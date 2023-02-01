The Shore Conference Tournament seeds have been finalized and Manasquan, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, is the top seed in the bracket. The first round will be played on Tuesday, Feb. 7, and the second round will be played on Thursday, Feb. 9. The quarterfinals will be on Saturday, Feb. 11, at Middletown South and the semifinals will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at RWJ Barnabas Health Arena. The final is set for Sunday, Feb. 19, and will be held at Monmouth University.

MANASQUAN, NJ ・ 6 HOURS AGO