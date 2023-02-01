ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Detroit

Mother reacts to learning son identified as one of bodies found in Highland Park

(CBS DETROIT) - Lorrie Kemp said since her son, Armani Kelly went missing, she had a feeling he may have been killed. She desperately searched for answers for the past two weeks. "I didn't know I had this in me, but that's my baby," Kemp said. Kemp's search came to an end today after the Michigan State Police confirmed the identities of three bodies found in an abandoned apartment in Highland Park. In a tweet on Friday, police identified the bodies as Armani Kelly, of Oscoda, Montoya Givens, of Detroit, and Dante Wicker, Melvindale."I don't feel strong no more, I am tired and...
DETROIT, MI
13abc.com

TPD: 15-year-old pronounced dead after shooting on Shasta Dr.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One juvenile male was pronounced dead Friday after a shooting on Shasta Drive. According to The Toledo Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 540 block of Shasta Drive. Upon arrival, officers found 15-year-old Donald Hogan suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was transported...
TOLEDO, OH
Voice News

Chesterfield Township police searching for missing teen

Chesterfield Township police are seeking help from the public in locating a missing 15-year-old girl. Ana Thompson was last seen on Wednesday at L’Anse Creuse High School North on 21 Mile Road in Macomb Township. It is believed she ran away with her 18-year-old boyfriend, Brian Conrad, of Eastpointe, and is hiding out in Detroit, police said. Neither has been home since Wednesday.
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
Detroit News

Detroit police seek tips on suspects in Jan. east side store robberies

Detroit police are asking the public for help to find the men who twice robbed a Family Dollar store on the city's east side last month. Officials said the suspects robbed the Family Dollar store in the 19700 block of Mound Road near East Outer Drive on Jan. 20 and Jan. 29. The first robbery happened at about noon and the second was at about 7:18 p.m.
DETROIT, MI
13abc.com

Toledo Police Department charges woman $500 to recover stolen car

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Should you have to pay to get your stolen car back? That’s the question Tiffany Lawrence is asking after the Toledo Police Department tried charging $500 to get her car back from TPD’s impound lot. “Why am I paying anything? That’s what I’m trying...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPD looking for suspect accused of shooting man at Zingers bar

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking to identify an unknown suspect accused of shooting a man at a Toledo bar overnight. Police say an unknown suspect shot a 31-year-old man after two people assaulted two others, including the shooting victim, at Zingers Bar & Grill in the 900 block of Matzinger late Thursday night. Police do not know the identities of the two assailants. It’s unclear what led up to the assault and the shooting.
TOLEDO, OH
fox2detroit.com

Suspect wanted after passenger in car shoots man, woman in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for a drive-by shooting suspect who shot a man and a woman last month. Police said the 19-year-old woman and 21-year-old man were driving in a black Dodge Journey when a male in the backseat of a silver Cadillac shot them near Joy Road and Grand River around 9:30 p.m. Jan. 20.
DETROIT, MI
WTOL 11

One person shot Friday in south Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was shot Friday afternoon in south Toledo. Toledo police were called to the 500 block of Shasta Street in south Toledo about 3:30 p.m. A detective said one person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. There are no suspects at this...
TOLEDO, OH
Detroit News

Attempted traffic stop leads to weapons, stolen vehicle and arrest, MSP says

Detroit — Michigan State Police seized weapons and a stolen vehicle, and arrested a man who fled on foot following a high speed chase after a traffic stop, police said. A Metro South trooper attempted to make a traffic stop for speeding around 9 p.m. Wednesday near eastbound Interstate 96 and Grand River Avenue in Detroit, police said in a tweet Thursday morning.
DETROIT, MI
WNEM

Mother’s fear confirmed after son’s body found

DETROIT, Mich. (WNEM) - A mother’s fears were confirmed when her son, one of the three rappers who went missing in Detroit, was found dead. On Tuesday, Jan. 31, Lorrie Kemp told TV5 that her son Armani Kelly, from Oscoda, was one of the three men who had been reported missing.
