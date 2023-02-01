Read full article on original website
Hillsborough tops Princeton Day - Boys basketball recap
Ben Spitzer scored 14 points to lead Hillsborough as it defeated Princeton Day 59-30 in Princeton. Hillsborough (16-6) held a 32-15 after a 15-8 run in the first quarter and a 17-7 run in the second. It outscored Princeton Day 22-15 in the second half. Jayden Green also had 13...
Girls basketball: Holy Cross Prep tops Pemberton - Burlington County Tournament
Natalie Schultz posted a 14-point, 10-rebound double-double to lead third-seeded Holy Cross Prep as it defeated sixth-seeded Pemberton 63-25 in the first round of the Burlington County Tournament in Delran. Molly Frith also had 15 points and six assists with Claire Zimmermann adding 12 points, two rebounds and four assists....
Girls Basketball: West Windsor-Plainsboro South snaps streak, defeats Princeton Day
West Windsor-Plainsboro South got back into the win column by defeating Princeton Day 34-23, in Princeton. West Windsor-Plainsboro South (5-18) snapped a four game losing streak with the win. The Pirates will look to make it two straight wins on Saturday in the first round of the Mercer County Invitational.
Boys basketball: Crump scores 34 to lead Burlington Township over Trenton Catholic
Maurice Crump made three 3-pointers and went 5-for-8 from the free-throw line, finishing with a game-high 34 points to lead Burlington Township to a victory on the road over Trenton Catholic, 66-59. Aaron Ferguson scored 11 points while Gavin White added nine points for Burlington Township (7-13), which held a...
Boys ice hockey: Paul VI-Camden Cath. takes down Lawrenceville B in Mercer County quarters
Steve Gresch scored a goal and assisted on another to lead sixth-seeded Paul VI-Camden Catholic to a victory on the road over third-seeded Lawrenceville B, 5-3, in the quarterfinal round of the Mercer County Tournament at Loucks Ice Arena in Lawrenceville. Matthew Shaw, CJ Compagnola, Ben Williams and Joey Plumley...
Pompton Lakes over Mary Help of Christians - Girls basketball recap
Mia Soto scored 14 points for Pompton Lakes as it defeated Mary Help of Christians 29-14 in Pompton Lakes. Pompton Lakes held a 22-4 lead at the half after an 11-0 run in the second quarter. Pompton Lakes improves to 12-9 with the win, snapping a two-game losing streak. Mary...
Boys Basketball: Atanacio, Pede lead East Brunswick Magnet to OT win
Estevan Atanacio and Scott Pede each finished with career highs in scoring as East Brunswick Magnet defeated STEMCivics 68-64 in overtime, in East Brunswick. Atanacio logged 33 points, while Pede had 25 points. The two combined for 58 of East Brunswick Magnet’s points. In a back and forth game...
Girls Basketball: North Hunterdon pulls away early from Trenton
North Hunterdon went on a big second quarter run and kept its momentum rolling into the second half as it cruised to a 60-29 victory over Trenton, in Annandale. After a close start in which North Hunterdon (11-11) led by one after the first quarter, the Lions went on a 16-3 run in the second to pull ahead by 14 points at halftime.
St. Joseph (Met.) downs Xavier (NY) in fundraiser game - Boys ice hockey recap
Jake Drumm struck twice, including the game-winner, as St. Joseph (Met) won, 5-2, over Xavier (NY) in an annual charity fundraiser game at the Woodbridge Community Center. This year’s charity for St. Joseph (Met.) is the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation. Drumm also assisted on two goals by...
Mastery Camden over Freedom Prep Charter - Boys Basketball Recap
Senior Rayquan Cochrane scored 24 points to lead Mastery Camden to a 104-34 win over Freedom Prep Charter in Camden. Cochrane hit three, three-point field goals. That evened Mastery Camden’s record to 11-11 and snapped a three-game losing streak. Josua Ramos added 15 points in the winning effort, also...
Trenton Times wrestling notebook: Mario Harpel coaches Hopewell to win No. 300
When Hopewell Valley defeated Ocean in the semifinals of the Rothman Orthopaedic/Central Jersey, Group 3 Wrestling Tournament on Monday, it did more than propel the Bulldogs into the sectional final. It also marked a milestone in the coaching career of Hopewell’s Mario Harpel. The win was his 300th coaching victory...
Zach Guiffrida leads Clifton over Millburn - Boys ice hockey recap
Zach Guiffrida knocked in four goals, including the game-winner, as Clifton-Cedar Grove-Passaic Valley won, 11-4, over Millburn at Codey Arena in West Orange. Trevor Rascher and Ryan Montana added two goals apiece for Clifton (10-8-2) while Ryan Kratz, Leo Marzullo and James Troller each found the net. Jonah Toubes and...
Boys Basketball: Mercer County Tournament seeds and bracket, 2023
The Mercer Tournament seeds have been finalized and Trenton, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, is the top seed in the bracket. The first round will be played by Saturday, Feb. 11, and the semifinals will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 14. The final is set for 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16, at CURE Insurance Arena.
Wrestling: High Point dominates to claim N1G2 title over Jefferson
High Point stormed past Jefferson to take a 43-22 win in the sectional final of the North 1, Group 2 NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics wrestling tournament, in High Point. The win gave the Wildcats its sixth consecutive sectional title. High Point’s lightweights went 4-0 between 106 and 126, as Colton Jaust (113)...
Boys ice hockey: No. 6 Gloucester Catholic ousts No. 7 Princeton Day - Gordon Cup quarterfinal
Billy Sheridan marked two goals and two assists to help lead fourth-seeded Gloucester Catholic, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 7-3 win over fifth-seeded Princeton Day, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, in the quarterfinal round of the Gordon Cup at Hollydell Arena in Sewell. Gloucester...
Gov. Livingston wins 1st sectional wrestling title since 1981 with win over Caldwell
In the Gov. Livingston wrestling room is a reminder of just how long its sectional title drought has lasted. Head coach Rick Ortega made sure to constantly remind his team just how long it was. The 1981 Gov. Livingston sectional title banner hangs over the Highlanders as they go through the grind of practice in the room every day.
Whippany Park wins in OT over Bernards - Boys ice hockey - Haas Cup - Semifinal
Stanley Gelman found the net early in overtime as fourth-seeded Park Regional won, 3-2, over top-seeded Bernards-Somerville-Middlesex in the semifinal round of the Haas Cup at the Mennen Arena in Morristown. Park Regional (9-9-3) will face second-seeded West Morris in the final round at Mennen Arena on Monday. Chase Olszewski...
HS basketball blowout turns to jubilee with highlight dunks and 3s (WATCH)
A lopsided game took a positive turn last week and produced a viral highlight reel when Thomas Edison Energy Charter’s Evan Gilpin brought the crowd to life at Montgomery High School with a couple of 3-pointers. Senior Andrew Lavali added a memorable dunk and an unforgettable celebration. As seen...
Wrestling PHOTOS: Cranford at Warren Hills, North 2, Group 3 final, Feb. 8, 2023
Warren Hills is looking to go back to a state wrestling final, but Cranford has the ability to keep that from happening. Check out photos from the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North 2, Group 3 final Wednesday. Our high school sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with...
Boys ice hockey: Cranford holds off Scotch Plains-Fanwood for 5th straight win
Will Troiano tallied three goals and three assists to help Cranford hold off Scotch Plains-Fanwood 8-6 at Warinanco Park in Roselle. Cranford (12-5-2), which won its fifth straight game, jumped out to a 4-0 lead with goals by Christian Adamski, Troiano, Patrick Gosselin and Ryan Callahan before Scotch Plains-Fanwood rallied with four unanswered goals, two by Anthony Lorenzetti and one each by Anthony Tittanegro and Ryan Sacchetti all in the second period.
