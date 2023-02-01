Read full article on original website
Day 1 of Special Counsel Investigation and DOJ Appears to be Bungling the Investigation AlreadyThe Veracity ReportRehoboth Beach, DE
FBI Raids President Biden's Delaware Residence in Search of Classified DocumentsMsBirgithRehoboth Beach, DE
Fast-growing discount grocery store chain opening new location in DelawareKristen WaltersMilford, DE
The FBI is searching Biden's Delaware vacation homeAFmitrynewsRehoboth Beach, DE
New Jersey witness describes floating orange glow in skyRoger MarshSea Isle City, NJ
Delsea over Wildwood - Boys basketball recap
Delsea used a balanced offensive attack to remain consistent during a 55-45 win over Wildwood in Wildwood. Max Van Auken and Chase Ambrosius scored 15 points each as Delsea (12-7) built a 12-4 lead in the first quarter. Junior Hans added 19 points for Wildwood (17-4) but the team was...
Cedar Creek holds off Raritan - Boys basketball recap
Joe Wiggins led the way for Cedar Creek with 20 points as it defeated Raritan 54-51 in Hazlet. Michael Ferriola-Brosh also had 19 points with Jeffrey Marano tallying 10. Cedar Creek held a 23-21 lead at the half and outscored Raritan 31-30 in the second half to hold on for the win.
Boys Basketball: Battle By The Bay - Showcase - Recaps
Jeremiah Bright scored 22 points, including three 3-pointers, while Cairo Rivera added 13 points as Camden Eastside won, 63-60, over Egg Harbor in the Battle By The Bay showcase in Atlantic City. Camden Eastside (12-3) led 30-28 at the half and took a four-point lead into the fourth quarter. Jay-Nelly...
Cumberland over Salem Tech - Boys basketball recap
Ethan Turner exploded for 38 points during Cumberland’s 83-53 win over Salem Tech in Bridgeton. Salem Tech (1-19) was within two after the first quarter but Cumberland (6-13) was able to extend from there. Cumberland outscored Salem Tech 18-10 in the second. Stephen Wilchensky finished with 10 points. It...
Glassboro over Florence - Boys basketball recap
Charles Graves posted 22 points to lead Glassboro to a 58-46 victory over Florence in Florence. Michael Dougherty scored 16 points for Glassboro (8-9), who jumped out to a 12-4 lead in the first quarter. By the end of the third quarter, Glassboro expanded its lead to 14 points. Darius...
Boys Basketball: Atlantic Tech closes strong to defeat Atlantic City
Atlantic Tech saved its best for last to narrowly defeat Atlantic City 40-38, in Atlantic City. Atlantic Tech (16-5) led 23-20 at halftime, but Atlantic City (11-9) owned the third quarter thanks to a 10-6 run and took the lead to 30-29 entering the fourth. Tech responded by holding the...
Girls basketball recap:
Reese Downey finished with 20 points and six rebounds to lead the Absegami High girls’ basketball team to a 46-23 victory over Manchester Township Saturday in Absegami. Kaylynn Blackwell added 10 points as the Braves (11-11) won for the second game in a row. Devyn Quigley paced the Hawks...
Football: After back-to-back sectional crowns, Wright steps down as Salem coach
Montrey Wright, who guided the Salem football program to a pair of sectional titles in the last two seasons, stepped down as head coach on Friday. Wright made the announcement via Twitter. A Salem graduate, Wright took over the program in 2015 from Dennis Thomas. He posted a 67-24 career...
2 victims airlifted after shooting in South Jersey
Two men are hospitalized with gunshot wounds after a shooting Wednesday night in Bridgeton. Officers responded to a residence on Bank Street around 9:15 p.m. for a report of a shooting and found two Bridgeton men, ages 33 and 39, suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police. Both were airlifted...
In N.J. county with only 4 supermarkets, farm gets $100K to help solve ‘food desert’ problem
Salem County, tucked away in New Jersey’s westernmost corner, is the state’s smallest county. But, it boasts the most farmland in the Garden State. Despite the abundance of food growing around them — on more than 41,000 acres of preserved farmland across the county, according to state data — some residents struggle with food access due to a severe lack of local supermarkets.
Man found guilty of manslaughter in fatal stabbing of motorist in N.J. road rage incident
A jury found a Gloucester County man guilty of manslaughter and two weapons charges Thursday in the stabbing death of a motorist in a 2018 road rage incident. Everett E. Moore Jr., 58, of Clayton, was accused of slashing 32-year-old Joseph Pirri, of Blackwood, in the face as the victim sat in his car.
N.J. man starved dog to death, mistreated another, officials say
A 50-year-old New Jersey man has been charged with animal cruelty after police found one of his dogs starved to death and another malnourished, authorities said. John Roblin, of Mullica, was arrested after police got a tip and found the dogs in the backyard, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said.
Jury convicts N.J. man of murder in killing of ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend
A jury has convicted a Cumberland County man on a murder charge in the 2019 shooting death of his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend. Frank J. Baker, 29, of Upper Deerfield, was accused of shooting Jair A. Rennie, 22, during a July 20, 2019, confrontation in Fairfield Township in Cumberland County.
