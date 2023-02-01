ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saddle River, NJ

NJ.com

Cliffside Park over Bard - Boys basketball recap

Jamil Gonzalez led all scorers with 19 points as Cliffside Park defeated Bard, 60-50, in Cliffside Park. Ryan Rojas had 16 points for Cliffside Park (9-11), which jumped out to a 19-8 first quarter lead and never looked back. Julius Gonzalez added 10 points and Kendrick Cliffside chipped in with nine.
CLIFFSIDE PARK, NJ
Cedar Creek holds off Raritan - Boys basketball recap

Joe Wiggins led the way for Cedar Creek with 20 points as it defeated Raritan 54-51 in Hazlet. Michael Ferriola-Brosh also had 19 points with Jeffrey Marano tallying 10. Cedar Creek held a 23-21 lead at the half and outscored Raritan 31-30 in the second half to hold on for the win.
RARITAN, NJ
Long Branch narrowly defeats Freehold Township - Girls basketball recap

Mya Hepburn posted 17 points to lead Long Branch to a 54-51 victory over Freehold Township in Long Branch. Alayah Vincent registered a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds for Long Branch (12-6), who took a one-point lead into intermission. Freehold Township (7-10) would go on an 11-4 run in the third quarter to go up by six, but Long Branch countered with a 19-10 run in the final quarter to win the game.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Boys basketball recap: Morris County Tournament games for Feb. 4

Lincoln Zimmermann finished with 17 points as the second-seeded Delbarton School boys’ basketball team defeated 10th-seeded Morris Hills in the quarterfinals of the Morris County Tournament, 53-37, Saturday in Morristown. Michael Van Raaphorst added 10 points as the Green Wave (14-4) advanced to face third-seeded Chatham in the semifinals.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Boys Basketball: Battle By The Bay - Showcase - Recaps

Jeremiah Bright scored 22 points, including three 3-pointers, while Cairo Rivera added 13 points as Camden Eastside won, 63-60, over Egg Harbor in the Battle By The Bay showcase in Atlantic City. Camden Eastside (12-3) led 30-28 at the half and took a four-point lead into the fourth quarter. Jay-Nelly...
CAMDEN, NJ
Ferris defeats BelovED Charter - Boys basketball recap

Jaycob Salazar scored 14 points while Rahul Rahim had a double-double to lift Ferris over BelovED Charter 55-43 in Jersey City. Rahim finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds. BelovED Charter (2-12) jumped out to a 13-12 lead in the first quarter before Ferris (8-12) took a one-point lead into the break. Ferris pulled away in the second half outscoring BelovED Charter 31-20.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Ranney over Brick Memorial - Boys basketball recap

Jahil Bethea scored 19 points to help Ranney run away in the second half during its 59-45 victory over Brick Memorial in Brick. Isaac Hester added 17 points as Ranney (12-9) outscored Brick Memorial 31-20 over the final two quarters. Ranney remained consistent, winning all four quarters, but Brick Memorial...
BRICK, NJ
St. Dominic over Memorial - Girls basketball recap

Maddie Branigan led St. Dominic with 15 points and four rebounds as it defeated Memorial 44-37 Jersey City. St. Dominic (13-9) held a 19-15 lead after a 16-4 run in the second quarter and outscored Memorial 25-22 in the second half. Alyssa Stridiron also had 13 points with Autumn Domingo...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
