Related
Girls Basketball: Bergen County Tournament - Quarterfinals - Recaps
Celina Bussanich led with 13 points, including three 3-pointers, as sixth-seeded Pascack Valley won, 41-18, over 19th-seeded Mahwah in the quarterfinal round of the Bergen County Tournament in Hillsdale. Pascack Valley (14-6) will play at second-seeded Immaculate Heart in the semifinal round next Saturday. With the win, head coach Jeff...
Boys Basketball: Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament - Quarterfinals - Recaps
Alex Fessel and Jayden McCann put in 14 points apiece as sixth-seeded Vernon edged third-seeded Hunterdon Central, 50-49, in the quarterfinal of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament in Flemington. Vernon (16-2) will face second-seeded Hackettstown in the semifinal round on Saturday, Feb. 11. Ernest Mack went four of six from the line...
Boys basketball: Pascack Hills edges out Glen Rock - Bergen County Invitational
Justin Ohnikian scored 12 points for fifth-seeded Pascack Hills as it defeated fourth-seeeded Glen Rock 58-54 in the quarterfinal round of the Bergen County Invitational in Ridgewood. The game was tied at 25 at the half, but Pascack Hills (9-8) outscored Glen Rock 33-29 in the second half including a...
Boys basketball: Tenafly over Dwight-Morrow - Bergen County Invitational
Zachary Shammash posted a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double to lead 10th-seeded Tenafly as it defeated second-seeded Dwight-Morrow 54-46 in the quarterfinal round of the Bergen County Invitational in Ridgewood. Tenafly (9-9) held a 21-19 lead at the half and outscored Dwight-Morrow 33-27 in the second half including closing the game out...
Boys Basketball: Bergen County Jamboree- Quarterfinals - at Hackensack - Recaps
Wyatt Eglinton Manner led with 24 points while nailing five 3-pointers and going three for three from the line as second-seeded Ramapo, No. 6 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 47-41, over seventh-seeded Ramsey in the quarterfinal of the Bergen Jamboree in Hackensack. Ramapo (21-2) will host third-seeded Bergen Catholic,...
Girls basketball recap: Kuperus, High Point work their way past Parsippany Hills
The High Point High girls’ basketball team defeated Parsippany Hills Saturday in Wantage, 34-22, behind Ashley Kuperus’ 19 points. Olivia Wagner added nine points as the Wildcats (12-6) won for the second game in a row. Kajal Sukhadia finished with nine points to lead the Vikings (6-13). The...
Boys basketball recap: Morris County Tournament games for Feb. 4
Lincoln Zimmermann finished with 17 points as the second-seeded Delbarton School boys’ basketball team defeated 10th-seeded Morris Hills in the quarterfinals of the Morris County Tournament, 53-37, Saturday in Morristown. Michael Van Raaphorst added 10 points as the Green Wave (14-4) advanced to face third-seeded Chatham in the semifinals.
Freehold Borough over Pinelands - Boys basketball recap
Freehold Borough exploded in the third quarter to close the books on a 57-35 win over Pinelands in little Egg Harbor. Brian Tassey and Christian DiGiso scored 19 points each in the win. Freehold Borough (7-13) held a four-point lead at halftime. The Colonials outscored Pinelands 17-0 in the third...
Indoor track: North 1, Groups 2 & 3 sectional recap & results for Feb. 3 (PHOTOS)
Morris Knolls’ boys team, and Mount Olive’s girls teams earned team titles at the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 3 sectional meet, while Demarest’s boys team and River Dell’s girls squad took the top spot in the North 1, Group 2 team race, at Bennett Indoor Athletic Complex in Toms River.
Girls basketball: Paramus holds off Park Ridge - Bergen County Invitational
Camryn Clark scored 19 points as Paramus defeated Park Ridge 48-44 in the Bergen County Invitational in Park Ridge. Paramus (11-8) held a 26-16 lead at the half and held on despite being outscored 28-22 by Park Ridge in the second half. Vanessa Scrivanich also had 10 points with Ava...
Long Branch narrowly defeats Freehold Township - Girls basketball recap
Mya Hepburn posted 17 points to lead Long Branch to a 54-51 victory over Freehold Township in Long Branch. Alayah Vincent registered a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds for Long Branch (12-6), who took a one-point lead into intermission. Freehold Township (7-10) would go on an 11-4 run in the third quarter to go up by six, but Long Branch countered with a 19-10 run in the final quarter to win the game.
East Brunswick cruises past Middlesex - Girls basketball recap
Tamea El dropped 20 points to carry East Brunswick to a convincing 73-49 victory over Middlesex in East Brunswick. Annie Nezaria recorded 14 points for East Brunswick (11-10), who have won four of its last five games. East Brunswick took a 12-point lead at halftime and put the game out of reach with a 21-10 run in the third quarter.
Shore over Asbury Park - Boys basketball recap
Shore posted big runs in the second and third quarters to blow past Asbury Park 57-40 in West Long Branch. Liam Gajewski scored a team-high 11 points for Shore (13-4), who broke a 10-10 deadlock after the first quarter with a 15-8 run in the second quarter. Leading by seven...
Boys Basketball: Results, photos & coverage for Saturday, Feb. 4
Nominate your game changer now in one of 18 categories decided by fans. Bergen County Invitational Tournament, Quarterfinal Round. Bergen County Invitational Tournament, First Round. Midland Park 65, Ridgefield 59 - Box Score. Bergen County Jamboree, Quarterfinal Round. 3-Bergen Catholic 73, 6-Saddle River Day 41 - Box Score. 2-Ramapo 47,...
Ranney over Brick Memorial - Boys basketball recap
Jahil Bethea scored 19 points to help Ranney run away in the second half during its 59-45 victory over Brick Memorial in Brick. Isaac Hester added 17 points as Ranney (12-9) outscored Brick Memorial 31-20 over the final two quarters. Ranney remained consistent, winning all four quarters, but Brick Memorial...
Speights lifts Roselle Park past Kearny - Boys basketball recap
Jaiven Speights made six 3-pointers as he led all scorers with 28 points in Roselle Park’s 51-39 victory over Kearny in Kearny. Jermaine Hart added eight points for Roselle Park (8-12), which led 31-20 at halftime. Matheus Mullins scored 14 points for Kearny (12-8) and Luis Rodriguez had 11.
Boys basketball recap: Spitzer directs Hillsborough over WW-P South
Ben Spitzer netted points as the Hillsborough High boys’ basketball team defeated West Windsor-Plainsboro South Saturday in West Windsor, 70-43. Jayden Green and Zion Harrison each added 12 points as the Raiders (14-6) won their second straight contest. Ben Jaclin finished with 19 points for the Pirates (13-10) who...
Hamilton West over Lawrence - Girls basketball recap
Zairra Galloway totaled 17 points and nine rebounds to lead Hamilton West to a hard-fought 35-29 win over Lawrence in Hamilton. Hamilton West (8-11) took an early lead but Lawrence (2-17) would not go quietly. Maia Coyle led the way with 15 points as Lawrence was within two heading into...
Wrestling: Manville rolls past East Brunswick to stay unbeaten
Manville took a 56-16 home win over East Brunswick, in Manville. The win kept Manville unbeaten on 18-0. Manville swept the four final bouts and picked up bonus points in all four wins, as Tyler Loier (190), Geoffrey Mathis (215), Marin Valverde-Bonilla (285) and Justin Petti (106) recorded falls while Tip Freitag took a 13-4 major over Yisreal Thomas at 175.
Cedar Creek holds off Raritan - Boys basketball recap
Joe Wiggins led the way for Cedar Creek with 20 points as it defeated Raritan 54-51 in Hazlet. Michael Ferriola-Brosh also had 19 points with Jeffrey Marano tallying 10. Cedar Creek held a 23-21 lead at the half and outscored Raritan 31-30 in the second half to hold on for the win.
