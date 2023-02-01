Salem County, tucked away in New Jersey’s westernmost corner, is the state’s smallest county. But, it boasts the most farmland in the Garden State. Despite the abundance of food growing around them — on more than 41,000 acres of preserved farmland across the county, according to state data — some residents struggle with food access due to a severe lack of local supermarkets.

SALEM COUNTY, NJ ・ 18 HOURS AGO