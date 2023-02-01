ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerville, NJ

Girls Basketball: North Hunterdon pulls away early from Trenton

North Hunterdon went on a big second quarter run and kept its momentum rolling into the second half as it cruised to a 60-29 victory over Trenton, in Annandale. After a close start in which North Hunterdon (11-11) led by one after the first quarter, the Lions went on a 16-3 run in the second to pull ahead by 14 points at halftime.
TRENTON, NJ
Mastery Camden over Freedom Prep Charter - Boys Basketball Recap

Senior Rayquan Cochrane scored 24 points to lead Mastery Camden to a 104-34 win over Freedom Prep Charter in Camden. Cochrane hit three, three-point field goals. That evened Mastery Camden’s record to 11-11 and snapped a three-game losing streak. Josua Ramos added 15 points in the winning effort, also...
CAMDEN, NJ
Zach Guiffrida leads Clifton over Millburn - Boys ice hockey recap

Zach Guiffrida knocked in four goals, including the game-winner, as Clifton-Cedar Grove-Passaic Valley won, 11-4, over Millburn at Codey Arena in West Orange. Trevor Rascher and Ryan Montana added two goals apiece for Clifton (10-8-2) while Ryan Kratz, Leo Marzullo and James Troller each found the net. Jonah Toubes and...
MILLBURN, NJ
Wrestling: High Point dominates to claim N1G2 title over Jefferson

High Point stormed past Jefferson to take a 43-22 win in the sectional final of the North 1, Group 2 NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics wrestling tournament, in High Point. The win gave the Wildcats its sixth consecutive sectional title. High Point’s lightweights went 4-0 between 106 and 126, as Colton Jaust (113)...
JEFFERSON, NJ
Boys ice hockey: Cranford holds off Scotch Plains-Fanwood for 5th straight win

Will Troiano tallied three goals and three assists to help Cranford hold off Scotch Plains-Fanwood 8-6 at Warinanco Park in Roselle. Cranford (12-5-2), which won its fifth straight game, jumped out to a 4-0 lead with goals by Christian Adamski, Troiano, Patrick Gosselin and Ryan Callahan before Scotch Plains-Fanwood rallied with four unanswered goals, two by Anthony Lorenzetti and one each by Anthony Tittanegro and Ryan Sacchetti all in the second period.
CRANFORD, NJ
NJ
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers.

