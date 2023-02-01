Read full article on original website
Boys basketball recap: Borovicanin, Ridge end South River’s nine-game winning streak
Nikola Borovicanin had 22 points and seven rebounds in leading the Ridge High boys’ basketball team to a 66-53 over South River Saturday in Basking Ridge. Luke Kreitz (16) and Bradley Feringa (10) reached double figures in scoring for the Red Devils (15-4) who won their third in a row.
Second quarter run sparks Marlboro past Monroe - Girls basketball recap
Erica DiSimone and Varsha Simha each scored 14 points apiece to lead Marlboro to a 39-31 victory over Monroe in Monroe. Marlboro (12-8) went on a 12-2 run in the second quarter to take an eight-point lead into halftime. In the third quarter, Monroe expanded its lead to 13 points before Monroe cut the lead back down to single digits in the final quarter.
Girls basketball recap: Maffei effort propels Jackson Memorial over Ranney
Zoie Maffei just missed out on the double-double in totaling 23 points and nine rebounds in the Jackson Memorial High girls’ basketball team’s 65-58 victory over Ranney Saturday in Jackson. Kamile Makselyte did pick up the double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds. Chloe Messer also finished with...
Boys Basketball: Battle By The Bay - Showcase - Recaps
Jeremiah Bright scored 22 points, including three 3-pointers, while Cairo Rivera added 13 points as Camden Eastside won, 63-60, over Egg Harbor in the Battle By The Bay showcase in Atlantic City. Camden Eastside (12-3) led 30-28 at the half and took a four-point lead into the fourth quarter. Jay-Nelly...
Girls basketball - South Jersey Invitational Elite Eight: Cinnaminson, Cherokee win
Elite Eight action of the South Jersey Girls Basketball Invitational kicked off at Eastern High School on Saturday evening, and two very different results took shape. In the opening game, top-seeded Cherokee - No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20 - had little issue dispatching Clearview, while fifth-seeded Cinnaminson used a defensively stringent third quarter to oust Lenape.
Montgomery tops Lawrence - Boys basketball recap (PHOTOS)
Ethan Lin led the way for Montgomery with 19 points as it defeated Lawrence 57-43 in Lawrence. Jack Fromelt also had 15 points with Josh Moore adding 11. Montgomery (10-12) held a 26-18 lead at the half after a 17-8 run in the second quarter. It outscored Lawrence 31-23 in the second half including a 23-7 run in the fourth.
Hillsborough tops Pemberton - Girls basketball recap
Mya Loniewski posted a 23-point, 11-rebound double-double with six rebounds and five steals as well to lead Hillsborough as it defeated Pemberton 87-52 in Hillsborough. Amy Rachilla also had a huge game, scoring 28 points to go with three rebounds, five assists and four steals. Francesca Schiro added 14 points, five rebounds, seven assists and seven steals.
Haddonfield turns up the heat, upends No. 20 Moorestown in Holy Cross Prep Showcase
Defense has been its calling card all season. Allowing just 36 points per game, it’s the defensive intensity that has fueled the offense and allowed Haddonfield to enjoy significant success this winter.
Hamilton West over Lawrence - Girls basketball recap
Zairra Galloway totaled 17 points and nine rebounds to lead Hamilton West to a hard-fought 35-29 win over Lawrence in Hamilton. Hamilton West (8-11) took an early lead but Lawrence (2-17) would not go quietly. Maia Coyle led the way with 15 points as Lawrence was within two heading into...
Cedar Creek holds off Raritan - Boys basketball recap
Joe Wiggins led the way for Cedar Creek with 20 points as it defeated Raritan 54-51 in Hazlet. Michael Ferriola-Brosh also had 19 points with Jeffrey Marano tallying 10. Cedar Creek held a 23-21 lead at the half and outscored Raritan 31-30 in the second half to hold on for the win.
Burlington County Diamond Tournament: Palmyra edges Riverside in double OT - Boys basketball
Reed Wells scored 20 points to lead eighth-seeded Palmyra to a 77-72 double-overtime victory over ninth-seeded Riverside in the first round of the Burlington County Diamond Tournament in Palmyra. Damon Bailey scored 12 points for Palmyra (10-9), who held a four-point lead at halftime before Riverside took a two-point lead...
Ranney over Brick Memorial - Boys basketball recap
Jahil Bethea scored 19 points to help Ranney run away in the second half during its 59-45 victory over Brick Memorial in Brick. Isaac Hester added 17 points as Ranney (12-9) outscored Brick Memorial 31-20 over the final two quarters. Ranney remained consistent, winning all four quarters, but Brick Memorial...
Girls basketball recap: Piscataway tops Bridgewater-Raritan with John leading the way
Autumn John posted 22 points and 13 rebounds in leading the Piscataway High girls’ basketball team to a 56-32 victory over Bridgewater-Raritan Saturday in Bridgewater. Alyssa Rice finished with 20 points while Makayla Williams added 11 points as the Chiefs (5-15) won back-to-back games for the first time this season.
Boys Basketball: Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament - Quarterfinals - Recaps
Alex Fessel and Jayden McCann put in 14 points apiece as sixth-seeded Vernon edged third-seeded Hunterdon Central, 50-49, in the quarterfinal of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament in Flemington. Vernon (16-2) will face second-seeded Hackettstown in the semifinal round on Saturday, Feb. 11. Ernest Mack went four of six from the line...
Cumberland over Salem Tech - Boys basketball recap
Ethan Turner exploded for 38 points during Cumberland’s 83-53 win over Salem Tech in Bridgeton. Salem Tech (1-19) was within two after the first quarter but Cumberland (6-13) was able to extend from there. Cumberland outscored Salem Tech 18-10 in the second. Stephen Wilchensky finished with 10 points. It...
East Brunswick cruises past Middlesex - Girls basketball recap
Tamea El dropped 20 points to carry East Brunswick to a convincing 73-49 victory over Middlesex in East Brunswick. Annie Nezaria recorded 14 points for East Brunswick (11-10), who have won four of its last five games. East Brunswick took a 12-point lead at halftime and put the game out of reach with a 21-10 run in the third quarter.
Wrestling: Seneca goes 3-0 at home quad
Seneca swept a home quad by going 3-0 against Millville, Audubon and Pitman, in Tabernacle. The Golden Eagles improved to 18-1. Seneca rolled to a 43-27 win over Audubon thanks to wins from Anthony Fedeli (285), Jackson Bauer (106), Daniel Bogardius (132), Sean Broderick (138), David Vacca (144), Evan Kelly (150), Kyle Stickel (165) and Max Borton.
Indoor Track: Central Jersey, Groups 2 and 3 sectional recap and results for Feb. 4
Four sectional team titles were up for grabs when the NJSIAA Central Jersey, Groups 2 and 3 meets were held Saturday at the Bennett Center in Toms River. It marked the second of three days for the state’s public sectional championship meets, which are being held Friday through Sunday in Toms River.
From quiet freshman to vocal senior, Medley has meant ‘everything’ to No. 2 Camden
At probably any other school in South Jersey, Cian Medley would be the No. 1 option. A senior point guard, Medley is the ultimate floor general. A pass-first kind of player, he knows where teammates want the ball and delivers it. If needed to score, he’s more than capable - whether pulling up from beyond the arc or slicing his way through the paint.
This Bucks County High School Basketball Team Just Secured a Major Title in the Local Circuit
A Bucks County high school basketball team has been gaining attention in the local circuit for their individual skills and teamwork. Ryan Coyle wrote about the team for City of Basketball Love. The basketball team of William Tennent High School recently beat Cheltenham’s team 60-56. In the process, they received...
