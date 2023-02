Trey Alexander scored 27 points and made the big defensive play to help host Creighton hold off Villanova 66-61 on Saturday night in Big East play at Omaha, Neb. Ryan Kalkbrenner added 16 points and three blocked shots, and Ryan Nembhard had 10 as the Bluejays (15-8, 9-3 Big East) won their sixth consecutive game.

