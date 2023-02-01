Read full article on original website
Related
Berks Catholic outlasts West Perry to win its first District 3 Class 2A Team Wrestling Championship
Berks Catholic and West Perry were both thrown curveballs just before Saturday’s District 3 Class 2A Team Wrestling Championship match. But while the Saints made a small adjustment and took a good swing at fielding their best lineup, the Mustangs sized up what felt like a whistling Sandy Koufax freight train that had a domino effect in the lower weights.
‘Euphoria’ actress, central Pa. native charged with retail theft close to home
“Euphoria” actress and Lancaster County native Chloe Cherry, whose legal name is Elise Jones, was charged with retail theft last week, according to reports. Online court dockets show the misdemeanor charge stems from a Dec. 26 incident that Lancaster police responded to. Charging documents cited by LancasterOnline state that...
Students, staff medically evaluated after fire at Lancaster County technical school: reports
About 10-15 people received medical attention Friday after being exposed to smoke from a dryer fire at the Lancaster County Career Technology Center, according to news reports. The fire began around 8 a.m. at the technical school’s Mount Joy campus. CBS 21 reported the fire was brought under control within...
Philadelphia man charged in hit-and-run accident, the city’s fifth in two weeks
A Philadelphia man has been charged in the hit-and-run death of a 29-year-old man in the Nicetown neighborhood earlier this week. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Richard Collins was arrested on Wednesday and charged with several crimes, including aggravated assault, homicide by vehicle, and accident involving death. Police claim that...
Man arrested in connection with fatal stabbing at Pa. SEPTA station: reports
SEPTA Transit Police on Thursday arrested a suspect in the fatal stabbing of a 22-year-old Camden County man that occurred during the Wednesday evening rush at the 8th Street Station in Philadelphia, according to reports from The Philadelphia Inquirer and NBC10. According to the Inquirer, Acting Transit Police Chief Charles...
Longwood Gardens to buy, operate 505-acre Delaware estate
Longwood Gardens said Thursday it plans to purchase the 505-acre Delaware estate of a late member of the du Pont family, the Philadelphia Business Journal is reporting. The internationally known botanical garden and the Conservation Fun have entered into an agreement with Granogue Reserve LTD LLC to acquire the estate of Irénée du Pont, who died on Jan. 16. The more than 100-year-old estate is located off Smithbridge Road about seven miles from Longwood Gardens.
School buses equipped with cameras have issued 8,000 violations to drivers in Pa. since August
The road to a new way of protecting Pennsylvania students from traffic began in 2017 as Allentown mom Amber Clark walked her daughter, Olivia, across the street to board a school bus for the third day of kindergarten. “I heard a car backfire,” Clark recalled. She swiveled her head to...
2 teenagers charged in shooting death of N.J. high school student
Authorities have charged two juveniles in connection with the shooting death of a 17-year-old and the wounding of another last weekend in Bridgeton. Police allege that three people opened fire on two teens standing outside of a home on the 300 block of North Pearl Street shortly after 12:30 a.m. Sunday.
Pa. GOP groups holding events with organizer of ‘Stop the Steal’ rallies in 2020
A Republican activist who organized the “Stop the Steal” rallies in Harrisburg in 2020 and has been linked to right-wing fringe groups will be headlining several Pennsylvania GOP events over the next week. Scott Presler will make stops in Delaware County on Saturday, Butler County on Feb. 6,...
Frontier Airlines flies out of 3 Pa. cities and is now offering a cheap unlimited summer pass
It is still chilly outside and summer is still a few months away, but no doubt there are plenty of folks in Pennsylvania already dreaming of taking that summer vacation. If that sounds dreamy, Frontier Airlines might have a deal that could make that goal a little more affordable. Because the carrier, which flies out of Harrisburg, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, recently announced that it is slashing the cost of its GoWild! Summer Pass from $999 to $399.
N.J. councilwoman shot to death in car outside her home
UPDATE: Sayreville councilwoman’s neighbors heard 6 shots, saw SUV roll into parked cars. A 30-year-old Sayreville councilwoman was found shot and killed in a car outside her home on Wednesday, officials said. While the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office didn’t identify her, borough officials said the victim is councilwoman Eunice...
Six Flags amusement park searched mom, daughter who were wearing hijabs, revoked their membership, suit says
A mother and daughter from Staten Island have filed a lawsuit against Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey, claiming they were discriminated against for wearing hijabs and ultimately lost their membership to the theme park when they complained. The family members, identified in a civil complaint by their initials...
Facebook tipsters identify suspect in Pa. Walmart vandalism sprees, cops say
A police department in Berks County turned to Facebook to help find the man behind two sticky messes left in their local Walmart. Tilden Township police had surveillance photos of a man and a teen with him in the Jan. 14 and Jan. 20 incidents at the township Walmart at 1800 Tilden Ridge Dr. In both incidents, the man poured bleach and other substances on the floor of the store, police said.
Pa’s first avian influenza cases in 2023 detected in central Pa. poultry flocks
Cases of the highly contagious strain of avian influenza continue to affect poultry flocks in central Pennsylvania. The United States Department of Agriculture confirmed the disease was recently detected in two flocks in Lancaster County. About 32,800 birds were affected at a commercial duck facility and another 3,200 birds impacted at a second farm, according to USDA data.
Comments / 0