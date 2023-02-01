ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robbinsville, NJ

NJ.com

Ferris defeats BelovED Charter - Boys basketball recap

Jaycob Salazar scored 14 points while Rahul Rahim had a double-double to lift Ferris over BelovED Charter 55-43 in Jersey City. Rahim finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds. BelovED Charter (2-12) jumped out to a 13-12 lead in the first quarter before Ferris (8-12) took a one-point lead into the break. Ferris pulled away in the second half outscoring BelovED Charter 31-20.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Hillsborough tops Pemberton - Girls basketball recap

Mya Loniewski posted a 23-point, 11-rebound double-double with six rebounds and five steals as well to lead Hillsborough as it defeated Pemberton 87-52 in Hillsborough. Amy Rachilla also had a huge game, scoring 28 points to go with three rebounds, five assists and four steals. Francesca Schiro added 14 points, five rebounds, seven assists and seven steals.
HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Montgomery tops Lawrence - Boys basketball recap (PHOTOS)

Ethan Lin led the way for Montgomery with 19 points as it defeated Lawrence 57-43 in Lawrence. Jack Fromelt also had 15 points with Josh Moore adding 11. Montgomery (10-12) held a 26-18 lead at the half after a 17-8 run in the second quarter. It outscored Lawrence 31-23 in the second half including a 23-7 run in the fourth.
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

St. Dominic over Memorial - Girls basketball recap

Maddie Branigan led St. Dominic with 15 points and four rebounds as it defeated Memorial 44-37 Jersey City. St. Dominic (13-9) held a 19-15 lead after a 16-4 run in the second quarter and outscored Memorial 25-22 in the second half. Alyssa Stridiron also had 13 points with Autumn Domingo...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Girls basketball recap:

Reese Downey finished with 20 points and six rebounds to lead the Absegami High girls’ basketball team to a 46-23 victory over Manchester Township Saturday in Absegami. Kaylynn Blackwell added 10 points as the Braves (11-11) won for the second game in a row. Devyn Quigley paced the Hawks...
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Ranney over Brick Memorial - Boys basketball recap

Jahil Bethea scored 19 points to help Ranney run away in the second half during its 59-45 victory over Brick Memorial in Brick. Isaac Hester added 17 points as Ranney (12-9) outscored Brick Memorial 31-20 over the final two quarters. Ranney remained consistent, winning all four quarters, but Brick Memorial...
BRICK, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Basketball: Battle By The Bay - Showcase - Recaps

Jeremiah Bright scored 22 points, including three 3-pointers, while Cairo Rivera added 13 points as Camden Eastside won, 63-60, over Egg Harbor in the Battle By The Bay showcase in Atlantic City. Camden Eastside (12-3) led 30-28 at the half and took a four-point lead into the fourth quarter. Jay-Nelly...
CAMDEN, NJ
NJ.com

Long Branch narrowly defeats Freehold Township - Girls basketball recap

Mya Hepburn posted 17 points to lead Long Branch to a 54-51 victory over Freehold Township in Long Branch. Alayah Vincent registered a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds for Long Branch (12-6), who took a one-point lead into intermission. Freehold Township (7-10) would go on an 11-4 run in the third quarter to go up by six, but Long Branch countered with a 19-10 run in the final quarter to win the game.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Shore over Asbury Park - Boys basketball recap

Shore posted big runs in the second and third quarters to blow past Asbury Park 57-40 in West Long Branch. Liam Gajewski scored a team-high 11 points for Shore (13-4), who broke a 10-10 deadlock after the first quarter with a 15-8 run in the second quarter. Leading by seven...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
NJ.com

East Brunswick cruises past Middlesex - Girls basketball recap

Tamea El dropped 20 points to carry East Brunswick to a convincing 73-49 victory over Middlesex in East Brunswick. Annie Nezaria recorded 14 points for East Brunswick (11-10), who have won four of its last five games. East Brunswick took a 12-point lead at halftime and put the game out of reach with a 21-10 run in the third quarter.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Manville edges out Keyport - Girls basketball recap

Valentina Barrios posted 10 points and four rebounds as Manville defeated Keyport 33-26 in Keyport. Manville (7-10) jumped out to an early 13-0 lead at the end of the first quarter and held a 21-11 lead at the half. Sadie Fleming also added six points and snagged down 12 rebounds...
MANVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Boys basketball recap: Morris County Tournament games for Feb. 4

Lincoln Zimmermann finished with 17 points as the second-seeded Delbarton School boys’ basketball team defeated 10th-seeded Morris Hills in the quarterfinals of the Morris County Tournament, 53-37, Saturday in Morristown. Michael Van Raaphorst added 10 points as the Green Wave (14-4) advanced to face third-seeded Chatham in the semifinals.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Cedar Creek holds off Raritan - Boys basketball recap

Joe Wiggins led the way for Cedar Creek with 20 points as it defeated Raritan 54-51 in Hazlet. Michael Ferriola-Brosh also had 19 points with Jeffrey Marano tallying 10. Cedar Creek held a 23-21 lead at the half and outscored Raritan 31-30 in the second half to hold on for the win.
RARITAN, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

