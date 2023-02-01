Read full article on original website
23rd annual Kern County Teacher Recruitment Fair
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Superintendent of Schools Office held the 23rd annual Kern County Teacher Recruitment Fair February 4th. It is the largest gathering of school district recruiters in the county. It went from 8 AM to noon at the Larry E. Reider Education Center in...
Fit Fest makes a comeback to Bakersfield
February 4, 2023 — Bakersfield, CA (KBAK/KBFX) - It's all about putting in work at the 3rd annual Bakersfield Fit Fest at the Dignity Health Sports Complex. The fest brought health and fitness to the community in Kern county. According to the event director–Jen Bowden ,it was quite a...
'Killing County' billboards seen across Bakersfield
Bakersfield residents may have seen billboards around town ahead of the premiere of "Killing County" on Hulu. Executive Producer Colin Kaepernick tweeted about the billboard installations.
Hate crimes in California affecting local Armenians
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Right now, Armenians throughout California are urging congress to help break a blockade some say is leading to a possible genocide. Activists claim the route being blocked is used to provide food, fuel and medical supplies to a region home to around 120,000 ethnic Armenians.
High school senior raises $5k for local non-profit human trafficking organization
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Today, a $5,000 check was presented to a Kern County organization that supports victims of human trafficking and at-risk youth. This was all raised by Stockdale high school senior Mukul Anand. who wants to inspire the youth to get involved in their community. “When I...
Black dollar initiative pushes to support Black owned businesses
In honor of Black History Month and as a way for the community to support black businesses, local resident Michelle Rainey started the Bakersfield Black Dollar Initiative.
CalFresh emergency allotments ending soon
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CalFresh emergency allotments that were made available in response to the COVID-19 pandemic will be ending after February, according to a Kern County Department of Human Services release. The allotments, which gave eligible low-income households at least an extra $95 a month, began in March 2020. Those eligible will continue to […]
Snowpack grows; What it could mean for Kern County water allocation
BAKERSFIELD, California — Water allocation rates grew last month from 5 percent to 30 percent, but the latest snowpack data hints that this percentage could increase. A survey by The Department of Water Resources shows California's snowpack has grown for the second time this year. This snowpack is above...
Valley Medical Provider Settles Its Medi-Cal Violations for $26 Million
Clinica Sierra Vista, which provides health care for low-income patients in Fresno, Kern, and Inyo counties, has settled income reporting violations for nearly $26 million. U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert and California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the settlement on Thursday morning in a news release. Talbert said that Clinica...
Oildale resident sues Kern County over 'Tiney Oaks' homes
An Oildale resident is suing Kern County in the latest charge in a communal resistance to the Tiney Oaks Supportive Services Village. The suit contends that the county-run project, a fully-fenced 50-cabin shelter set for a 2.89-acre stretch at 201 E. Roberts Lane in Oildale, violates zoning laws and was approved without any legally-required public notice or hearings.
Interview: Carlos Mencia performs in Bakersfield
Carlos Mencia returns to Bakersfield Friday, February 3rd. He performs at Temblor Brewing Company, but before his stand-up he stopped by Eyewitness News Mornings to speak with morning anchor and weather forecaster Aaron Perlman about comedy and where comics sit today after the pandemic. Carlos says that comedians become lazy...
Bakersfield police release statement regarding Hulu documentary "Killing County"
Kern County, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department released a statement regarding the Hulu documentary “Killing County":. “The topics in the docuseries are serious in nature. Loss of life, regardless of circumstance is tragic. In the history of the Bakersfield Police Department, there have undeniably been isolated incidents of corruption. Those involved have been held accountable.
Wondering where to spend Valentine’s Day in Bakersfield?
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With Valentine’s Day coming up, it’s time to start thinking about where to take your partner, family, or friends. If you are stuck and have no idea where to take your special someone, look no further. We asked around and put together some great ideas of where to go and what […]
Family of Jorge Ramirez Jr. says ‘Killing County’ series is a way to hold police accountable
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The family of Jorge Ramirez Jr. — an off-the-books informant who was killed by police in 2013 — says their participation in “Killing County” was therapeutic and a way to finally process what happened 10 years ago. The Hulu series “Killing County” highlights Ramirez’s death at the Four Points Sheraton Hotel […]
2 plead no contest in wild May street takeover
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men pleaded no contest Friday to charges filed in connection with a May street takeover that resulted in officers being assaulted and intersections blocked for illegal car stunts, according to court records. Simon Martinez, 20, pleaded no contest to recklessly evading a peace officer and transporting or selling drugs and […]
Bakersfield Pet Food Pantry to stay open after raising $5,000
The Bakersfield Pet Food Pantry needed to raise $5,000 by the end of January to keep its doors open. Thanks to the citizens of Bakersfield, the pantry will remain open.
Downtown businesses cope with high gas bills
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — As the Valley continues to deal with cold temperatures, many businesses are feeling the impacts of the winter weather through their gas bills. SoCal Gas and PG&E cover majority of Kern County. “You know there really isn't anything I can do, but pay it, because...
Newsom calls Kern the 'murder capital' of CA for the 2nd time in 2 years while touting bill banning guns in certain public places
California’s Gov. Gavin Newsom called House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s district “the murder capital” of California — for the second time in two years — during a press conference Wednesday promoting a new state bill that seeks to prevent people from carrying guns in many public places.
PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour heads to Bakersfield
It's not rodeo, it's intense bull riding action the world has to offer. The PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour is heading to Bakersfield, Saturday Feb. 4th at Mechanics Bank Arena. You can expect two hours of pyro, music, and of course bull riding. Some of the world's best riders and...
I Just Saw The Trailer For "Killing County" — Which Is About My Hometown — And I'm Embarrassed, Frustrated, And Not The Least Bit Surprised
Watching true crime shows was trendy entertainment until I saw my hometown on the screen.
