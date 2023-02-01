Read full article on original website
Ranney over Brick Memorial - Boys basketball recap
Jahil Bethea scored 19 points to help Ranney run away in the second half during its 59-45 victory over Brick Memorial in Brick. Isaac Hester added 17 points as Ranney (12-9) outscored Brick Memorial 31-20 over the final two quarters. Ranney remained consistent, winning all four quarters, but Brick Memorial...
Girls basketball recap: Scognamiglio, No. 11 St. Rose take down No. 17 Trinity Hall
Rosie Scognamiglio led three players in double figures in scoring with 13 points as the St. Rose High girls’ basketball team, ranked No. 11 in the latest NJ.com Top 20, toppled No. 17 Trinity Hall, 48-43, Saturday in Tinton Falls. Jada Lynch added 12 points while Cassidy Kruesi had...
Delsea over Wildwood - Boys basketball recap
Delsea used a balanced offensive attack to remain consistent during a 55-45 win over Wildwood in Wildwood. Max Van Auken and Chase Ambrosius scored 15 points each as Delsea (12-7) built a 12-4 lead in the first quarter. Junior Hans added 19 points for Wildwood (17-4) but the team was...
Shore over Asbury Park - Boys basketball recap
Shore posted big runs in the second and third quarters to blow past Asbury Park 57-40 in West Long Branch. Liam Gajewski scored a team-high 11 points for Shore (13-4), who broke a 10-10 deadlock after the first quarter with a 15-8 run in the second quarter. Leading by seven...
Second quarter run sparks Marlboro past Monroe - Girls basketball recap
Erica DiSimone and Varsha Simha each scored 14 points apiece to lead Marlboro to a 39-31 victory over Monroe in Monroe. Marlboro (12-8) went on a 12-2 run in the second quarter to take an eight-point lead into halftime. In the third quarter, Monroe expanded its lead to 13 points before Monroe cut the lead back down to single digits in the final quarter.
Girls basketball recap: Maffei effort propels Jackson Memorial over Ranney
Zoie Maffei just missed out on the double-double in totaling 23 points and nine rebounds in the Jackson Memorial High girls’ basketball team’s 65-58 victory over Ranney Saturday in Jackson. Kamile Makselyte did pick up the double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds. Chloe Messer also finished with...
Cedar Creek holds off Raritan - Boys basketball recap
Joe Wiggins led the way for Cedar Creek with 20 points as it defeated Raritan 54-51 in Hazlet. Michael Ferriola-Brosh also had 19 points with Jeffrey Marano tallying 10. Cedar Creek held a 23-21 lead at the half and outscored Raritan 31-30 in the second half to hold on for the win.
Girls basketball - South Jersey Invitational Elite Eight: Cinnaminson, Cherokee win
Elite Eight action of the South Jersey Girls Basketball Invitational kicked off at Eastern High School on Saturday evening, and two very different results took shape. In the opening game, top-seeded Cherokee - No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20 - had little issue dispatching Clearview, while fifth-seeded Cinnaminson used a defensively stringent third quarter to oust Lenape.
Boys Basketball: Shore Conference Tournament seeds and bracket, 2023
The Shore Conference Tournament seeds have been finalized and Manasquan, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, is the top seed in the bracket. The first round will be played on Tuesday, Feb. 7, and the second round will be played on Thursday, Feb. 9. The quarterfinals will be on Saturday, Feb. 11, at Middletown South and the semifinals will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at RWJ Barnabas Health Arena. The final is set for Sunday, Feb. 19, and will be held at Monmouth University.
Cumberland over Salem Tech - Boys basketball recap
Ethan Turner exploded for 38 points during Cumberland’s 83-53 win over Salem Tech in Bridgeton. Salem Tech (1-19) was within two after the first quarter but Cumberland (6-13) was able to extend from there. Cumberland outscored Salem Tech 18-10 in the second. Stephen Wilchensky finished with 10 points. It...
Boys Basketball: Battle By The Bay - Showcase - Recaps
Jeremiah Bright scored 22 points, including three 3-pointers, while Cairo Rivera added 13 points as Camden Eastside won, 63-60, over Egg Harbor in the Battle By The Bay showcase in Atlantic City. Camden Eastside (12-3) led 30-28 at the half and took a four-point lead into the fourth quarter. Jay-Nelly...
Hillsborough tops Pemberton - Girls basketball recap
Mya Loniewski posted a 23-point, 11-rebound double-double with six rebounds and five steals as well to lead Hillsborough as it defeated Pemberton 87-52 in Hillsborough. Amy Rachilla also had a huge game, scoring 28 points to go with three rebounds, five assists and four steals. Francesca Schiro added 14 points, five rebounds, seven assists and seven steals.
East Brunswick cruises past Middlesex - Girls basketball recap
Tamea El dropped 20 points to carry East Brunswick to a convincing 73-49 victory over Middlesex in East Brunswick. Annie Nezaria recorded 14 points for East Brunswick (11-10), who have won four of its last five games. East Brunswick took a 12-point lead at halftime and put the game out of reach with a 21-10 run in the third quarter.
Haddonfield turns up the heat, upends No. 20 Moorestown in Holy Cross Prep Showcase
Defense has been its calling card all season. Allowing just 36 points per game, it’s the defensive intensity that has fueled the offense and allowed Haddonfield to enjoy significant success this winter.
Montgomery tops Lawrence - Boys basketball recap (PHOTOS)
Ethan Lin led the way for Montgomery with 19 points as it defeated Lawrence 57-43 in Lawrence. Jack Fromelt also had 15 points with Josh Moore adding 11. Montgomery (10-12) held a 26-18 lead at the half after a 17-8 run in the second quarter. It outscored Lawrence 31-23 in the second half including a 23-7 run in the fourth.
Glassboro over Florence - Boys basketball recap
Charles Graves posted 22 points to lead Glassboro to a 58-46 victory over Florence in Florence. Michael Dougherty scored 16 points for Glassboro (8-9), who jumped out to a 12-4 lead in the first quarter. By the end of the third quarter, Glassboro expanded its lead to 14 points. Darius...
Burlington County Diamond Tournament: Palmyra edges Riverside in double OT - Boys basketball
Reed Wells scored 20 points to lead eighth-seeded Palmyra to a 77-72 double-overtime victory over ninth-seeded Riverside in the first round of the Burlington County Diamond Tournament in Palmyra. Damon Bailey scored 12 points for Palmyra (10-9), who held a four-point lead at halftime before Riverside took a two-point lead...
Wrestling: Manville rolls past East Brunswick to stay unbeaten
Manville took a 56-16 home win over East Brunswick, in Manville. The win kept Manville unbeaten on 18-0. Manville swept the four final bouts and picked up bonus points in all four wins, as Tyler Loier (190), Geoffrey Mathis (215), Marin Valverde-Bonilla (285) and Justin Petti (106) recorded falls while Tip Freitag took a 13-4 major over Yisreal Thomas at 175.
Indoor track: North 1, Groups 2 & 3 sectional recap & results for Feb. 3 (PHOTOS)
Morris Knolls’ boys team, and Mount Olive’s girls teams earned team titles at the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 3 sectional meet, while Demarest’s boys team and River Dell’s girls squad took the top spot in the North 1, Group 2 team race, at Bennett Indoor Athletic Complex in Toms River.
Onorato puts Paulsboro on winning path against Collingswood - Wrestling recap
Roman Onorato stayed out 41 seconds at 157 pounds as Paulsboro beat Collingswood at home 43-20. Doug King (165), Jordon Eli (145) and Logan Sichelstiel (126) gave Pualsboro pins as it extended its decade-plus Colonial Conference win streak. Max Roseboro scored a first-period pin at 215 to provide a Collingswood...
