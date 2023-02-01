Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Latest development about former talk show host Wendy WilliamsMargaret MinnicksNew York City, NY
Some New Yorkers are upset that migrants classified as "single, adult men" were given Xboxes and video games by the cityAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Baseball Star Undergoes Major SurgeryOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst was the woman who jumped from a high-rise building in New York City.Westland NewsNew York City, NY
Related
Boys basketball recap: Borovicanin, Ridge end South River’s nine-game winning streak
Nikola Borovicanin had 22 points and seven rebounds in leading the Ridge High boys’ basketball team to a 66-53 over South River Saturday in Basking Ridge. Luke Kreitz (16) and Bradley Feringa (10) reached double figures in scoring for the Red Devils (15-4) who won their third in a row.
Boys basketball recap: No. 9 St. Rose holds off Christian Brothers Academy
Matthew Hodge had 12 points as the St. Rose High boys’ basketball team, ranked No. 9 in the latest NJ.com Top 20, defeated Christian Brothers, 59-51, Saturday in Middletown Township. Bryan Ebeling (11) and Evan Romano (10) reached double figures in scoring for the Purple Roses (19-2) Peter Noble...
Boys Basketball: Bergen County Jamboree- Quarterfinals - at Hackensack - Recaps
Wyatt Eglinton Manner led with 24 points while nailing five 3-pointers and going three for three from the line as second-seeded Ramapo, No. 6 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 47-41, over seventh-seeded Ramsey in the quarterfinal of the Bergen Jamboree in Hackensack. Ramapo (21-2) will host third-seeded Bergen Catholic,...
Cliffside Park over Bard - Boys basketball recap
Jamil Gonzalez led all scorers with 19 points as Cliffside Park defeated Bard, 60-50, in Cliffside Park. Ryan Rojas had 16 points for Cliffside Park (9-11), which jumped out to a 19-8 first quarter lead and never looked back. Julius Gonzalez added 10 points and Kendrick Cliffside chipped in with nine.
Girls basketball recap: Kuperus, High Point work their way past Parsippany Hills
The High Point High girls’ basketball team defeated Parsippany Hills Saturday in Wantage, 34-22, behind Ashley Kuperus’ 19 points. Olivia Wagner added nine points as the Wildcats (12-6) won for the second game in a row. Kajal Sukhadia finished with nine points to lead the Vikings (6-13). The...
Second quarter run sparks Marlboro past Monroe - Girls basketball recap
Erica DiSimone and Varsha Simha each scored 14 points apiece to lead Marlboro to a 39-31 victory over Monroe in Monroe. Marlboro (12-8) went on a 12-2 run in the second quarter to take an eight-point lead into halftime. In the third quarter, Monroe expanded its lead to 13 points before Monroe cut the lead back down to single digits in the final quarter.
Boys basketball: Alozie scores 31 as The Patrick School tops St. Thomas Aquinas
Freshman Ikeena Alozie led the way for the Patrick School, posting 31 points as it defeated St. Thomas Aquinas 68-52 in Edison behind Ikeena Alozie’s 31 points. The Patrick School held a 37-29 lead at the half at the half and outscored St. Thomas Aquinas 31-23 in the second half, including closing the game out with a 22-8 run in the fourth quarter.
Cedar Creek holds off Raritan - Boys basketball recap
Joe Wiggins led the way for Cedar Creek with 20 points as it defeated Raritan 54-51 in Hazlet. Michael Ferriola-Brosh also had 19 points with Jeffrey Marano tallying 10. Cedar Creek held a 23-21 lead at the half and outscored Raritan 31-30 in the second half to hold on for the win.
Long Branch narrowly defeats Freehold Township - Girls basketball recap
Mya Hepburn posted 17 points to lead Long Branch to a 54-51 victory over Freehold Township in Long Branch. Alayah Vincent registered a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds for Long Branch (12-6), who took a one-point lead into intermission. Freehold Township (7-10) would go on an 11-4 run in the third quarter to go up by six, but Long Branch countered with a 19-10 run in the final quarter to win the game.
Boys basketball recap: Morris County Tournament games for Feb. 4
Lincoln Zimmermann finished with 17 points as the second-seeded Delbarton School boys’ basketball team defeated 10th-seeded Morris Hills in the quarterfinals of the Morris County Tournament, 53-37, Saturday in Morristown. Michael Van Raaphorst added 10 points as the Green Wave (14-4) advanced to face third-seeded Chatham in the semifinals.
Boys Basketball: Battle By The Bay - Showcase - Recaps
Jeremiah Bright scored 22 points, including three 3-pointers, while Cairo Rivera added 13 points as Camden Eastside won, 63-60, over Egg Harbor in the Battle By The Bay showcase in Atlantic City. Camden Eastside (12-3) led 30-28 at the half and took a four-point lead into the fourth quarter. Jay-Nelly...
Fourth quarter run helps Henry Hudson beat Freehold Borough - Girls basketball recap
Makenzie Denzler scored 20 points to lead Henry Hudson to a 40-35 victory over Freehold Borough in Highlands. Henry Hudson (8-9) cut an eight-point deficit down to two points by halftime, but Freehold Borough (7-12) would push the lead back to five points in the third quarter. Henry Hudson dominated...
Wrestling: Freshman shines, Don Bosco Prep sweeps quad at No. 9 St. Joseph (Met.)
Don Bosco Prep is peaking at the right time. The Ironmen traveled to Metuchen for a quad on Saturday, where they beat St. Joseph (Met.), No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, in a 37-24 final, No. 10 Seton Hall Prep in a 40-14 runaway and DePaul 62-12.
Ferris defeats BelovED Charter - Boys basketball recap
Jaycob Salazar scored 14 points while Rahul Rahim had a double-double to lift Ferris over BelovED Charter 55-43 in Jersey City. Rahim finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds. BelovED Charter (2-12) jumped out to a 13-12 lead in the first quarter before Ferris (8-12) took a one-point lead into the break. Ferris pulled away in the second half outscoring BelovED Charter 31-20.
Ranney over Brick Memorial - Boys basketball recap
Jahil Bethea scored 19 points to help Ranney run away in the second half during its 59-45 victory over Brick Memorial in Brick. Isaac Hester added 17 points as Ranney (12-9) outscored Brick Memorial 31-20 over the final two quarters. Ranney remained consistent, winning all four quarters, but Brick Memorial...
Girls basketball recap: Scognamiglio, No. 11 St. Rose take down No. 17 Trinity Hall
Rosie Scognamiglio led three players in double figures in scoring with 13 points as the St. Rose High girls’ basketball team, ranked No. 11 in the latest NJ.com Top 20, toppled No. 17 Trinity Hall, 48-43, Saturday in Tinton Falls. Jada Lynch added 12 points while Cassidy Kruesi had...
Girls basketball recap: Maffei effort propels Jackson Memorial over Ranney
Zoie Maffei just missed out on the double-double in totaling 23 points and nine rebounds in the Jackson Memorial High girls’ basketball team’s 65-58 victory over Ranney Saturday in Jackson. Kamile Makselyte did pick up the double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds. Chloe Messer also finished with...
St. Dominic over Memorial - Girls basketball recap
Maddie Branigan led St. Dominic with 15 points and four rebounds as it defeated Memorial 44-37 Jersey City. St. Dominic (13-9) held a 19-15 lead after a 16-4 run in the second quarter and outscored Memorial 25-22 in the second half. Alyssa Stridiron also had 13 points with Autumn Domingo...
Boys basketball recap: Williams, Weequahic best Cedar Grove to snap three-game skid
Damien Williams had 17 points and 17 rebounds as the Weequahic High boys’ basketball team edged Cedar Grove Saturday in Newark, 55-53. Donte Watson and Ty Barlow each netted 16 points for the Indians (6-14) who ended a three-game losing streak. Nick Russo finished with a game-high 23 points...
Boys Basketball: Harris records career-high, Freehold Township defeats Long Branch
Despite being without Jayden Holmes-Cotter due to sickness, Malachi Harris stepped up for Freehold Township with a career-high 30 points and 9 rebounds to defeat Long Branch 65-41 in Freehold. Freehold Township (16-3) sported a 43-34 advantage at the end of the third quarter before pulling away in the fourth...
NJ.com
NJ
238K+
Followers
143K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0