Boys Basketball: Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament - Quarterfinals - Recaps
Alex Fessel and Jayden McCann put in 14 points apiece as sixth-seeded Vernon edged third-seeded Hunterdon Central, 50-49, in the quarterfinal of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament in Flemington. Vernon (16-2) will face second-seeded Hackettstown in the semifinal round on Saturday, Feb. 11. Ernest Mack went four of six from the line...
Boys basketball recap: Morris County Tournament games for Feb. 4
Lincoln Zimmermann finished with 17 points as the second-seeded Delbarton School boys’ basketball team defeated 10th-seeded Morris Hills in the quarterfinals of the Morris County Tournament, 53-37, Saturday in Morristown. Michael Van Raaphorst added 10 points as the Green Wave (14-4) advanced to face third-seeded Chatham in the semifinals.
Indoor track: North 1, Groups 2 & 3 sectional recap & results for Feb. 3 (PHOTOS)
Morris Knolls’ boys team, and Mount Olive’s girls teams earned team titles at the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 3 sectional meet, while Demarest’s boys team and River Dell’s girls squad took the top spot in the North 1, Group 2 team race, at Bennett Indoor Athletic Complex in Toms River.
Watchung Hills over North Bergen - Boys basketball recap
John Kelly led all scorers with 24 points as Watchung Hills defeated North Bergen, 55-38, in North Bergen. Brayden Kolakowski added 13 points for Watchung Hills (11-8), which took an early 14-5 lead and never looked back. Shawn Orefice scored 12 points for North Bergen (12-9). The N.J. High School...
Girls Basketball: Bergen County Tournament - Quarterfinals - Recaps
Celina Bussanich led with 13 points, including three 3-pointers, as sixth-seeded Pascack Valley won, 41-18, over 19th-seeded Mahwah in the quarterfinal round of the Bergen County Tournament in Hillsdale. Pascack Valley (14-6) will play at second-seeded Immaculate Heart in the semifinal round next Saturday. With the win, head coach Jeff...
Boys basketball: Pascack Hills edges out Glen Rock - Bergen County Invitational
Justin Ohnikian scored 12 points for fifth-seeded Pascack Hills as it defeated fourth-seeeded Glen Rock 58-54 in the quarterfinal round of the Bergen County Invitational in Ridgewood. The game was tied at 25 at the half, but Pascack Hills (9-8) outscored Glen Rock 33-29 in the second half including a...
Scotch Plains-Fanwood blows out South Plainfield - Girls basketball recap
Amanda Baylock posted 20 points to lead Scotch Plains-Fanwood to a dominant 61-33 victory over South Plainfield in Scotch Plains. Alicia Murphy netted 16 points for Scotch Plains-Fanwood (14-7), who went on a 22-5 run in the second quarter en route to a 21-point halftime lead. Scotch Plains-Fanwood opened up the third quarter on a 14-3 run to further solidify its lead.
Boys Basketball: Bergen County Jamboree- Quarterfinals - at Hackensack - Recaps
Wyatt Eglinton Manner led with 24 points while nailing five 3-pointers and going three for three from the line as second-seeded Ramapo, No. 6 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 47-41, over seventh-seeded Ramsey in the quarterfinal of the Bergen Jamboree in Hackensack. Ramapo (21-2) will host third-seeded Bergen Catholic,...
Fourth quarter run helps Henry Hudson beat Freehold Borough - Girls basketball recap
Makenzie Denzler scored 20 points to lead Henry Hudson to a 40-35 victory over Freehold Borough in Highlands. Henry Hudson (8-9) cut an eight-point deficit down to two points by halftime, but Freehold Borough (7-12) would push the lead back to five points in the third quarter. Henry Hudson dominated...
Boys Basketball: Passaic County Tournament - 1st Round - Recaps
Zahkai Sylvester led with 16 points while Darian Ramos added 10 more as eighth-seeded Passaic won at home, 54-45, over ninth-seeded Wayne Hills in the first round of the Passaic County Tournament. Passaic (8-13) will face top-seeded Paterson Eastside in the quarterfinal round next Saturday. Wayne Hills (7-11) opened with...
Girls basketball - South Jersey Invitational Elite Eight: Cinnaminson, Cherokee win
Elite Eight action of the South Jersey Girls Basketball Invitational kicked off at Eastern High School on Saturday evening, and two very different results took shape. In the opening game, top-seeded Cherokee - No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20 - had little issue dispatching Clearview, while fifth-seeded Cinnaminson used a defensively stringent third quarter to oust Lenape.
East Brunswick cruises past Middlesex - Girls basketball recap
Tamea El dropped 20 points to carry East Brunswick to a convincing 73-49 victory over Middlesex in East Brunswick. Annie Nezaria recorded 14 points for East Brunswick (11-10), who have won four of its last five games. East Brunswick took a 12-point lead at halftime and put the game out of reach with a 21-10 run in the third quarter.
Union over West Caldwell Tech in overtime - Boys basketball recap
Elijah Blackwell scored 20 points as Union defeated West Caldwell Tech, 71-68, in overtime, in Union. Riley Flood had 19 points for Union (11-9), while Kameron McGainey and Ralph Brucal added eight apiece. Aziz Sutton-Shorter led all scorers with 28 points for West Caldwell Tech (14-8). Jesus Koudou had 13...
Cedar Creek holds off Raritan - Boys basketball recap
Joe Wiggins led the way for Cedar Creek with 20 points as it defeated Raritan 54-51 in Hazlet. Michael Ferriola-Brosh also had 19 points with Jeffrey Marano tallying 10. Cedar Creek held a 23-21 lead at the half and outscored Raritan 31-30 in the second half to hold on for the win.
Boys ice hockey - Lacey-Barnegat makes long ride worth it, defeats West Orange
Making the long ride up from Ocean County, Lacey-Barnegat came up north and defeated West Orange, 2-0, at South Mountain Arena in West Orange. Cole Sturman and E.J. Simonson each scored for 8-9 Lacey-Barnegat, which recorded a goal apiece in the first and second periods. Lucas Holland recorded the shutout in net for the winners, turning away 35 West Orange shots on the evening.
Girls basketball: Paramus holds off Park Ridge - Bergen County Invitational
Camryn Clark scored 19 points as Paramus defeated Park Ridge 48-44 in the Bergen County Invitational in Park Ridge. Paramus (11-8) held a 26-16 lead at the half and held on despite being outscored 28-22 by Park Ridge in the second half. Vanessa Scrivanich also had 10 points with Ava...
Boys Basketball: Harris records career-high, Freehold Township defeats Long Branch
Despite being without Jayden Holmes-Cotter due to sickness, Malachi Harris stepped up for Freehold Township with a career-high 30 points and 9 rebounds to defeat Long Branch 65-41 in Freehold. Freehold Township (16-3) sported a 43-34 advantage at the end of the third quarter before pulling away in the fourth...
Long Branch narrowly defeats Freehold Township - Girls basketball recap
Mya Hepburn posted 17 points to lead Long Branch to a 54-51 victory over Freehold Township in Long Branch. Alayah Vincent registered a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds for Long Branch (12-6), who took a one-point lead into intermission. Freehold Township (7-10) would go on an 11-4 run in the third quarter to go up by six, but Long Branch countered with a 19-10 run in the final quarter to win the game.
Girls basketball recap: Kuperus, High Point work their way past Parsippany Hills
The High Point High girls’ basketball team defeated Parsippany Hills Saturday in Wantage, 34-22, behind Ashley Kuperus’ 19 points. Olivia Wagner added nine points as the Wildcats (12-6) won for the second game in a row. Kajal Sukhadia finished with nine points to lead the Vikings (6-13). The...
Second quarter run sparks Marlboro past Monroe - Girls basketball recap
Erica DiSimone and Varsha Simha each scored 14 points apiece to lead Marlboro to a 39-31 victory over Monroe in Monroe. Marlboro (12-8) went on a 12-2 run in the second quarter to take an eight-point lead into halftime. In the third quarter, Monroe expanded its lead to 13 points before Monroe cut the lead back down to single digits in the final quarter.
