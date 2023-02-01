Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount retail chain opening new store in New JerseyKristen WaltersOld Bridge Township, NJ
Red Lobster to Reopen Long-Closed LocationJoel EisenbergEast Brunswick, NJ
Sayreville Councilwoman Shot & Killed In Her Car Outside Her Home Across From Elementary SchoolBridget MulroySayreville, NJ
Judge Kako Yoshimura of Japan Visits Middlesex VicinageMorristown MinuteNew Brunswick, NJ
FBI now "engaged" in NJ Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour murder inquirySherif SaadSayreville, NJ
Related
Ferris defeats BelovED Charter - Boys basketball recap
Jaycob Salazar scored 14 points while Rahul Rahim had a double-double to lift Ferris over BelovED Charter 55-43 in Jersey City. Rahim finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds. BelovED Charter (2-12) jumped out to a 13-12 lead in the first quarter before Ferris (8-12) took a one-point lead into the break. Ferris pulled away in the second half outscoring BelovED Charter 31-20.
Hillsborough tops Pemberton - Girls basketball recap
Mya Loniewski posted a 23-point, 11-rebound double-double with six rebounds and five steals as well to lead Hillsborough as it defeated Pemberton 87-52 in Hillsborough. Amy Rachilla also had a huge game, scoring 28 points to go with three rebounds, five assists and four steals. Francesca Schiro added 14 points, five rebounds, seven assists and seven steals.
Girls basketball recap: Maffei effort propels Jackson Memorial over Ranney
Zoie Maffei just missed out on the double-double in totaling 23 points and nine rebounds in the Jackson Memorial High girls’ basketball team’s 65-58 victory over Ranney Saturday in Jackson. Kamile Makselyte did pick up the double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds. Chloe Messer also finished with...
Montgomery tops Lawrence - Boys basketball recap (PHOTOS)
Ethan Lin led the way for Montgomery with 19 points as it defeated Lawrence 57-43 in Lawrence. Jack Fromelt also had 15 points with Josh Moore adding 11. Montgomery (10-12) held a 26-18 lead at the half after a 17-8 run in the second quarter. It outscored Lawrence 31-23 in the second half including a 23-7 run in the fourth.
St. Dominic over Memorial - Girls basketball recap
Maddie Branigan led St. Dominic with 15 points and four rebounds as it defeated Memorial 44-37 Jersey City. St. Dominic (13-9) held a 19-15 lead after a 16-4 run in the second quarter and outscored Memorial 25-22 in the second half. Alyssa Stridiron also had 13 points with Autumn Domingo...
Girls basketball recap:
Reese Downey finished with 20 points and six rebounds to lead the Absegami High girls’ basketball team to a 46-23 victory over Manchester Township Saturday in Absegami. Kaylynn Blackwell added 10 points as the Braves (11-11) won for the second game in a row. Devyn Quigley paced the Hawks...
Second quarter run sparks Marlboro past Monroe - Girls basketball recap
Erica DiSimone and Varsha Simha each scored 14 points apiece to lead Marlboro to a 39-31 victory over Monroe in Monroe. Marlboro (12-8) went on a 12-2 run in the second quarter to take an eight-point lead into halftime. In the third quarter, Monroe expanded its lead to 13 points before Monroe cut the lead back down to single digits in the final quarter.
Girls basketball recap: Scognamiglio, No. 11 St. Rose take down No. 17 Trinity Hall
Rosie Scognamiglio led three players in double figures in scoring with 13 points as the St. Rose High girls’ basketball team, ranked No. 11 in the latest NJ.com Top 20, toppled No. 17 Trinity Hall, 48-43, Saturday in Tinton Falls. Jada Lynch added 12 points while Cassidy Kruesi had...
Ranney over Brick Memorial - Boys basketball recap
Jahil Bethea scored 19 points to help Ranney run away in the second half during its 59-45 victory over Brick Memorial in Brick. Isaac Hester added 17 points as Ranney (12-9) outscored Brick Memorial 31-20 over the final two quarters. Ranney remained consistent, winning all four quarters, but Brick Memorial...
Boys Basketball: Battle By The Bay - Showcase - Recaps
Jeremiah Bright scored 22 points, including three 3-pointers, while Cairo Rivera added 13 points as Camden Eastside won, 63-60, over Egg Harbor in the Battle By The Bay showcase in Atlantic City. Camden Eastside (12-3) led 30-28 at the half and took a four-point lead into the fourth quarter. Jay-Nelly...
Girls basketball recap: Piscataway tops Bridgewater-Raritan with John leading the way
Autumn John posted 22 points and 13 rebounds in leading the Piscataway High girls’ basketball team to a 56-32 victory over Bridgewater-Raritan Saturday in Bridgewater. Alyssa Rice finished with 20 points while Makayla Williams added 11 points as the Chiefs (5-15) won back-to-back games for the first time this season.
Long Branch narrowly defeats Freehold Township - Girls basketball recap
Mya Hepburn posted 17 points to lead Long Branch to a 54-51 victory over Freehold Township in Long Branch. Alayah Vincent registered a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds for Long Branch (12-6), who took a one-point lead into intermission. Freehold Township (7-10) would go on an 11-4 run in the third quarter to go up by six, but Long Branch countered with a 19-10 run in the final quarter to win the game.
Boys basketball recap: Williams, Weequahic best Cedar Grove to snap three-game skid
Damien Williams had 17 points and 17 rebounds as the Weequahic High boys’ basketball team edged Cedar Grove Saturday in Newark, 55-53. Donte Watson and Ty Barlow each netted 16 points for the Indians (6-14) who ended a three-game losing streak. Nick Russo finished with a game-high 23 points...
Boys basketball recap: No. 9 St. Rose holds off Christian Brothers Academy
Matthew Hodge had 12 points as the St. Rose High boys’ basketball team, ranked No. 9 in the latest NJ.com Top 20, defeated Christian Brothers, 59-51, Saturday in Middletown Township. Bryan Ebeling (11) and Evan Romano (10) reached double figures in scoring for the Purple Roses (19-2) Peter Noble...
Shore over Asbury Park - Boys basketball recap
Shore posted big runs in the second and third quarters to blow past Asbury Park 57-40 in West Long Branch. Liam Gajewski scored a team-high 11 points for Shore (13-4), who broke a 10-10 deadlock after the first quarter with a 15-8 run in the second quarter. Leading by seven...
East Brunswick cruises past Middlesex - Girls basketball recap
Tamea El dropped 20 points to carry East Brunswick to a convincing 73-49 victory over Middlesex in East Brunswick. Annie Nezaria recorded 14 points for East Brunswick (11-10), who have won four of its last five games. East Brunswick took a 12-point lead at halftime and put the game out of reach with a 21-10 run in the third quarter.
Manville edges out Keyport - Girls basketball recap
Valentina Barrios posted 10 points and four rebounds as Manville defeated Keyport 33-26 in Keyport. Manville (7-10) jumped out to an early 13-0 lead at the end of the first quarter and held a 21-11 lead at the half. Sadie Fleming also added six points and snagged down 12 rebounds...
Boys basketball recap: Morris County Tournament games for Feb. 4
Lincoln Zimmermann finished with 17 points as the second-seeded Delbarton School boys’ basketball team defeated 10th-seeded Morris Hills in the quarterfinals of the Morris County Tournament, 53-37, Saturday in Morristown. Michael Van Raaphorst added 10 points as the Green Wave (14-4) advanced to face third-seeded Chatham in the semifinals.
Wrestling: Freshman shines, Don Bosco Prep sweeps quad at No. 9 St. Joseph (Met.)
Don Bosco Prep is peaking at the right time. The Ironmen traveled to Metuchen for a quad on Saturday, where they beat St. Joseph (Met.), No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, in a 37-24 final, No. 10 Seton Hall Prep in a 40-14 runaway and DePaul 62-12.
Cedar Creek holds off Raritan - Boys basketball recap
Joe Wiggins led the way for Cedar Creek with 20 points as it defeated Raritan 54-51 in Hazlet. Michael Ferriola-Brosh also had 19 points with Jeffrey Marano tallying 10. Cedar Creek held a 23-21 lead at the half and outscored Raritan 31-30 in the second half to hold on for the win.
NJ.com
NJ
238K+
Followers
143K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0