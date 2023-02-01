Read full article on original website
Who Is Desperate Enough to Trade for Kyrie Irving?
Kyrie Irving has no time for normalcy. No space for quiet. For someone who speaks and posts about the value of mindfulness, among so, so many other things, he refuses to ever be still. And so the story with Kyrie is always the same—only louder with each passing cycle. He impresses, then agitates, then wears out his welcome. Teams excuse his behavior up until they wonder how it all went wrong. The Brooklyn Nets passed the breaking point with Irving months ago, if not years. Yet for good measure, the talented point guard spent a few months pretending to be a somewhat professional basketball player, helping the Nets rebound from the disastrous start to their season up until the point when, on Friday, he upended that progress by requesting a trade.
LeBron Is Running to the Scoring Crown at Full Speed
There is only one reliable way to make LeBron James feel his age on a basketball court: casually inform him, in the course of play, that he once competed against your dad. Houston Rockets rookie Jabari Smith Jr. provided the most striking example of this approach—not only because of the trivia that his father, Jabari Sr., was on the opposing team for LeBron’s NBA debut in 2003, but also because Smith revealed that information to James as the 38-year-old was en route to a 48-point night, buzzing through Houston on his way toward the league’s all-time scoring record.
The Evolution and Future of the NBA Big Man
Logan and Raja touch on last week’s marquee matchup between Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid before discussing how big men in the NBA have evolved over the years (2:03). Later, they talk about what the future looks like for the league’s most dominant bigs (35:00). Finally, the guys close out with their Real Ones of the Week (47:00).
The 2023 NBA Fake Trade Draft With Kevin O’Connor, Rob Mahoney, and Chris Ryan
In honor of the upcoming NBA trade deadline, The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Kevin O’Connor, Chris Ryan, and Rob Mahoney to throw out their favorite fake NBA trades for this season!. Host: Bill Simmons. Guests: Kevin O’Connor, Rob Mahoney, and Chris Ryan. Producer: Kyle Crichton.
The Latest Trade Rumors, All-Star Reserve Reactions, and NBA Rankings
With Thursday’s announcement of the NBA All-Star reserves, Verno and KOC discuss the players selected as well as all the snubs. They start in the East and debate whether Bam Adebayo’s selection was the right choice and whether Trae Young or James Harden should’ve been selected over DeMar DeRozan or Jrue Holiday. They also talk about the joy for first-time All-Star Tyrese Haliburton (03:30). Over in the West, the guys discuss Damian Lillard’s selection, question why Paul George was chosen over De’Aaron Fox or Anthony Edwards, and more (21:18). With the NBA’s trade deadline a week away, the guys debate whether this trade season will be an active one (47:06).
Anthony Edwards on His All-Star Snub, Playoff Hopes, and Favorite Players to Go Against
Austin and Pausha are joined by Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards, a.k.a. “Ant-Man,” for a fun, wide-ranging conversation. They start by reacting to the fresh news of Ant not being selected as a Western Conference All-Star and discuss other players who may have been overlooked (3:48). Then, they talk through his past playing football before eventually finding his passion in basketball (9:38) and dive into last year’s playoff run against the Grizzlies and how playoff experience has affected his performance this season (13:07), before touching on his favorite players to face off against (20:01). Plus, a hilarious Rapid Fire: Timberwolves Edition segment (36:28)!
James Jones on Aaron Rodgers and Derek Carr, Coach O’Toole Talks Pitt’s Hot Start, and Zach Braziller Assesses the Knicks’ Close Games
(14:28) — JAMES JONES: Former NFL receiver James Jones talks about two of his former QBs, Aaron Rodgers and Derek Carr, and whether either of them will fit with the Jets. (31:48) — ZACH BRAZILLER: New York Post Knicks and college reporter Zach Braziller joins the show to discuss the Knicks’ late-game situations, RJ Barrett, and the local college basketball scene.
Kyrie Irving Trade Demand Reaction With Kevin O’Connor. Plus, Other Potential Trade Deadline Deals With Mo Dakhil.
Wos is back with breaking news! He and Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer sit down to discuss their initial thoughts upon hearing that Kyrie Irving has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets ahead of the deadline. Later on in the show, Wos talks with Mo Dakhil of Bleacher Report and The Athletic to discuss other potential trade deadline deals including the Denver Nuggets, Golden State Warriors, Milwaukee Bucks, and more!
