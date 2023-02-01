ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Girls Basketball: Bergen County Tournament - Quarterfinals - Recaps

Celina Bussanich led with 13 points, including three 3-pointers, as sixth-seeded Pascack Valley won, 41-18, over 19th-seeded Mahwah in the quarterfinal round of the Bergen County Tournament in Hillsdale. Pascack Valley (14-6) will play at second-seeded Immaculate Heart in the semifinal round next Saturday. With the win, head coach Jeff...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Boys basketball: Tenafly over Dwight-Morrow - Bergen County Invitational

Zachary Shammash posted a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double to lead 10th-seeded Tenafly as it defeated second-seeded Dwight-Morrow 54-46 in the quarterfinal round of the Bergen County Invitational in Ridgewood. Tenafly (9-9) held a 21-19 lead at the half and outscored Dwight-Morrow 33-27 in the second half including closing the game out...
TENAFLY, NJ
NJ.com

Boys basketball recap: Morris County Tournament games for Feb. 4

Lincoln Zimmermann finished with 17 points as the second-seeded Delbarton School boys’ basketball team defeated 10th-seeded Morris Hills in the quarterfinals of the Morris County Tournament, 53-37, Saturday in Morristown. Michael Van Raaphorst added 10 points as the Green Wave (14-4) advanced to face third-seeded Chatham in the semifinals.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Long Branch narrowly defeats Freehold Township - Girls basketball recap

Mya Hepburn posted 17 points to lead Long Branch to a 54-51 victory over Freehold Township in Long Branch. Alayah Vincent registered a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds for Long Branch (12-6), who took a one-point lead into intermission. Freehold Township (7-10) would go on an 11-4 run in the third quarter to go up by six, but Long Branch countered with a 19-10 run in the final quarter to win the game.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

East Brunswick cruises past Middlesex - Girls basketball recap

Tamea El dropped 20 points to carry East Brunswick to a convincing 73-49 victory over Middlesex in East Brunswick. Annie Nezaria recorded 14 points for East Brunswick (11-10), who have won four of its last five games. East Brunswick took a 12-point lead at halftime and put the game out of reach with a 21-10 run in the third quarter.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Shore over Asbury Park - Boys basketball recap

Shore posted big runs in the second and third quarters to blow past Asbury Park 57-40 in West Long Branch. Liam Gajewski scored a team-high 11 points for Shore (13-4), who broke a 10-10 deadlock after the first quarter with a 15-8 run in the second quarter. Leading by seven...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Basketball: Results, photos & coverage for Saturday, Feb. 4

Nominate your game changer now in one of 18 categories decided by fans. Bergen County Invitational Tournament, Quarterfinal Round. Bergen County Invitational Tournament, First Round. Midland Park 65, Ridgefield 59 - Box Score. Bergen County Jamboree, Quarterfinal Round. 3-Bergen Catholic 73, 6-Saddle River Day 41 - Box Score. 2-Ramapo 47,...
NJ.com

Ranney over Brick Memorial - Boys basketball recap

Jahil Bethea scored 19 points to help Ranney run away in the second half during its 59-45 victory over Brick Memorial in Brick. Isaac Hester added 17 points as Ranney (12-9) outscored Brick Memorial 31-20 over the final two quarters. Ranney remained consistent, winning all four quarters, but Brick Memorial...
BRICK, NJ
NJ.com

Hamilton West over Lawrence - Girls basketball recap

Zairra Galloway totaled 17 points and nine rebounds to lead Hamilton West to a hard-fought 35-29 win over Lawrence in Hamilton. Hamilton West (8-11) took an early lead but Lawrence (2-17) would not go quietly. Maia Coyle led the way with 15 points as Lawrence was within two heading into...
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Wrestling: Manville rolls past East Brunswick to stay unbeaten

Manville took a 56-16 home win over East Brunswick, in Manville. The win kept Manville unbeaten on 18-0. Manville swept the four final bouts and picked up bonus points in all four wins, as Tyler Loier (190), Geoffrey Mathis (215), Marin Valverde-Bonilla (285) and Justin Petti (106) recorded falls while Tip Freitag took a 13-4 major over Yisreal Thomas at 175.
MANVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Cedar Creek holds off Raritan - Boys basketball recap

Joe Wiggins led the way for Cedar Creek with 20 points as it defeated Raritan 54-51 in Hazlet. Michael Ferriola-Brosh also had 19 points with Jeffrey Marano tallying 10. Cedar Creek held a 23-21 lead at the half and outscored Raritan 31-30 in the second half to hold on for the win.
RARITAN, NJ
NJ.com

