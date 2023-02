Paul Mulcahy scored all 17 of his points in the second half and host Rutgers rallied to defeat Michigan State 61-55 on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York. Mulcahy made back-to-back driving layups to give the Scarlet Knights (16-7, 8-4 Big Ten) a seven-point cushion with 2:12 to play. His 8-of-12 free-throw shooting, including one made foul shot with 28.6 seconds left, helped Rutgers ice the game.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 12 HOURS AGO