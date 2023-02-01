Read full article on original website
'Let the helicopter do its thing': MSP helps Detroit cops track down suspect in stolen vehicle [VIDEO]
You can try to run from the law, but there aren’t too many places to hide from Michigan State Police’s Aviation Unit as one suspect fleeing from Detroit police in a stolen vehicle found out on Friday evening.
Mother reacts to learning son identified as one of bodies found in Highland Park
(CBS DETROIT) - Lorrie Kemp said since her son, Armani Kelly went missing, she had a feeling he may have been killed. She desperately searched for answers for the past two weeks. "I didn't know I had this in me, but that's my baby," Kemp said. Kemp's search came to an end today after the Michigan State Police confirmed the identities of three bodies found in an abandoned apartment in Highland Park. In a tweet on Friday, police identified the bodies as Armani Kelly, of Oscoda, Montoya Givens, of Detroit, and Dante Wicker, Melvindale."I don't feel strong no more, I am tired and...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police searching for person of interest possibly connected to fatal shooting
DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is searching for a person of interest wanted in connection to a fatal shooting that took place in December. On Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at around 4:45 p.m., a 32-year-old man was shot inside a residence on the 18300 block of Ashton Avenue on Detroit’s west side.
Detroit gas station clerk accused of shooting innocent customer
A gas station clerk is facing an attempted murder charge in connection to a shooting on Detroit's west side.
Bartender leaving work busted for driving drunk in Troy at 2:30 a.m.: police
A 23-year-old woman from Dearborn is facing a drunken driving charge after she was pulled over early in the morning last week in Oakland County.
13abc.com
TPD: 15-year-old pronounced dead after shooting on Shasta Dr.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One juvenile male was pronounced dead Friday after a shooting on Shasta Drive. According to The Toledo Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 540 block of Shasta Drive. Upon arrival, officers found 15-year-old Donald Hogan suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was transported...
Police, car dealership team up to help Oakland County woman who returned $15k in cash she found while walking to work
Efforts are underway to help a good Samaritan in Oakland County after she returned a bag full of cash she found at a gas station during her walk to work last week.
Voice News
Chesterfield Township police searching for missing teen
Chesterfield Township police are seeking help from the public in locating a missing 15-year-old girl. Ana Thompson was last seen on Wednesday at L’Anse Creuse High School North on 21 Mile Road in Macomb Township. It is believed she ran away with her 18-year-old boyfriend, Brian Conrad, of Eastpointe, and is hiding out in Detroit, police said. Neither has been home since Wednesday.
Detroit police looking for suspect who jumped out of Jeep, opened fire on house with 14-year-old girl inside
The search is on for a suspect who fired shots at a Detroit home near Tireman and Hubbell with a 14-year-old girl inside in the middle of the afternoon last month.
Hello, Ann Arbor: Missing teen found dead at high school; second teen found safe
It’s been a harrowing week in Ann Arbor. Over the weekend, 15-year-old Pioneer High School student Adriana Davidson was reported missing. On Monday, police discovered her body by the school’s athletic fields. (My apologies. I made a mistake in an earlier version of this post and had the wrong age.)
Detroit News
Detroit police seek tips on suspects in Jan. east side store robberies
Detroit police are asking the public for help to find the men who twice robbed a Family Dollar store on the city's east side last month. Officials said the suspects robbed the Family Dollar store in the 19700 block of Mound Road near East Outer Drive on Jan. 20 and Jan. 29. The first robbery happened at about noon and the second was at about 7:18 p.m.
13abc.com
Toledo Police Department charges woman $500 to recover stolen car
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Should you have to pay to get your stolen car back? That’s the question Tiffany Lawrence is asking after the Toledo Police Department tried charging $500 to get her car back from TPD’s impound lot. “Why am I paying anything? That’s what I’m trying...
Detroit cops searching for shooting suspect after 2 people struck by gunfire while driving
A suspect is being sought in connection to a double non-fatal shooting that occurred while the victims were driving in Detroit nearly two weeks ago, authorities say.
13abc.com
TPD looking for suspect accused of shooting man at Zingers bar
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking to identify an unknown suspect accused of shooting a man at a Toledo bar overnight. Police say an unknown suspect shot a 31-year-old man after two people assaulted two others, including the shooting victim, at Zingers Bar & Grill in the 900 block of Matzinger late Thursday night. Police do not know the identities of the two assailants. It’s unclear what led up to the assault and the shooting.
fox2detroit.com
Suspect wanted after passenger in car shoots man, woman in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for a drive-by shooting suspect who shot a man and a woman last month. Police said the 19-year-old woman and 21-year-old man were driving in a black Dodge Journey when a male in the backseat of a silver Cadillac shot them near Joy Road and Grand River around 9:30 p.m. Jan. 20.
wlen.com
Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office Issues Statement on Death of 15-year-old Adriana Davidson
Ann Arbor, Mi – The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office released a statement about the death of 15 year old Adriana Davidson, an Ann Arbor Pioneer student who was found near the athletic field’s bleachers. The department says that they know that in the absence of facts, myths...
One person shot Friday in south Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was shot Friday afternoon in south Toledo. Toledo police were called to the 500 block of Shasta Street in south Toledo about 3:30 p.m. A detective said one person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. There are no suspects at this...
Detroit News
Attempted traffic stop leads to weapons, stolen vehicle and arrest, MSP says
Detroit — Michigan State Police seized weapons and a stolen vehicle, and arrested a man who fled on foot following a high speed chase after a traffic stop, police said. A Metro South trooper attempted to make a traffic stop for speeding around 9 p.m. Wednesday near eastbound Interstate 96 and Grand River Avenue in Detroit, police said in a tweet Thursday morning.
WNEM
Mother’s fear confirmed after son’s body found
DETROIT, Mich. (WNEM) - A mother’s fears were confirmed when her son, one of the three rappers who went missing in Detroit, was found dead. On Tuesday, Jan. 31, Lorrie Kemp told TV5 that her son Armani Kelly, from Oscoda, was one of the three men who had been reported missing.
MSP installing license plate readers along metro Detroit freeways
State police say the technology would only be used for serious and violent crimes and could quadruple the chances of making an arrest.
