ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Schuyler man dies in Thursday crash

NORFOLK — A Schuyler man died Thursday as the result of a two-vehicle crash at the Stanton-Colfax county line. Law enforcement and rescue personnel were called to the scene on Nebraska 15 just before 3 p.m., Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said. An investigation by the Stanton and Colfax...
SCHUYLER, NE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Searchers find Hunter Hadley

PORT O’CONNOR – The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the body of Hunter Hadley was found this evening around 5 p.m. Calhoun County Sheriff Bobbie Vickery confirmed that Hadley had been found. No further details are available at this time. Hadley has been missing since...
PORT O'CONNOR, TX
KPVI Newschannel 6

Fred DuBois, Idaho's anti-Mormon politician

In 1890 — when the territory of Idaho became the 43rd state in the union — nearly one-third of Idahoans were members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. This gave the church considerable political power. Most of these Mormons lived in eastern Idaho, where an...
IDAHO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Three Georgia listings added to National Register of Historic Places

ATLANTA — Georgia has added three new listings to the National Register of Historic Places. The listings highlight the breadth of Georgia’s historic heritage. — Washington Carver Homes, city of East Point, Fulton County;. — Daniel E. Conklin House, city of Atlanta, Fulton County;. — Virginia-Highland Historic District...
ATLANTA, GA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Nebraska community colleges cry foul over plan to eliminate authority to levy property taxes

A legislative proposal to change how Nebraska's six community colleges are funded ran into stiff opposition from board members, administrators and students Thursday. Sen. Dave Murman's plan (LB783) would eliminate the ability of community colleges to levy property taxes beginning in 2026-27, and replace that funding with state appropriations. According...
NEBRASKA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Pebble Beach Pro-Am blown off course by high winds

High winds along the California coast forced a postponement of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am midway through the third round Saturday, with the tournament now scheduled to finish Monday at Pebble Beach, Calif. The third round will resume Sunday morning and lead into the final round later in the afternoon, but...
PEBBLE BEACH, CA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Michigan nets $4M to boost kindergarten access

(The Center Square) – Michigan will receive a $4 million federal grant to prepare more children for kindergarten. “This grant will help the kids most in need of help entering kindergarten by investing in the early childhood workforce; identifying opportunities to expand access to high-quality early care and education programs; and supporting a comprehensive delivery system,” State Superintendent Michael Rice said.
MICHIGAN STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Omaha zoo unveils next big project: $21 million Hubbard Orangutan Forest

OMAHA — The four resident orangutans at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium are about to have new digs that immerse the animals — and their human visitors — into a more natural habitat mimicking the rain forests of southeast Asia. Zoo officials announced the $21 million...
OMAHA, NE
KPVI Newschannel 6

$45M funds to attract insurers pass Senate, House

BATON ROUGE – The Legislature approved bills on Friday to spend up to $45 million to lure home insurers back to the state. The next stop is Gov. John Bel Edwards’ desk. The governor called the special session at the heeding of the state insurance commissioner and is expected to sign both bills into law – one to appropriate the funds for the Insure Louisiana Incentive Program and the other to prevent insolvent or bankrupt companies from receiving any of the money.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

'Jeopardy!' co-host to headline Nebraska Science Festival

OMAHA — This man, dubbed the greatest “Jeopardy!” player of all time, will headline the Nebraska Science Festival. Jennings, a standout player-turned-co-host of the quiz show, will headline the annual festival with a presentation April 6. He will present “Artificial Intelligence: Are Humans in Jeopardy?” The presentation is free but requires a reserved ticket.
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy