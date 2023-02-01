Read full article on original website
Shore over Asbury Park - Boys basketball recap
Shore posted big runs in the second and third quarters to blow past Asbury Park 57-40 in West Long Branch. Liam Gajewski scored a team-high 11 points for Shore (13-4), who broke a 10-10 deadlock after the first quarter with a 15-8 run in the second quarter. Leading by seven...
Speights lifts Roselle Park past Kearny - Boys basketball recap
Jaiven Speights made six 3-pointers as he led all scorers with 28 points in Roselle Park’s 51-39 victory over Kearny in Kearny. Jermaine Hart added eight points for Roselle Park (8-12), which led 31-20 at halftime. Matheus Mullins scored 14 points for Kearny (12-8) and Luis Rodriguez had 11.
Long Branch narrowly defeats Freehold Township - Girls basketball recap
Mya Hepburn posted 17 points to lead Long Branch to a 54-51 victory over Freehold Township in Long Branch. Alayah Vincent registered a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds for Long Branch (12-6), who took a one-point lead into intermission. Freehold Township (7-10) would go on an 11-4 run in the third quarter to go up by six, but Long Branch countered with a 19-10 run in the final quarter to win the game.
Scotch Plains-Fanwood blows out South Plainfield - Girls basketball recap
Amanda Baylock posted 20 points to lead Scotch Plains-Fanwood to a dominant 61-33 victory over South Plainfield in Scotch Plains. Alicia Murphy netted 16 points for Scotch Plains-Fanwood (14-7), who went on a 22-5 run in the second quarter en route to a 21-point halftime lead. Scotch Plains-Fanwood opened up the third quarter on a 14-3 run to further solidify its lead.
Boys basketball: Pascack Hills edges out Glen Rock - Bergen County Invitational
Justin Ohnikian scored 12 points for fifth-seeded Pascack Hills as it defeated fourth-seeeded Glen Rock 58-54 in the quarterfinal round of the Bergen County Invitational in Ridgewood. The game was tied at 25 at the half, but Pascack Hills (9-8) outscored Glen Rock 33-29 in the second half including a...
St. Dominic over Memorial - Girls basketball recap
Maddie Branigan led St. Dominic with 15 points and four rebounds as it defeated Memorial 44-37 Jersey City. St. Dominic (13-9) held a 19-15 lead after a 16-4 run in the second quarter and outscored Memorial 25-22 in the second half. Alyssa Stridiron also had 13 points with Autumn Domingo...
Girls basketball recap: Scognamiglio, No. 11 St. Rose take down No. 17 Trinity Hall
Rosie Scognamiglio led three players in double figures in scoring with 13 points as the St. Rose High girls’ basketball team, ranked No. 11 in the latest NJ.com Top 20, toppled No. 17 Trinity Hall, 48-43, Saturday in Tinton Falls. Jada Lynch added 12 points while Cassidy Kruesi had...
Boys basketball recap: No. 9 St. Rose holds off Christian Brothers Academy
Matthew Hodge had 12 points as the St. Rose High boys’ basketball team, ranked No. 9 in the latest NJ.com Top 20, defeated Christian Brothers, 59-51, Saturday in Middletown Township. Bryan Ebeling (11) and Evan Romano (10) reached double figures in scoring for the Purple Roses (19-2) Peter Noble...
Ranney over Brick Memorial - Boys basketball recap
Jahil Bethea scored 19 points to help Ranney run away in the second half during its 59-45 victory over Brick Memorial in Brick. Isaac Hester added 17 points as Ranney (12-9) outscored Brick Memorial 31-20 over the final two quarters. Ranney remained consistent, winning all four quarters, but Brick Memorial...
Second quarter run sparks Marlboro past Monroe - Girls basketball recap
Erica DiSimone and Varsha Simha each scored 14 points apiece to lead Marlboro to a 39-31 victory over Monroe in Monroe. Marlboro (12-8) went on a 12-2 run in the second quarter to take an eight-point lead into halftime. In the third quarter, Monroe expanded its lead to 13 points before Monroe cut the lead back down to single digits in the final quarter.
Boys Basketball: Bergen County Jamboree- Quarterfinals - at Hackensack - Recaps
Wyatt Eglinton Manner led with 24 points while nailing five 3-pointers and going three for three from the line as second-seeded Ramapo, No. 6 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 47-41, over seventh-seeded Ramsey in the quarterfinal of the Bergen Jamboree in Hackensack. Ramapo (21-2) will host third-seeded Bergen Catholic,...
Ferris defeats BelovED Charter - Boys basketball recap
Jaycob Salazar scored 14 points while Rahul Rahim had a double-double to lift Ferris over BelovED Charter 55-43 in Jersey City. Rahim finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds. BelovED Charter (2-12) jumped out to a 13-12 lead in the first quarter before Ferris (8-12) took a one-point lead into the break. Ferris pulled away in the second half outscoring BelovED Charter 31-20.
Fourth quarter run helps Henry Hudson beat Freehold Borough - Girls basketball recap
Makenzie Denzler scored 20 points to lead Henry Hudson to a 40-35 victory over Freehold Borough in Highlands. Henry Hudson (8-9) cut an eight-point deficit down to two points by halftime, but Freehold Borough (7-12) would push the lead back to five points in the third quarter. Henry Hudson dominated...
Cedar Creek holds off Raritan - Boys basketball recap
Joe Wiggins led the way for Cedar Creek with 20 points as it defeated Raritan 54-51 in Hazlet. Michael Ferriola-Brosh also had 19 points with Jeffrey Marano tallying 10. Cedar Creek held a 23-21 lead at the half and outscored Raritan 31-30 in the second half to hold on for the win.
Girls Basketball: Bergen County Tournament - Quarterfinals - Recaps
Celina Bussanich led with 13 points, including three 3-pointers, as sixth-seeded Pascack Valley won, 41-18, over 19th-seeded Mahwah in the quarterfinal round of the Bergen County Tournament in Hillsdale. Pascack Valley (14-6) will play at second-seeded Immaculate Heart in the semifinal round next Saturday. With the win, head coach Jeff...
Watchung Hills over North Bergen - Boys basketball recap
John Kelly led all scorers with 24 points as Watchung Hills defeated North Bergen, 55-38, in North Bergen. Brayden Kolakowski added 13 points for Watchung Hills (11-8), which took an early 14-5 lead and never looked back. Shawn Orefice scored 12 points for North Bergen (12-9). The N.J. High School...
Girls basketball: Passaic County Tournament recaps for Feb. 4
Krista Price scored 13 points to lead eighth-seeded Passaic Valley rolled to a 51-27 victory over ninth-seeded Pompton Lakes in the opening round of the Passaic County Tournament in Little Falls. Janesy Ruiz scored 12 points for Passaic Valley (7-11), who went on a 15-6 run in the second quarter...
Girls basketball: Paramus holds off Park Ridge - Bergen County Invitational
Camryn Clark scored 19 points as Paramus defeated Park Ridge 48-44 in the Bergen County Invitational in Park Ridge. Paramus (11-8) held a 26-16 lead at the half and held on despite being outscored 28-22 by Park Ridge in the second half. Vanessa Scrivanich also had 10 points with Ava...
Girls basketball recap: Kuperus, High Point work their way past Parsippany Hills
The High Point High girls’ basketball team defeated Parsippany Hills Saturday in Wantage, 34-22, behind Ashley Kuperus’ 19 points. Olivia Wagner added nine points as the Wildcats (12-6) won for the second game in a row. Kajal Sukhadia finished with nine points to lead the Vikings (6-13). The...
Girls basketball recap: Maffei effort propels Jackson Memorial over Ranney
Zoie Maffei just missed out on the double-double in totaling 23 points and nine rebounds in the Jackson Memorial High girls’ basketball team’s 65-58 victory over Ranney Saturday in Jackson. Kamile Makselyte did pick up the double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds. Chloe Messer also finished with...
