Ramsey, NJ

Long Branch narrowly defeats Freehold Township - Girls basketball recap

Mya Hepburn posted 17 points to lead Long Branch to a 54-51 victory over Freehold Township in Long Branch. Alayah Vincent registered a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds for Long Branch (12-6), who took a one-point lead into intermission. Freehold Township (7-10) would go on an 11-4 run in the third quarter to go up by six, but Long Branch countered with a 19-10 run in the final quarter to win the game.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Watchung Hills over North Bergen - Boys basketball recap

John Kelly led all scorers with 24 points as Watchung Hills defeated North Bergen, 55-38, in North Bergen. Brayden Kolakowski added 13 points for Watchung Hills (11-8), which took an early 14-5 lead and never looked back. Shawn Orefice scored 12 points for North Bergen (12-9). The N.J. High School...
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
Boys basketball recap: Morris County Tournament games for Feb. 4

Lincoln Zimmermann finished with 17 points as the second-seeded Delbarton School boys’ basketball team defeated 10th-seeded Morris Hills in the quarterfinals of the Morris County Tournament, 53-37, Saturday in Morristown. Michael Van Raaphorst added 10 points as the Green Wave (14-4) advanced to face third-seeded Chatham in the semifinals.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Girls Basketball: Bergen County Tournament - Quarterfinals - Recaps

Celina Bussanich led with 13 points, including three 3-pointers, as sixth-seeded Pascack Valley won, 41-18, over 19th-seeded Mahwah in the quarterfinal round of the Bergen County Tournament in Hillsdale. Pascack Valley (14-6) will play at second-seeded Immaculate Heart in the semifinal round next Saturday. With the win, head coach Jeff...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Boys basketball: Tenafly over Dwight-Morrow - Bergen County Invitational

Zachary Shammash posted a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double to lead 10th-seeded Tenafly as it defeated second-seeded Dwight-Morrow 54-46 in the quarterfinal round of the Bergen County Invitational in Ridgewood. Tenafly (9-9) held a 21-19 lead at the half and outscored Dwight-Morrow 33-27 in the second half including closing the game out...
TENAFLY, NJ
Ferris defeats BelovED Charter - Boys basketball recap

Jaycob Salazar scored 14 points while Rahul Rahim had a double-double to lift Ferris over BelovED Charter 55-43 in Jersey City. Rahim finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds. BelovED Charter (2-12) jumped out to a 13-12 lead in the first quarter before Ferris (8-12) took a one-point lead into the break. Ferris pulled away in the second half outscoring BelovED Charter 31-20.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Shore over Asbury Park - Boys basketball recap

Shore posted big runs in the second and third quarters to blow past Asbury Park 57-40 in West Long Branch. Liam Gajewski scored a team-high 11 points for Shore (13-4), who broke a 10-10 deadlock after the first quarter with a 15-8 run in the second quarter. Leading by seven...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
St. Dominic over Memorial - Girls basketball recap

Maddie Branigan led St. Dominic with 15 points and four rebounds as it defeated Memorial 44-37 Jersey City. St. Dominic (13-9) held a 19-15 lead after a 16-4 run in the second quarter and outscored Memorial 25-22 in the second half. Alyssa Stridiron also had 13 points with Autumn Domingo...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Boys Basketball: Passaic County Tournament - 1st Round - Recaps

Zahkai Sylvester led with 16 points while Darian Ramos added 10 more as eighth-seeded Passaic won at home, 54-45, over ninth-seeded Wayne Hills in the first round of the Passaic County Tournament. Passaic (8-13) will face top-seeded Paterson Eastside in the quarterfinal round next Saturday. Wayne Hills (7-11) opened with...
PASSAIC, NJ
Union over West Caldwell Tech in overtime - Boys basketball recap

Elijah Blackwell scored 20 points as Union defeated West Caldwell Tech, 71-68, in overtime, in Union. Riley Flood had 19 points for Union (11-9), while Kameron McGainey and Ralph Brucal added eight apiece. Aziz Sutton-Shorter led all scorers with 28 points for West Caldwell Tech (14-8). Jesus Koudou had 13...
UNION, NJ
Ranney over Brick Memorial - Boys basketball recap

Jahil Bethea scored 19 points to help Ranney run away in the second half during its 59-45 victory over Brick Memorial in Brick. Isaac Hester added 17 points as Ranney (12-9) outscored Brick Memorial 31-20 over the final two quarters. Ranney remained consistent, winning all four quarters, but Brick Memorial...
BRICK, NJ
