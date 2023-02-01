ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbury, NJ

NJ.com

Boys Basketball: Battle By The Bay - Showcase - Recaps

Jeremiah Bright scored 22 points, including three 3-pointers, while Cairo Rivera added 13 points as Camden Eastside won, 63-60, over Egg Harbor in the Battle By The Bay showcase in Atlantic City. Camden Eastside (12-3) led 30-28 at the half and took a four-point lead into the fourth quarter. Jay-Nelly...
CAMDEN, NJ
NJ.com

Girls basketball - South Jersey Invitational Elite Eight: Cinnaminson, Cherokee win

Elite Eight action of the South Jersey Girls Basketball Invitational kicked off at Eastern High School on Saturday evening, and two very different results took shape. In the opening game, top-seeded Cherokee - No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20 - had little issue dispatching Clearview, while fifth-seeded Cinnaminson used a defensively stringent third quarter to oust Lenape.
CINNAMINSON, NJ
NJ.com

Montgomery tops Lawrence - Boys basketball recap (PHOTOS)

Ethan Lin led the way for Montgomery with 19 points as it defeated Lawrence 57-43 in Lawrence. Jack Fromelt also had 15 points with Josh Moore adding 11. Montgomery (10-12) held a 26-18 lead at the half after a 17-8 run in the second quarter. It outscored Lawrence 31-23 in the second half including a 23-7 run in the fourth.
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Hillsborough tops Pemberton - Girls basketball recap

Mya Loniewski posted a 23-point, 11-rebound double-double with six rebounds and five steals as well to lead Hillsborough as it defeated Pemberton 87-52 in Hillsborough. Amy Rachilla also had a huge game, scoring 28 points to go with three rebounds, five assists and four steals. Francesca Schiro added 14 points, five rebounds, seven assists and seven steals.
HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Hamilton West over Lawrence - Girls basketball recap

Zairra Galloway totaled 17 points and nine rebounds to lead Hamilton West to a hard-fought 35-29 win over Lawrence in Hamilton. Hamilton West (8-11) took an early lead but Lawrence (2-17) would not go quietly. Maia Coyle led the way with 15 points as Lawrence was within two heading into...
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Cedar Creek holds off Raritan - Boys basketball recap

Joe Wiggins led the way for Cedar Creek with 20 points as it defeated Raritan 54-51 in Hazlet. Michael Ferriola-Brosh also had 19 points with Jeffrey Marano tallying 10. Cedar Creek held a 23-21 lead at the half and outscored Raritan 31-30 in the second half to hold on for the win.
RARITAN, NJ
NJ.com

Ranney over Brick Memorial - Boys basketball recap

Jahil Bethea scored 19 points to help Ranney run away in the second half during its 59-45 victory over Brick Memorial in Brick. Isaac Hester added 17 points as Ranney (12-9) outscored Brick Memorial 31-20 over the final two quarters. Ranney remained consistent, winning all four quarters, but Brick Memorial...
BRICK, NJ
NJ.com

Cumberland over Salem Tech - Boys basketball recap

Ethan Turner exploded for 38 points during Cumberland’s 83-53 win over Salem Tech in Bridgeton. Salem Tech (1-19) was within two after the first quarter but Cumberland (6-13) was able to extend from there. Cumberland outscored Salem Tech 18-10 in the second. Stephen Wilchensky finished with 10 points. It...
BRIDGETON, NJ
NJ.com

East Brunswick cruises past Middlesex - Girls basketball recap

Tamea El dropped 20 points to carry East Brunswick to a convincing 73-49 victory over Middlesex in East Brunswick. Annie Nezaria recorded 14 points for East Brunswick (11-10), who have won four of its last five games. East Brunswick took a 12-point lead at halftime and put the game out of reach with a 21-10 run in the third quarter.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Wrestling: Seneca goes 3-0 at home quad

Seneca swept a home quad by going 3-0 against Millville, Audubon and Pitman, in Tabernacle. The Golden Eagles improved to 18-1. Seneca rolled to a 43-27 win over Audubon thanks to wins from Anthony Fedeli (285), Jackson Bauer (106), Daniel Bogardius (132), Sean Broderick (138), David Vacca (144), Evan Kelly (150), Kyle Stickel (165) and Max Borton.
TABERNACLE, NJ
