2.8%. That’s down from 3.2% in December, and continues a yearlong streak of positive employment news for former military members.
Post-Global War on Terror, different missions for the National Guard
With the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan over, the National Guard is facing a period of transition. The force had largely been defined by frequent overseas deployments over the past two decades, but along with the active-duty component, the current national security environment will define how Guard troops will contribute.
‘The Covenant’ trailer promises an agonizing Afghan translator story
The trailer for “Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant” dropped today — and it’s a doozy. The film, set in Afghanistan, centers on an Army Joint Terminal Attack Controller, or JTAC, named Sgt. John Kinley (Jake Gyllenhaal). While deployed, Kinley is introduced to an interpreter named Ahmed (Dal Salim), who says he enlisted because he needs the money. It’s later revealed, however, that Ahmed’s motive is more personal: His son was killed by Taliban forces.
How West Point can help inspire leaders
I thoroughly enjoyed and appreciated the timely, focused, and significant article by Brig. Gen. Shane Reeves, “Educating future US Army officers to fight and win. We must remain committed to the concept of the informed soldier, a trait that is made possible by our dedication to the individual freedom that our country offers. Reeves’ commentary brings this concept into sharp focus at both the strategic and the tactical levels.
Air Force launches another study on improving aid to abuse survivors
The Air Force has 90 days to decide how best to support victims of domestic violence within its ranks and families. Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall launched the three-month review Jan. 25, saying in a letter to airmen and Space Force guardians that the department can do more to win survivors’ trust.
New House Vets chair plans focus on PACT Act oversight, medical access
The House Veterans’ Affairs Committee has 13 new members and a new chairman this session, but the leader of the panel says he hopes veterans see from the group the same focus on improving veterans benefits that they have in recent years. “There are going to be contentious issues,”...
VA secretary aids in D.C. census count of homeless veterans
On a cold, dreary night last month in Washington, D.C., rain pelted the walkway of a local park in the city’s Brookland neighborhood, quickly turning the ground to mud. Despite the stormy conditions, Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough found himself walking through the slippery sludge, searching for anyone in the area who was unhoused.
Chinese surveillance balloon detected over Montana
The North American Aerospace Defense Command is tracking a high-altitude Chinese surveillance balloon floating over the U.S., the Pentagon confirmed Thursday, but there are no plans to shoot it down. The balloon is floating above commercial air traffic and doesn’t present a threat to anything on the ground currently, Air...
