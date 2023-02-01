Read full article on original website
It's Been 16 Years Since Missing Boys Shawn Hornbeck & Ben Ownby Were Rescued From Abductor
Still No Cause Found for Illness Requiring Hospitalization in Dozens of Hillsboro Prisoners and Guards
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Missouri
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open new location in Missouri
myleaderpaper.com
Open Door welcome center gets county OK
The welcome mat has finally been laid out for a new office building to be built for the Open Door Animal Sanctuary in House Springs. The Jefferson County Council voted 6-0 on Jan. 23 to approve a rezoning request for a .96-acre vacant lot at Hwy. MM and Duda Road.
myleaderpaper.com
County not likely to try for marijuana sales tax this year
Voters in Festus, Herculaneum, Hills-boro and Pevely will be asked on April 4 to approve a 3-cent sales tax to be charged on recreational marijuana sold in their cities, but it doesn’t look like a proposition to impose a similar countywide sales tax will be placed on the ballot this year.
advantagenews.com
Former Lenhardt building on Piasa coming down
Demolition of one of the remnants of Alton’s manufacturing history has begun. The former Lenhardt Tool and Dye building at 501 Piasa Street was sold to the city in late 2018. Heavy equipment was seen on the property Friday afternoon, starting the process of knocking it down. At the...
myleaderpaper.com
Daniel Kenneth Ash, 65, Festus
Daniel Kenneth Ash, 65, of Festus died Feb. 1, 2023, in Festus. Mr. Ash worked as a network technical specialist for AT&T for 44 years before his retirement in March 2021. He was a member of Festus-Crystal City Elks Lodge 1721, Mid-East Duck’s Unlimited and Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Hillsboro. He enjoyed joking, goofing around, fishing and taking cruises. He also liked sports, especially football, hockey and baseball. Born Oct. 15, 1957, in Sedalia, he was the son of Betty-Sue (Martin) and Kenneth Daniel Ash.
myleaderpaper.com
Kenneth Wendel, 72, Barnhart
Kenneth Wendel, 72, of Barnhart died Jan. 31, 2023, at Crystal Oaks Nursing Home. Mr. Wendel worked as a lineman for Ameren. Born April 2, 1950, in Granite City, he was the son of the late Margaret (Shanta) and Hubert Wendel. He is survived by his wife: Darlene (Hutchinson) Wendel;...
KMOV
Six months after devastating flooding, St. Peters animal rescue is turning tragedy into triumph
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Peters animal rescue shelter that endured devastating flooding and the tragic loss of 10 puppies is looking to the future. Stray Paws Rescue sat underneath three feet of water last July, after more than a foot of rain fell in St. Peters overnight on July 26th.
myleaderpaper.com
Leon Chalmer Crites, 80, Festus
Leon Chalmer Crites, 80, of Festus died Jan. 30, 2023, at Crystal Oaks Nursing Home in Crystal City. Mr. Crites was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Elks Lodge. He enjoyed spending time with family, especially talking with his grandchildren. He also liked playing golf and cards. Born Feb. 2, 1942, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Mildred (Johnson) and Leo Chalmer Crites.
Get a head start on Spring: Rex Rieger landscaping prepares for lawn care season
FENTON, Mo — In the dead of winter, Rex Rieger Landscaping is already preparing for spring and summer lawn care. Owners Rex and Christian Rieger share the tools a good landscaper would use and why it is important to book services before the winter ends. 2591 S Old Hwy...
myleaderpaper.com
Timothy Bruce Nolan, 43, High Ridge
Timothy Bruce Nolan, 43, of High Ridge died Jan. 28, 2023. Mr. Nolan loved spending time with his family, especially his son and daughter. He also enjoyed being outdoors, farming, country living and riding side-by-sides. He was a part of the truck-pulling community and passed on that legacy to his son. He will be remembered for his love of life and his willingness to help others. Born Dec. 2, 1979, in St. Louis, he was the son of Bruce and Deborah (Brown) Nolan.
West Newsmagazine
Small, off-the-path cemetery in Chesterfield connects Texas man to his local roots
Ken Belger had always heard stories about his relatives who lived in Chesterfield when he was growing up. As a boy living in Indiana, he would visit his grandparents in Brentwood every summer and hear stories about his great-great-grandparents and how they lived on 50 acres of farmland located off of Olive Boulevard. What he didn’t know until his recent visit to St. Louis, was that a small cemetery still exists where some of his relatives are buried. It’s a family plot located on ground inside the Villas at Ladue Bluffs subdivision. It’s enclosed by a wrought-iron fence, which is under lock and key. Only the homeowners' association has keys to access the gate.
Washington Missourian
Guffey's finds new home in Washington
Guffey’s has opened in Washington, serving the same homemade sauce, dough, sausage and other fresh ingredients that originated at the historic Guffey’s Villa Ridge Foods. “My dad (Stephen Guffey) had this recipe in Villa Ridge,” said pizzeria owner Chris Heggemann. “He owned a grocery store so I grew up with it.”
Lincoln County crews search for clues in cold cases
Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office spent part of Friday searching for new clues in cold cases.
myleaderpaper.com
Arnold-area man allegedly shoots at car
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a weapons charge against a 39-year-old Arnold-area man for allegedly shooting at a car found abandoned on Ozark Lane off Old Hwy. 21 west of Arnold and south of Fenton. No one was shot during the incident, spokesman Grant Bissell said. At...
tourcounsel.com
Chesterfield Mall | Shopping mall in Missouri
Chesterfield Mall (formerly known as Westfield Shoppingtown Chesterfield) is a soon-to-be-defunct shopping mall in Chesterfield, Missouri, at the intersection of Interstate 64/U.S. Routes 40-61 and Clarkson Road (Route 340). The mall opened in 1976, built by Richard Jacobs. Chesterfield Mall presently includes about 30 shops, three restaurants, and an AMC Megaplex theater. The mall's three anchor stores are all vacant, the last having closed in November 2022.
midriversnewsmagazine.com
Yard waste pickup suspended for February
The city of St. Peters will suspend curbside yard waste collection during February to allow time for vehicle maintenance and repair while saving fuel at a time when yard waste volume is low. Yard waste pickup will resume the first week of March. Visit www.stpetersmo.net/trash to get the STP Collects...
stlpublicradio.org
Inside the Illinois workshop building 10,000-pound monster trucks
Last month, monster trucks roared into St. Louis’ Dome at America’s Center. They had gathered for Monster Jam, an event featuring massive vehicles tearing along a dirt track, and even taking flight. The region has a distinct connection to the culture of monster trucks. It’s not just that...
suntimesnews.com
Two injured in rollover traffic crash
CHESTER — The Chester Fire Department was called to the scene of an automobile accident Wednesday February 1, 2023. The call was received at 2:31 p.m., to Illinois Rt.150 East at Chester Road in Bremen, Illinois for a single vehicle roll-over with possible entrapment. According to Chester Fire Chief,...
Beloved local grocer opening new location in Missouri
A popular local grocery store chain is opening another new location in Missouri this month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 9, 2023, Fields Foods will be hosting the grand opening event for its newest Missouri grocery store location in St. Louis, according to local sources.
Missourinet
Missouri considers expanding probation and parole arrest program
In 2020, the Missouri Department of Corrections rolled out a pilot program that allows probation and parole officers to arrest criminals who violate probation and parole rules. The program is being used in St. Louis, Kansas City, Independence, Hannibal, and Springfield. Under Gov. Mike Parson’s state budget proposal, the program...
myleaderpaper.com
Frankie Ray Patton, 73, Pevely
Frankie Ray Patton, 73, of Pevely died Jan. 25, 2023, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. Mr. Patton was a retired chemical worker for Columbia Chemicals in St. Louis. He enjoyed playing cards, working puzzles, watching movies and having a good cup of coffee. Born Feb. 2, 1949, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Mary Ellen (Helms) and Albert Henry Patton.
