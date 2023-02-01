Read full article on original website
Water main break in Odessa fixed in the area of 22nd and WCR.
ODESSA, Texas — This morning around 7 a.m., Water distribution crews were called and responded to a 6" cast iron water main break in the area of 22nd and WCR. The pipes were repaired by noon. Around 4 p.m. the Water Distribution crews had another call of another leak...
Ramping up pedestrian safety in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Pedestrian safety has become a big conversation in Midland after 14-year-old Siah Ashlin Kearns was hit and killed while riding her scooter. It’s been one month since the tragedy happened on January 1st of this year and now a traffic signal is being installed on Magellan and Mockingbird lane. While this […]
marfapublicradio.org
Forecasters say travel will be dangerous in West Texas through Thursday morning
Weather forecasters are warning West Texans to avoid travel in the region through at least Thursday morning, as highways and interstates from the Permian Basin to parts of the Big Bend have been blanketed with ice this week. The National Weather Service has issued winter weather warnings covering most of...
No injuries reported in Midland apartment fire
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Fire Department responded to a fire earlier this week at ReNew Fairmont Park after a fire broke out on a second-floor balcony. The fire, which spread to the attic, was extinguished within 20 minutes and MFD’s quick response has been credited with keeping the fire from spreading to additional units. […]
One injured in vehicle-pedestrian crash in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- One person was injured Friday morning in a vehicle/pedestrian crash on Front Avenue. According to the Midland Police Department, the crash happened before dawn when a “presumably” intoxicated man tried to cross Front Street near the Texas intersection. A witness said the driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe hit the victim as he […]
DPS responds to 42 crashes amid icy weather Tuesday
PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department of Public Safety’s Midland District responded to 42 crashes from midnight to noon on January 31 amid icy weather throughout the Permian Basin. Crews are still working to clear a multi-vehicle crash at the IH-10 / IH-20 split near mile marker 185 in Jeff Davis County. A DPS spokesman […]
Icy roads delay but don’t stop Meals on Wheels in Midland
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Meals on Wheels may not be delivering in Midland County Wednesday because of icy road condition, but that doesn’t mean that they’re taking the day off or that seniors in need are going hungry. “We do not like shutting down operations because our seniors really depend on us. We serve […]
Closures and delays for Wednesday, February 1
PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ)- With icy weather expected through Wednesday, businesses and school districts are already preparing for closures and delays. We will update this list as information becomes available or you can view the alphabetical list here. Please keep in mind that districts currently scheduled for a delayed start may ultimately decide to close after […]
Major power outage reported in East Odessa
ODESSA, Texas — UPDATE: According to the Oncor Outage Map, as of 5:30 p.m. the outages seem to be restored. According to Oncor, over 1,400 customers in Odessa are currently without power. The estimated restoration time is around 3:00 p.m. on February 2. The outages are located on the...
ECISD responds to late cancellation amid winter weather
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Ector County ISD issued a statement Monday afternoon in response to a late morning decision to cancel classes amid a winter weather advisory: “This morning, ECISD leaders worked through the school district’s hazardous weather procedures and began the day with the intention of having school start on time. Any time hazardous […]
WATCH: Suspects caught breaking into business amid winter storm
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify two suspects accused of breaking into a business. Aroun 4:15 a.m. on January 31, OPD officers responded to Mango Tango, located at 1219 W 10th Street to investigate a break in. Investigators said that two men forced their way into […]
cbs7.com
Andrews Police Department locates missing person
ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: The Andrews Police Department has safely located Ovidio Quiroz Fernandez in Odessa. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. Original Story: The Andrews Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person identified as 79-year-old Ovidio Quiroz Fernandez. He was last seen on 02/04/2023 at or around...
Big Spring PD investigating shooting at YMCA
BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Big Spring Police Department is investigating a shooting at the YMCA that left one person injured. According to a news release, around 4:15 p.m. on February 2, officers responded to the YMCA at 800 S Owens to investigate a shooting. At the scene, officers found a 19-year-old victim with a […]
Odessa Police Chief discusses newly reopened cold case
ODESSA, Texas — In December of 1981, a Catholic priest by the name of Father Patrick Ryan was murdered at a hotel in Odessa. But decades later the case was investigated again and questions were raised about the guilt of the man originally arrested and convicted for the crime.
Texas Cold Case: She Went Out in Midland in 1980 and Vanished
Midland's oldest cold case turns 43 years old this month. According to Crime-Reader.com, Kristy Lynn Booth was 19 on the evening of February 2, 1980, when she decided to go out with friends at one of Midland's most popular nightspots at the time, the now-demolished Dimensions Nightclub at 411 Airpark Drive.
OPD investigating four separate 18-wheeler crashes on IH-20
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is currently investigating four separate 18-wheeler crashes on IH-20 with all being between West Loop 338 and West County Road. If you have to travel today, OPD says to use extreme caution if you must travel on Interstate 20, Highway 80, and Highway 191. They suggest that you need to reduce your speed and maintain a safe distance to the vehicle in front that will allow enough time to stop your vehicle.
KCBD
Friday morning top stories: Midland police trying to identify non-verbal boy found in alleyway
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Lubbock’s Planning and Zoning Commission approved a zoning change request for a student housing complex in Tech Terrace. The proposal will now go before the city council for final approval. Full story here: Zoning change request for student housing in Tech Terrace...
OPD investigating cell phone theft
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify two people accused of theft According to OPD two men entered a Boost Mobile store and asked an employee to see if they had any iPhones in stock. When the employee went to check, the two men were reportedly caught […]
Odessa Police Department provides crash report update
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department has responded to approximately 30 crashes so far this morning. OPD said people must use extreme caution if you travel on I-20, Highway 80 and Highway 191. They suggest that you need to reduce your speed and maintain a safe distance to the vehicle in front that will allow enough time to stop your vehicle.
cbs7.com
Domino’s goes extra mile to help legally blind customer during winter weather
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A Domino’s Pizza restaurant in Midland is receiving praise after its employees went out of their way to help a visually impaired customer during the freezing weather. When the nasty earlier this week, the weather closed most businesses for days. West Texas Domino’s restaurants stayed...
