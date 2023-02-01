Read full article on original website
CalFresh emergency allotments ending soon
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CalFresh emergency allotments that were made available in response to the COVID-19 pandemic will be ending after February, according to a Kern County Department of Human Services release. The allotments, which gave eligible low-income households at least an extra $95 a month, began in March 2020. Those eligible will continue to […]
Bakersfield Now
23rd annual Kern County Teacher Recruitment Fair
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Superintendent of Schools Office held the 23rd annual Kern County Teacher Recruitment Fair February 4th. It is the largest gathering of school district recruiters in the county. It went from 8 AM to noon at the Larry E. Reider Education Center in...
Clinica Sierra Vista to pay $26 million settlement
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Underreported business income by two former Clinica Sierra Vista executives, among others, has resulted in a nearly $26 million settlement against the medical provider, with ties to the Central Valley. Additionally, California Attorney General Rob Bonta and U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced on Thursday that the healthcare provider, which serves […]
Bakersfield Now
Knott's Berry Farm drops Saturdays chaperone policy
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Knott's Berry Farm announced February 3rd that their Saturday night chaperone policy will no longer be enforced. The rule, put in place in July 2022, required visitors 17 and younger to have a chaperone. The policy was created following a series of fights that shut...
Bakersfield Now
Snowpack grows; What it could mean for Kern County water allocation
BAKERSFIELD, California — Water allocation rates grew last month from 5 percent to 30 percent, but the latest snowpack data hints that this percentage could increase. A survey by The Department of Water Resources shows California's snowpack has grown for the second time this year. This snowpack is above...
Bakersfield Now
Hate crimes in California affecting local Armenians
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Right now, Armenians throughout California are urging congress to help break a blockade some say is leading to a possible genocide. Activists claim the route being blocked is used to provide food, fuel and medical supplies to a region home to around 120,000 ethnic Armenians.
Behind 'Killing County': A deep dive into the docu-series
“Killing County,” the ABC News Studios and Hulu docu-series is now available to watch online. The series takes a look at police tactics here in Kern.
Bakersfield Now
Fit Fest makes a comeback to Bakersfield
February 4, 2023 — Bakersfield, CA (KBAK/KBFX) - It's all about putting in work at the 3rd annual Bakersfield Fit Fest at the Dignity Health Sports Complex. The fest brought health and fitness to the community in Kern county. According to the event director–Jen Bowden ,it was quite a...
GV Wire
Valley Medical Provider Settles Its Medi-Cal Violations for $26 Million
Clinica Sierra Vista, which provides health care for low-income patients in Fresno, Kern, and Inyo counties, has settled income reporting violations for nearly $26 million. U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert and California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the settlement on Thursday morning in a news release. Talbert said that Clinica...
1 person dead in rollover crash on Alta Vista Drive
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fatality occurred on Alta Vista Drive on Saturday at 7:21 a.m. when a grey vehicle rolled over and crashed into a building, claiming the life of at least one of the occupants. According to the Bakersfield Fire Department, the vehicle carrying three individuals rammed into a house on 2200 Alta […]
KGET 17
Golden Empire Most Wanted: Feb. 2, 2023
The U.S. Marshals office is asking for help to find an escaped inmate from Sacramento and put him back behind bars. Marshals are looking for Jerome Hardix, 49. Hardix has family ties to Bakersfield and Lake Elsinore and was serving time for criminal threats at the Alternative Care Program. Hardix...
Bakersfield Californian
DELANO RAMBLINGS: Public hearing set for 189-home development
DELANO — Two recent notices in the Californian should be of interest to Delano area residents. One notice reported a public hearing on Monday, Feb. 6, at the Council chambers in regard to a development agreement and tentative tract map. The tract is a 40-acre parcel to be subdivided...
Bakersfield Californian
Oildale resident sues Kern County over 'Tiney Oaks' homes
An Oildale resident is suing Kern County in the latest charge in a communal resistance to the Tiney Oaks Supportive Services Village. The suit contends that the county-run project, a fully-fenced 50-cabin shelter set for a 2.89-acre stretch at 201 E. Roberts Lane in Oildale, violates zoning laws and was approved without any legally-required public notice or hearings.
Bakersfield Now
Tehachapi Police Department Chief Kent Kroeger retires
Tehachapi, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Tehachapi Police Department said Chief Kent Kroeger has retired effective February 2, 2023. Chief Kroeger originally announced his retirement in November 2021 but rescinded his retirement in early 2022 to assist the City of Tehachapi in recruiting new officers and command staff for the department, according to a release.
KGET 17
Pet of the Week: Frenchie
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Meet this week’s Pet of the Week, Frenchie!. Frenchie is a 2-month-old pup who will be ready to be adopted Saturday, Feb. 4, according to Kristen White with the Bakersfield SPCA. Frenchie is calm and has the, “sweetest disposition,” White said. For...
Bakersfield Now
Five drivers arrested in Bakersfield Police DUI checkpoint
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department Traffic Unit released the results of the DUI/Driver's License Checkpoint conducted on February 3rd. The checkpoint happened at the 300 block of E. Truxtun Ave from 6:00 PM to 1:00 AM. Police say a total of 604 vehicles were screened by...
Bakersfield Now
Raids happening in Tulare County connected to Goshen massacre
GOSHEN, Calif. (FOX26) — The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is conducting multiple raids in Visalia connected to the massacre that left 6 people dead last month in Goshen. At least three locations had search warrants served beginning around 6:00 a.m. WARNING! Graphic content. There are multiple agencies assisting the...
kernvalleysun.com
Quiapo: No directive for Kern Valley police regarding homelessness
The Kern Valley Sun recently inquired whether the Kern County Sheriff’s Office has any policy regarding directing local homeless individuals to resources in Bakersfield. The office stated it does not have any directive for the 12 officers or two senior deputy detectives with regard to homeless individuals. However, the needs of homeless individuals and potential for crime are not ignored.
A building destroyed by a fire is being reconstructed
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A building destroyed by a fire is being reconstructed with the city’s help. It’s the start of the city’s mission to clean up the streets and fix vacant buildings to rebuild Bakersfield. “It’s a new day for this building and it’s a new story,” said Ward Two Councilmember Andrae Gonzales. The […]
Family of Jorge Ramirez Jr. says ‘Killing County’ series is a way to hold police accountable
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The family of Jorge Ramirez Jr. — an off-the-books informant who was killed by police in 2013 — says their participation in “Killing County” was therapeutic and a way to finally process what happened 10 years ago. The Hulu series “Killing County” highlights Ramirez’s death at the Four Points Sheraton Hotel […]
