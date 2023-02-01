Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
Returning crowds pack the Punahou Carnival, even without the thrill rides
At one of the top beaches in the country, no showers or restrooms ― and no timeline for a fix. There's been no running water for months at a top-ranked beach on Hawaii Island.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Interview: Remembering African American pioneers in Hawaii for Black History Month
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - February is Black History Month! Honolulu-Hawaii NAACP president Alphonso Braggs joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends about celebrating the contributions of African Americans in the islands. “This year is the 75th anniversary of President Truman signing an executive order that integrated the armed forces. And so one of...
KITV.com
East-West Center responds after Chinese surveillance balloon spotted in U.S. sky
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The sighting of a Chinese surveillance balloon over Montana Thursday drew worldwide attention. People involved in international relations at the East-West Center in Manoa, Hawaii stress this balloon’s purpose is only to gather data.
hawaiinewsnow.com
6 Hawaii boys to represent US in largest youth sumo tournament in Japan
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii will represent the U.S. in the largest youth sumo tournament in Japan next week. Six Hawaii boys — ages of 10 to 15— are getting their mind and bodies ready to compete among 1,500 other sumo athletes in the 13th Hakuhou Hai Cup. The...
hawaiinewsnow.com
At one of the top beaches in the country, no showers or restrooms ― and no timeline for a fix
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There’s been no running water for months at a top-ranked beach on Hawaii Island. The water at Hapuna Beach State Park was shut off nearly four months ago. Now, beachgoers want to know why it’s taking so long to resolve the problem at a popular beach that attracts hundreds of people a day.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Weather damage on Oahu and Kauai
This weekend's Punahou Carnival looks, feels and definitely smells like those before the pandemic. Hawaii Island police: Officer shot armed suspect after he ignored commands. The suspect was shot in the upper shoulder and taken to the Hilo Medical Center.
This Zippy’s location to serve its last sit-down meal
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Staffing issues are bringing changes to Zippy’s Restaurants Koko Marina Center location. Zippy’s said the last day for dine-in restaurant service at that Hawaii Kai location will be on Sunday, Feb. 5. “Historically, staffing of the restaurant has been a challenge, and even more so in the current challenging employment environment,” said […]
KITV.com
Ohio man honors late son by passing out food to Oahu houseless
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An Ohio man is in Hawaii this week to honor his late son. Dr. Bill Bauer comes every year to give out hundreds of cans of food to the houseless. A can of food is a meal to someone receiving it. But it's also nourishing the person who's giving it. That person is Dr. Bill Bauer, who started coming to Hawaii in 2010 "to assist the Punahou swim team with swimming. My son and I would come over, do competitive swim clinics, it was a really good bonding for my son and me at the time," he told KITV4.
KITV.com
Notice of Violation issued to construction company after boulder crashes through home
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The City and County of Honolulu has issued a Notice of Violation to a local construction company, after a boulder went crashing into a home last month -- narrowly missing a woman. 1816 Palolo Ave LLC, contractors Pro Build Hawaii Construction, and Engineer Xiang Yee were ordered...
hawaiinewsnow.com
After a long pandemic hiatus, Punahou Carnival back in full swing this weekend
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a long pandemic hiatus, Punahou Carnival is back in full swing this weekend. The school is hoping for a big turnout this year to support it’s financial aid program. The carnival opens on Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. This year’s theme...
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPH summer internship program to offer first-hand experience in health care field
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Interested in a career in the health care field?. Hawaii Pacific Health is accepting applications for its 2023 Health Careers Summer Internship Program for high school juniors, seniors and college students. The six-week paid internship will give students first-hand experiences in the health care industry. The internship...
123-year-old Hanakeoki canoe damaged in bad weather
The Makaha Canoe Club said that recent weather has damaged the oldest functioning racing canoe in Hawai'i.
hawaiinewsnow.com
In continued effort to revitalize Chinatown, mayor looks to improve Riverwalk
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu’s mayor is continuing with his vision to improve Chinatown with a focus on revitalizing a dilapidated stretch of walkway. Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced new plans for the one block stretch from River Street to College Walk between North Beretania Street and Kukui Street. Blangiardi said...
‘Guilt tipping’ in Hawaii: Do you tip for takeout?
"Should I just leave that person a 10% or just a few dollars? That's an option but it's not mandatory," said Sheryl Matsuoka, Hawaii Restaurant Association executive director.
HECO: Over 5k customers without power across Oahu
HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to Hawaiian Electric, there are numerous power outages across Oahu. The map below shows outages as of 10:15 a.m. today. For more information on outages, visit HECO’s website.
Couch crashers dog foster program
The Hawaiian Humane Society is asking the public to participate in their Couch Crashers program that allows you to foster a dog for a short period of time.
KITV.com
Life after wrongful conviction: Ian Schweitzer talks about re-entering society
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The newly-freed Albert "Ian" Schweitzer, one of the three men convicted in the rape and murder of Dana Ireland, is making his first public appearance to share his story and raise awareness on wrongful convictions. It's only been a week and a half since Hawaii island judge...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Kauai and Oahu under flood advisory as rainfall begins to lighten
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Flash flood warning for Kauai has been downgraded to a flood advisory as rainfall begins to diminish. The National Weather Service in Honolulu’s extended warning for Kauai expired at 1 p.m., and the flood advisory is set until 4 p.m. HST. The flash flood warning for...
Residential fire extinguished in Mililani
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating a fire incident that happened in a six-unit residential building on Kaloapau Street. Firefighters said when they arrived at the scene on Thursday night, they saw smoke and flames emanating from the front and back of the two-story building. While firefighters began an aggressive interior fire […]
