Latest development about former talk show host Wendy WilliamsMargaret MinnicksNew York City, NY
Some New Yorkers are upset that migrants classified as "single, adult men" were given Xboxes and video games by the cityAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Baseball Star Undergoes Major SurgeryOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Major discount retail chain opening new store in New JerseyKristen WaltersOld Bridge Township, NJ
Second quarter run sparks Marlboro past Monroe - Girls basketball recap
Erica DiSimone and Varsha Simha each scored 14 points apiece to lead Marlboro to a 39-31 victory over Monroe in Monroe. Marlboro (12-8) went on a 12-2 run in the second quarter to take an eight-point lead into halftime. In the third quarter, Monroe expanded its lead to 13 points before Monroe cut the lead back down to single digits in the final quarter.
Boys basketball recap: Morris County Tournament games for Feb. 4
Lincoln Zimmermann finished with 17 points as the second-seeded Delbarton School boys’ basketball team defeated 10th-seeded Morris Hills in the quarterfinals of the Morris County Tournament, 53-37, Saturday in Morristown. Michael Van Raaphorst added 10 points as the Green Wave (14-4) advanced to face third-seeded Chatham in the semifinals.
Morris County Girls Basketball Tournament Quarterfinal recaps: Chalk holds in Morris
Four games, four top seeds winning. That’s how it went at Morris Knolls High School on Saturday in the quarterfinal round of the Morris County Tournament. Morris Catholic - the tournament’s prohibitive favorites - rolled to a big win, while top challenger Montville cruised over Jefferson. Here is...
Cliffside Park over Bard - Boys basketball recap
Jamil Gonzalez led all scorers with 19 points as Cliffside Park defeated Bard, 60-50, in Cliffside Park. Ryan Rojas had 16 points for Cliffside Park (9-11), which jumped out to a 19-8 first quarter lead and never looked back. Julius Gonzalez added 10 points and Kendrick Cliffside chipped in with nine.
Girls basketball recap: Kuperus, High Point work their way past Parsippany Hills
The High Point High girls’ basketball team defeated Parsippany Hills Saturday in Wantage, 34-22, behind Ashley Kuperus’ 19 points. Olivia Wagner added nine points as the Wildcats (12-6) won for the second game in a row. Kajal Sukhadia finished with nine points to lead the Vikings (6-13). The...
Long Branch narrowly defeats Freehold Township - Girls basketball recap
Mya Hepburn posted 17 points to lead Long Branch to a 54-51 victory over Freehold Township in Long Branch. Alayah Vincent registered a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds for Long Branch (12-6), who took a one-point lead into intermission. Freehold Township (7-10) would go on an 11-4 run in the third quarter to go up by six, but Long Branch countered with a 19-10 run in the final quarter to win the game.
Girls basketball recap: Scognamiglio, No. 11 St. Rose take down No. 17 Trinity Hall
Rosie Scognamiglio led three players in double figures in scoring with 13 points as the St. Rose High girls’ basketball team, ranked No. 11 in the latest NJ.com Top 20, toppled No. 17 Trinity Hall, 48-43, Saturday in Tinton Falls. Jada Lynch added 12 points while Cassidy Kruesi had...
Metro Classic recap: No. 14 Gill St. Bernard’s, No. 19 Ewing win - Boys basketball
Darnelle Forrest scored a game-high 24 points to lead Ewing, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 55-43 victory over Colonia, in the early session of the Metro Classic in Colonia. Kenny Rankin added 14 points for Ewing (19-2), which led 31-24 at halftime. Noah Taylor paced Colonia...
St. Dominic over Memorial - Girls basketball recap
Maddie Branigan led St. Dominic with 15 points and four rebounds as it defeated Memorial 44-37 Jersey City. St. Dominic (13-9) held a 19-15 lead after a 16-4 run in the second quarter and outscored Memorial 25-22 in the second half. Alyssa Stridiron also had 13 points with Autumn Domingo...
Fourth quarter run helps Henry Hudson beat Freehold Borough - Girls basketball recap
Makenzie Denzler scored 20 points to lead Henry Hudson to a 40-35 victory over Freehold Borough in Highlands. Henry Hudson (8-9) cut an eight-point deficit down to two points by halftime, but Freehold Borough (7-12) would push the lead back to five points in the third quarter. Henry Hudson dominated...
East Brunswick cruises past Middlesex - Girls basketball recap
Tamea El dropped 20 points to carry East Brunswick to a convincing 73-49 victory over Middlesex in East Brunswick. Annie Nezaria recorded 14 points for East Brunswick (11-10), who have won four of its last five games. East Brunswick took a 12-point lead at halftime and put the game out of reach with a 21-10 run in the third quarter.
Boys basketball recap: Williams, Weequahic best Cedar Grove to snap three-game skid
Damien Williams had 17 points and 17 rebounds as the Weequahic High boys’ basketball team edged Cedar Grove Saturday in Newark, 55-53. Donte Watson and Ty Barlow each netted 16 points for the Indians (6-14) who ended a three-game losing streak. Nick Russo finished with a game-high 23 points...
Speights lifts Roselle Park past Kearny - Boys basketball recap
Jaiven Speights made six 3-pointers as he led all scorers with 28 points in Roselle Park’s 51-39 victory over Kearny in Kearny. Jermaine Hart added eight points for Roselle Park (8-12), which led 31-20 at halftime. Matheus Mullins scored 14 points for Kearny (12-8) and Luis Rodriguez had 11.
Boys basketball: Tenafly over Dwight-Morrow - Bergen County Invitational
Zachary Shammash posted a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double to lead 10th-seeded Tenafly as it defeated second-seeded Dwight-Morrow 54-46 in the quarterfinal round of the Bergen County Invitational in Ridgewood. Tenafly (9-9) held a 21-19 lead at the half and outscored Dwight-Morrow 33-27 in the second half including closing the game out...
Boys basketball recap: No. 9 St. Rose holds off Christian Brothers Academy
Matthew Hodge had 12 points as the St. Rose High boys’ basketball team, ranked No. 9 in the latest NJ.com Top 20, defeated Christian Brothers, 59-51, Saturday in Middletown Township. Bryan Ebeling (11) and Evan Romano (10) reached double figures in scoring for the Purple Roses (19-2) Peter Noble...
Ferris defeats BelovED Charter - Boys basketball recap
Jaycob Salazar scored 14 points while Rahul Rahim had a double-double to lift Ferris over BelovED Charter 55-43 in Jersey City. Rahim finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds. BelovED Charter (2-12) jumped out to a 13-12 lead in the first quarter before Ferris (8-12) took a one-point lead into the break. Ferris pulled away in the second half outscoring BelovED Charter 31-20.
Union over West Caldwell Tech in overtime - Boys basketball recap
Elijah Blackwell scored 20 points as Union defeated West Caldwell Tech, 71-68, in overtime, in Union. Riley Flood had 19 points for Union (11-9), while Kameron McGainey and Ralph Brucal added eight apiece. Aziz Sutton-Shorter led all scorers with 28 points for West Caldwell Tech (14-8). Jesus Koudou had 13...
Boys basketball recap: Borovicanin, Ridge end South River’s nine-game winning streak
Nikola Borovicanin had 22 points and seven rebounds in leading the Ridge High boys’ basketball team to a 66-53 over South River Saturday in Basking Ridge. Luke Kreitz (16) and Bradley Feringa (10) reached double figures in scoring for the Red Devils (15-4) who won their third in a row.
Girls basketball recap: Maffei effort propels Jackson Memorial over Ranney
Zoie Maffei just missed out on the double-double in totaling 23 points and nine rebounds in the Jackson Memorial High girls’ basketball team’s 65-58 victory over Ranney Saturday in Jackson. Kamile Makselyte did pick up the double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds. Chloe Messer also finished with...
Girls Basketball: Bergen County Tournament - Quarterfinals - Recaps
Celina Bussanich led with 13 points, including three 3-pointers, as sixth-seeded Pascack Valley won, 41-18, over 19th-seeded Mahwah in the quarterfinal round of the Bergen County Tournament in Hillsdale. Pascack Valley (14-6) will play at second-seeded Immaculate Heart in the semifinal round next Saturday. With the win, head coach Jeff...
