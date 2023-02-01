ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flemington, NJ

Boys basketball recap: Morris County Tournament games for Feb. 4

Lincoln Zimmermann finished with 17 points as the second-seeded Delbarton School boys’ basketball team defeated 10th-seeded Morris Hills in the quarterfinals of the Morris County Tournament, 53-37, Saturday in Morristown. Michael Van Raaphorst added 10 points as the Green Wave (14-4) advanced to face third-seeded Chatham in the semifinals.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Watchung Hills over North Bergen - Boys basketball recap

John Kelly led all scorers with 24 points as Watchung Hills defeated North Bergen, 55-38, in North Bergen. Brayden Kolakowski added 13 points for Watchung Hills (11-8), which took an early 14-5 lead and never looked back. Shawn Orefice scored 12 points for North Bergen (12-9). The N.J. High School...
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
Girls Basketball: Bergen County Tournament - Quarterfinals - Recaps

Celina Bussanich led with 13 points, including three 3-pointers, as sixth-seeded Pascack Valley won, 41-18, over 19th-seeded Mahwah in the quarterfinal round of the Bergen County Tournament in Hillsdale. Pascack Valley (14-6) will play at second-seeded Immaculate Heart in the semifinal round next Saturday. With the win, head coach Jeff...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Scotch Plains-Fanwood blows out South Plainfield - Girls basketball recap

Amanda Baylock posted 20 points to lead Scotch Plains-Fanwood to a dominant 61-33 victory over South Plainfield in Scotch Plains. Alicia Murphy netted 16 points for Scotch Plains-Fanwood (14-7), who went on a 22-5 run in the second quarter en route to a 21-point halftime lead. Scotch Plains-Fanwood opened up the third quarter on a 14-3 run to further solidify its lead.
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
Boys Basketball: Passaic County Tournament - 1st Round - Recaps

Zahkai Sylvester led with 16 points while Darian Ramos added 10 more as eighth-seeded Passaic won at home, 54-45, over ninth-seeded Wayne Hills in the first round of the Passaic County Tournament. Passaic (8-13) will face top-seeded Paterson Eastside in the quarterfinal round next Saturday. Wayne Hills (7-11) opened with...
PASSAIC, NJ
Girls basketball - South Jersey Invitational Elite Eight: Cinnaminson, Cherokee win

Elite Eight action of the South Jersey Girls Basketball Invitational kicked off at Eastern High School on Saturday evening, and two very different results took shape. In the opening game, top-seeded Cherokee - No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20 - had little issue dispatching Clearview, while fifth-seeded Cinnaminson used a defensively stringent third quarter to oust Lenape.
CINNAMINSON, NJ
East Brunswick cruises past Middlesex - Girls basketball recap

Tamea El dropped 20 points to carry East Brunswick to a convincing 73-49 victory over Middlesex in East Brunswick. Annie Nezaria recorded 14 points for East Brunswick (11-10), who have won four of its last five games. East Brunswick took a 12-point lead at halftime and put the game out of reach with a 21-10 run in the third quarter.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
Union over West Caldwell Tech in overtime - Boys basketball recap

Elijah Blackwell scored 20 points as Union defeated West Caldwell Tech, 71-68, in overtime, in Union. Riley Flood had 19 points for Union (11-9), while Kameron McGainey and Ralph Brucal added eight apiece. Aziz Sutton-Shorter led all scorers with 28 points for West Caldwell Tech (14-8). Jesus Koudou had 13...
UNION, NJ
Cedar Creek holds off Raritan - Boys basketball recap

Joe Wiggins led the way for Cedar Creek with 20 points as it defeated Raritan 54-51 in Hazlet. Michael Ferriola-Brosh also had 19 points with Jeffrey Marano tallying 10. Cedar Creek held a 23-21 lead at the half and outscored Raritan 31-30 in the second half to hold on for the win.
RARITAN, NJ
Boys ice hockey - Lacey-Barnegat makes long ride worth it, defeats West Orange

Making the long ride up from Ocean County, Lacey-Barnegat came up north and defeated West Orange, 2-0, at South Mountain Arena in West Orange. Cole Sturman and E.J. Simonson each scored for 8-9 Lacey-Barnegat, which recorded a goal apiece in the first and second periods. Lucas Holland recorded the shutout in net for the winners, turning away 35 West Orange shots on the evening.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
Long Branch narrowly defeats Freehold Township - Girls basketball recap

Mya Hepburn posted 17 points to lead Long Branch to a 54-51 victory over Freehold Township in Long Branch. Alayah Vincent registered a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds for Long Branch (12-6), who took a one-point lead into intermission. Freehold Township (7-10) would go on an 11-4 run in the third quarter to go up by six, but Long Branch countered with a 19-10 run in the final quarter to win the game.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

