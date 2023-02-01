Junior Snow Ranger event to teach Central Oregon kids appreciation for outdoors

Read full article on original website
thatoregonlife.com
This Gorgeous Day Hike In Eastern Oregon Leads To A Dramatic Natural Wonder
Eastern Oregon has hundreds of gorgeous trails to explore. One of the most interesting trails in this part of our beautiful state leads to a dramatic geological wonder: Twin Pillars in the Ochoco National Forest. If you’re up for a nice long day hike through a varied landscape, Twin Pillars is a must.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Dogs pull for a cause in Sunriver
The 9th Annual Sunriver Brewing K9 Keg Pull was held Saturday to crown the top keg pulling pup, have some fun, and raise some money. Dogs of all shapes and sizes showed up to pull empty beer kegs, growlers, and cans. Nearly 200 dogs were pulling to make a paws-itive...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Destination Oregon: Willamette Valley Truffle (the mushroom) Festival
Truffles — the mushrooms, not the chocolates. Some people like them. Many love them. Many others are obsessed with them. It turns out the Willamette Valley is the king of the truffle world, at least in North America. You see, the truffle is a type of ectomycorrhizal fungi, meaning...
Channel 6000
Colder temperatures are expected in the Pacific Northwest over the next 90 days
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Winter-like conditions are still expected over the Pacific Northwest because it’s still winter! Yes, some signs of spring are starting to be found across parts of western Oregon and Washington. That’s normal as the number of days before the spring equinox drops to 46.
February is the time to prune grapes, blueberries and fruit trees in Oregon
Produced by OSU Extension, each monthly calendar provides reminders of key garden chores, such as fertilizing, pest control, planting, and maintenance. Recommendations in this calendar are not necessarily applicable to all areas of Oregon. For more information, contact your local Extension office.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ How millions in grants may bring relief to High Desert childcare drought
Millions of dollars are available right now to help shrink the childcare shortage problem in Central Oregon. It’s through NeighborImpact’s Child Care Expansion Project. They are grants helping to grant the wishes of more than 1,000 parents left with no help and, too often, no choice but to quit their job and stay home.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ VIDEO: Huge wave capsizes boat off Oregon as USCG rescues swimmer
ASTORIA, Ore. (AP) — A newly minted Coast Guard rescue swimmer saved a man’s life Friday at the mouth of the Columbia River between Oregon and Washington state just after a giant wave rolled the yacht he was piloting and threw him into the surf. Video from a...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend pro bowler refurbishing, reopening old La Pine bowling alley
Professional bowler Joe Lipan of Bend is gearing up to reopen La Pine’s only bowling alley. He purchased the former Shandy’s and has begun refurbishing it. “We’ve painted the bar area,” said Lipan. “We have fixed the holes in the wall. The biggest thing we’ve done is the (ball return and scoring) machines. It’s taken a lot of time to get those up and running. They’re just like old, old cars — machines that they’re not running. There’s a lot of parts that need a lot of a lot of fixing.”
centraloregondaily.com
$76,000 raised in Food for February fundraiser
More than $76,000 was raised to fight food insecurity in the community as part of Newport Avenue Market’s Food for February fundraiser. The annual campaign raises money for hungry families in Central Oregon, donating the funds to food pantries in the region. According to the Oregon Food Bank, February...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Phorget Phil: Florida conch predicts if winter will continue
A conch living underwater in the Florida Keys confirmed groundhog ’s prediction Tuesday of six more weeks of winter weather. The “mollusk meteorologist” emerged from its shell Tuesday morning at Florida Keys Aquarium Encounters in Marathon and saw its shadow, just as Phil did earlier in the day.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘Hundreds’ of homeless to be moved for Deschutes County land exchange
A land exchange deal from 2015 between the state of Oregon and Deschutes County has one more step: Clearing the homeless population off of 137 acres of land east of Redmond. “They don’t have the means of moving their trailers,” said Cody Ledbetter, a man that lives off of East Antler Avenue in his trailer. “They’ll lose a lot.”
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Is Bend getting a second Chick-fil-A?
Bend may be getting a second Chick-fil-A location, this time on the south end of town. At least the company has started the process for it. City of Bend planning records show that the national chicken fast food chain applied last month to build a new location where the Shari’s Cafe and Pies restaurants sits at S. Highway 97 and Murphy Road. That’s the same parking lot as the Albertson’s, just south of Walmart.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ VIDEO: Solid ice surrounds netting on backyard trampoline in Texas
A winter storm hitting Texas surprised an Austin resident who found the net surrounding a trampoline was completely frozen on Wednesday. Twitter user Brett Hillier shared the video above of the icy net of the trampoline cracking from several punches. You can see more videos — including people playing hockey on an ice-covered street — in further down in the article.
Man wanted for leaving a dead fish at 'The Goonies' house saved by Coast Guard in daring rescue
A man wanted by police in Oregon in a bizarre incident at a house featured in "The Goonies" was the subject of a daring Coast Guard rescue when he was tossed from a stolen boat as it capsized, authorities said.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ This is final month for pandemic emergency SNAP benefits in Oregon
Emergency food benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which were started nearly three years ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic will come to a halt at the end of February. The extra SNAP benefits were given to most people in Oregon who already receive food benefits through SNAP....
Brrr: How long will we have these cold temps in Oregon?
Break out the heavy comforter and the hot chocolate. Portland’s overnight temperatures will remain freezing through early Thursday morning as a stream of dry, frigid air continues to blow through the region.
Phys.org
Far-off storms fuel dangerous 'sneaker' waves along Pacific Northwest coast, new research suggests
On Jan. 16, 2016, beachgoers up and down the Washington, Oregon and northern California coasts were surprised by multiple "sneaker" waves that inundated beaches, caused injuries and swamped a vehicle. Sneaker waves, also known as wave runup events, can be perceived as a mini-tsunami because the waves surge much farther...
Sisters music teacher becomes first Oregonian to use high-tech ‘Exoskeleton’ to walk again
Erik Himbert, a local music teacher and Oregon resident has undergone a life-changing experience. The post Sisters music teacher becomes first Oregonian to use high-tech ‘Exoskeleton’ to walk again appeared first on KTVZ.
Cool Idaho Town is One of the Best in America (2 Years in a Row)
I mean, pretty much ALL of Idaho is cool, and some common favorites include Coeur d'Alene, Sun Valley, Boise, Stanley etc. But, if you had to pick just one place in Idaho and give it the name, "coolest town in Idaho," what would you pick?. We found a list from...
thatoregonlife.com
You’ll Love One Of Oregon’s Most Famous Resorts, Right On The Beach
At Oregon’s only resort hotel built right on the beach, The Inn At Spanish Head offers exceptional oceanfront lodging and penthouse dining. Each of the 120 oceanfront rooms has a balcony, and many have a full kitchen. The miles of sand beach and tide pools are just a short...
