Cedar Hill, MO

Open Door welcome center gets county OK

The welcome mat has finally been laid out for a new office building to be built for the Open Door Animal Sanctuary in House Springs. The Jefferson County Council voted 6-0 on Jan. 23 to approve a rezoning request for a .96-acre vacant lot at Hwy. MM and Duda Road.
County not likely to try for marijuana sales tax this year

Voters in Festus, Herculaneum, Hills-boro and Pevely will be asked on April 4 to approve a 3-cent sales tax to be charged on recreational marijuana sold in their cities, but it doesn’t look like a proposition to impose a similar countywide sales tax will be placed on the ballot this year.
Former Lenhardt building on Piasa coming down

Demolition of one of the remnants of Alton’s manufacturing history has begun. The former Lenhardt Tool and Dye building at 501 Piasa Street was sold to the city in late 2018. Heavy equipment was seen on the property Friday afternoon, starting the process of knocking it down. At the...
Daniel Kenneth Ash, 65, Festus

Daniel Kenneth Ash, 65, of Festus died Feb. 1, 2023, in Festus. Mr. Ash worked as a network technical specialist for AT&T for 44 years before his retirement in March 2021. He was a member of Festus-Crystal City Elks Lodge 1721, Mid-East Duck’s Unlimited and Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Hillsboro. He enjoyed joking, goofing around, fishing and taking cruises. He also liked sports, especially football, hockey and baseball. Born Oct. 15, 1957, in Sedalia, he was the son of Betty-Sue (Martin) and Kenneth Daniel Ash.
Kenneth Wendel, 72, Barnhart

Kenneth Wendel, 72, of Barnhart died Jan. 31, 2023, at Crystal Oaks Nursing Home. Mr. Wendel worked as a lineman for Ameren. Born April 2, 1950, in Granite City, he was the son of the late Margaret (Shanta) and Hubert Wendel. He is survived by his wife: Darlene (Hutchinson) Wendel;...
Leon Chalmer Crites, 80, Festus

Leon Chalmer Crites, 80, of Festus died Jan. 30, 2023, at Crystal Oaks Nursing Home in Crystal City. Mr. Crites was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Elks Lodge. He enjoyed spending time with family, especially talking with his grandchildren. He also liked playing golf and cards. Born Feb. 2, 1942, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Mildred (Johnson) and Leo Chalmer Crites.
Timothy Bruce Nolan, 43, High Ridge

Timothy Bruce Nolan, 43, of High Ridge died Jan. 28, 2023. Mr. Nolan loved spending time with his family, especially his son and daughter. He also enjoyed being outdoors, farming, country living and riding side-by-sides. He was a part of the truck-pulling community and passed on that legacy to his son. He will be remembered for his love of life and his willingness to help others. Born Dec. 2, 1979, in St. Louis, he was the son of Bruce and Deborah (Brown) Nolan.
Small, off-the-path cemetery in Chesterfield connects Texas man to his local roots

Ken Belger had always heard stories about his relatives who lived in Chesterfield when he was growing up. As a boy living in Indiana, he would visit his grandparents in Brentwood every summer and hear stories about his great-great-grandparents and how they lived on 50 acres of farmland located off of Olive Boulevard. What he didn’t know until his recent visit to St. Louis, was that a small cemetery still exists where some of his relatives are buried. It’s a family plot located on ground inside the Villas at Ladue Bluffs subdivision. It’s enclosed by a wrought-iron fence, which is under lock and key. Only the homeowners' association has keys to access the gate.
Guffey's finds new home in Washington

Guffey’s has opened in Washington, serving the same homemade sauce, dough, sausage and other fresh ingredients that originated at the historic Guffey’s Villa Ridge Foods. “My dad (Stephen Guffey) had this recipe in Villa Ridge,” said pizzeria owner Chris Heggemann. “He owned a grocery store so I grew up with it.”
Arnold-area man allegedly shoots at car

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a weapons charge against a 39-year-old Arnold-area man for allegedly shooting at a car found abandoned on Ozark Lane off Old Hwy. 21 west of Arnold and south of Fenton. No one was shot during the incident, spokesman Grant Bissell said. At...
Chesterfield Mall | Shopping mall in Missouri

Chesterfield Mall (formerly known as Westfield Shoppingtown Chesterfield) is a soon-to-be-defunct shopping mall in Chesterfield, Missouri, at the intersection of Interstate 64/U.S. Routes 40-61 and Clarkson Road (Route 340). The mall opened in 1976, built by Richard Jacobs. Chesterfield Mall presently includes about 30 shops, three restaurants, and an AMC Megaplex theater. The mall's three anchor stores are all vacant, the last having closed in November 2022.
Yard waste pickup suspended for February

The city of St. Peters will suspend curbside yard waste collection during February to allow time for vehicle maintenance and repair while saving fuel at a time when yard waste volume is low. Yard waste pickup will resume the first week of March. Visit www.stpetersmo.net/trash to get the STP Collects...
Inside the Illinois workshop building 10,000-pound monster trucks

Last month, monster trucks roared into St. Louis’ Dome at America’s Center. They had gathered for Monster Jam, an event featuring massive vehicles tearing along a dirt track, and even taking flight. The region has a distinct connection to the culture of monster trucks. It’s not just that...
Two injured in rollover traffic crash

CHESTER — The Chester Fire Department was called to the scene of an automobile accident Wednesday February 1, 2023. The call was received at 2:31 p.m., to Illinois Rt.150 East at Chester Road in Bremen, Illinois for a single vehicle roll-over with possible entrapment. According to Chester Fire Chief,...
Missouri considers expanding probation and parole arrest program

In 2020, the Missouri Department of Corrections rolled out a pilot program that allows probation and parole officers to arrest criminals who violate probation and parole rules. The program is being used in St. Louis, Kansas City, Independence, Hannibal, and Springfield. Under Gov. Mike Parson’s state budget proposal, the program...
Frankie Ray Patton, 73, Pevely

Frankie Ray Patton, 73, of Pevely died Jan. 25, 2023, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. Mr. Patton was a retired chemical worker for Columbia Chemicals in St. Louis. He enjoyed playing cards, working puzzles, watching movies and having a good cup of coffee. Born Feb. 2, 1949, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Mary Ellen (Helms) and Albert Henry Patton.
