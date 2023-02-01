Read full article on original website
Schuyler man dies in Thursday crash
NORFOLK — A Schuyler man died Thursday as the result of a two-vehicle crash at the Stanton-Colfax county line. Law enforcement and rescue personnel were called to the scene on Nebraska 15 just before 3 p.m., Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said. An investigation by the Stanton and Colfax...
Searchers find Hunter Hadley
PORT O’CONNOR – The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the body of Hunter Hadley was found this evening around 5 p.m. Calhoun County Sheriff Bobbie Vickery confirmed that Hadley had been found. No further details are available at this time. Hadley has been missing since...
Fred DuBois, Idaho's anti-Mormon politician
In 1890 — when the territory of Idaho became the 43rd state in the union — nearly one-third of Idahoans were members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. This gave the church considerable political power. Most of these Mormons lived in eastern Idaho, where an...
In-N-Out Burger to receive $2.75M incentive from Tennessee ECD for Franklin office
(The Center Square) – Tennessee’s Department of Economic and Community Development has agreed to give In-N-Out Burgers a $2.75 million incentive payment as it creates an eastern territory office in Franklin. A press release on the agreement said In-N-Out plans to invest $125.5 million in the state and...
Three Georgia listings added to National Register of Historic Places
ATLANTA — Georgia has added three new listings to the National Register of Historic Places. The listings highlight the breadth of Georgia’s historic heritage. — Washington Carver Homes, city of East Point, Fulton County;. — Daniel E. Conklin House, city of Atlanta, Fulton County;. — Virginia-Highland Historic District...
Illinois quick hits: Chicago mayoral poll shows close race; ADM workers strike
A voter opinion survey shows a new leader in the race for Chicago mayor. Fox 32 finds Paul Vallas and Mayor Lori Lightfoot in a virtual tie for first, with Congressman Chuy Garcia falling out of first place into third. Garcia has been the target of a television campaign by Lightfoot.
Seed companies seek AltEn assets to help cleanup; ethanol plant says it needs funds to comply with state
OMAHA — Since forming the AltEn Facility Response Group in 2021, the six seed companies that once supplied the ethanol plant with discarded or unused seed have spent $28 million to clean up the site. The millions of dollars paid to date has been done so voluntarily, Omaha attorney...
Nebraska community colleges cry foul over plan to eliminate authority to levy property taxes
A legislative proposal to change how Nebraska's six community colleges are funded ran into stiff opposition from board members, administrators and students Thursday. Sen. Dave Murman's plan (LB783) would eliminate the ability of community colleges to levy property taxes beginning in 2026-27, and replace that funding with state appropriations. According...
Gold tops Black 4-0 in Missouri softball's annual Black & Gold scrimmage
Team Gold took home the victory in the 2023 annual Black & Gold scrimmage defeating team Black Saturday at the Devine Pavilion. Carried by a two-run home run from Kara Daly in the third and a solo blast from Alex Honnold, team Gold entered the 6th inning up 4-0. Missouri...
Pebble Beach Pro-Am blown off course by high winds
High winds along the California coast forced a postponement of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am midway through the third round Saturday, with the tournament now scheduled to finish Monday at Pebble Beach, Calif. The third round will resume Sunday morning and lead into the final round later in the afternoon, but...
Michigan nets $4M to boost kindergarten access
(The Center Square) – Michigan will receive a $4 million federal grant to prepare more children for kindergarten. “This grant will help the kids most in need of help entering kindergarten by investing in the early childhood workforce; identifying opportunities to expand access to high-quality early care and education programs; and supporting a comprehensive delivery system,” State Superintendent Michael Rice said.
Omaha zoo unveils next big project: $21 million Hubbard Orangutan Forest
OMAHA — The four resident orangutans at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium are about to have new digs that immerse the animals — and their human visitors — into a more natural habitat mimicking the rain forests of southeast Asia. Zoo officials announced the $21 million...
$45M funds to attract insurers pass Senate, House
BATON ROUGE – The Legislature approved bills on Friday to spend up to $45 million to lure home insurers back to the state. The next stop is Gov. John Bel Edwards’ desk. The governor called the special session at the heeding of the state insurance commissioner and is expected to sign both bills into law – one to appropriate the funds for the Insure Louisiana Incentive Program and the other to prevent insolvent or bankrupt companies from receiving any of the money.
'Jeopardy!' co-host to headline Nebraska Science Festival
OMAHA — This man, dubbed the greatest “Jeopardy!” player of all time, will headline the Nebraska Science Festival. Jennings, a standout player-turned-co-host of the quiz show, will headline the annual festival with a presentation April 6. He will present “Artificial Intelligence: Are Humans in Jeopardy?” The presentation is free but requires a reserved ticket.
